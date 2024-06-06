✕ Close Nigel Farage claims people 'loathe' the Tories and Labour will win election

Reform UK is shaking up the general election campaign pulling to within two points behind the Tories in a shocking YouGov poll.

The latest survey conducted just before the ITV debate has put Labour leading the race with 40%, the Tories on 19%, Reform UK on 17%, the Liberal Democrats on 10% and the Greens on 7%.

If that wasn’t enough nightmare for Rishi Sunak, he is being investigated by the UK’s official statistics regulator for his claim that Labour will hike household taxes by £2,000.

But Mr Sunak’s frosty attack hasn’t landed well among shadow ministers, who have accused him of lying to voters. Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves said lied 12 times during the debate.

Treasury permanent secretary James Bowler wrote to Labour on Monday to dismiss the claim. The figure “includes costs beyond those provided by the civil service and published online by HM Treasury”, he told shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Darren Jones.

But it appears the PM is stubbornly sticking to the accusations and warned voters that Labour would cause a “£2,094 tax hike” if they win.