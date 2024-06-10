General election news – live: Lib Dems launch manifesto with £9bn NHS boost as Douglas Ross stands down
PM returns to campaign trail after decision to skip D-Day event last week sparked furious backlash
We enter a key stage of the election campaign trail with parties launching their manifestos. The Lib Dems are first out of the traps, with the Tories, Labour and Greens all expected to produce their policy pledges this week.
The Liberal Democrats are unveiling their party manifesto with a £9bn pledge to fix the health and care system if they get into power.
In an event in London, Sir Ed Davey is outlining plans to recruit 8,000 more doctors, boost cancer survival rates and implement free personal care.
Meanwhile, Douglas Ross has announced he will resign as the leader of the Scottish Conservatives after the general election after former candidate David Duguid was barred from standing while he recovered from spine surgery in hospital.
It comes as Labour has seen their plan to impose VAT on private school fees descend into chaos as the shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson called out Emily Thornberry for saying the policy risked increasing class sizes in state schools.
Lib Dems launch their manifesto
Sir Ed Davey is presenting the party’s manifesto from central London.
The Lib Dem leader is famous for his campaign stunts and now he has new policies under his sleeve.
The party has previously unveiled a £9bn pledge to boost the NHS and fix “the crisis in health and social care” by recruiting more GPs.
Sunak: I won’t quit before polling day
Rishi Sunak has promised he will not sop “fighting for the future of our country” before polling day.
The prime minister faced multiple questions during the campaign trail in West Sussex about spiralling rumours that he could quit before finishing the campaign race.
He said: “People are gonna say what they’re gonna say. I am very confident in the actions that we’re putting forward for the British people.
“I’m confident they will deliver a more secure future for people. There are lots of people who want to write me off, write this off, say this campaign or the election is a foregone conclusion.
“They’ve been saying that, by the way, ever since I’ve got this job, right? Not since this election campaign.”
Starmer calls out Thornberry over class sizes
Sir Keir Starmer has called out Emily Thornberry after she suggested Labour’s plans to impose VAT on private school fees would lead to larger class sizes in the state sector.
Asked if the shadow attorney general was wrong, the Labour leadersaid: “Yes. We’ve had the analysis by the IFS [Institute for Fiscal Studies] on this which says that there will be a negligible impact, so we’re very confident about that.”
Sunak ‘not interested in Reform
Rishi Sunak has said he is “not interested” in Reform UK and is instead focused on dividing lines with Labour.
Speaking during a campaign visit to West Sussex, the Prime Minister said: “Look, I’m not really interested in Reform, quite frankly. I’m interested in delivering for the British people with the agenda that I’m setting out.
“The big difference here is between us and the Labour Party – that’s the choice at this election. Only Keir Starmer or I are going to be prime minister on July 5, so everyone should just think about that.”
He also said: “A vote for anyone who is not a Conservative candidate is just a vote to put Keir Starmer in power, and that’s the simple reality of it.”
Shadow schools minister unable to say how many pupils in private schools
Labour shadow schools minister Catherine McKinnell can’t say how many pupils are currently enrolled in UK private schools.
Ms McKinnell was quizzed on the arty pledge to raise VAT on private schools during an LBC interview with Nick Ferrari.
The presenter pushed her to give a number but Ms McKinnell replied: “I don’t have that exact figure to hand right now.”
Minister condemns Rishi Sunak for leaving D-Day celebrations early
A Tory minister has said he was “surprised and disappointed” by Rishi Sunak’s decision to snub commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day, Archie Mitchell reports.
Becoming the latest member of the PM’s top team to condemn him over the gaffe, policing minister Chris Philp said Mr Sunak “made a mistake”.
It followed criticism from transport secretary Mark Harper, who said the prime minister had made a mistake and apologised for it. That came after House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt, a Navy reservist, who branded MR Sunak’s snub “completely wrong”.
The Sunak loyalist said: “I’m sure he regrets deeply not having attended that event, which is why obviously he rightly apologised. It was a mistake, but he’s recognised that.
“He’s apologised, and I think we’ll see him bouncing around the campaign trail this week. And I’m sure he’ll be talking to journalists.”
Chris Philp: Feeling less safe on streets ‘partly because of social media’
Chris Philp has said people can feel less safe on the streets because social media amplifies the impact of crime.
The policing minister told ITV’s Good Morning Britain programme: “There is a perception, a feeling that you mentioned, and even though crime has demonstrably gone down according to the crime survey, sometimes people don’t feel so safe.
“That is partly because of social media, so an incident, a knife crime incident, gets sort of magnified across social media in a way that wasn’t the case even five years ago, certainly 10 years ago.
“There are particular places like London under Sadiq Khan where there is a… particular knife crime problem, but overall crime has gone down.”
