✕ Close Minister denies Rishi Sunak will quit before general election after D-Day blunder

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

We enter a key stage of the election campaign trail with parties launching their manifestos. The Lib Dems are first out of the traps, with the Tories, Labour and Greens all expected to produce their policy pledges this week.

The Liberal Democrats are unveiling their party manifesto with a £9bn pledge to fix the health and care system if they get into power.

In an event in London, Sir Ed Davey is outlining plans to recruit 8,000 more doctors, boost cancer survival rates and implement free personal care.

Meanwhile, Douglas Ross has announced he will resign as the leader of the Scottish Conservatives after the general election after former candidate David Duguid was barred from standing while he recovered from spine surgery in hospital.

It comes as Labour has seen their plan to impose VAT on private school fees descend into chaos as the shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson called out Emily Thornberry for saying the policy risked increasing class sizes in state schools.