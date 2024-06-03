✕ Close Related video: Diane Abbott ignores media outside London home as she accuses Keir Starmer of ‘culling left-wingers’

Nigel Farage has become the leader of Reform UK and will be standing for Parliament in the general election.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the former UKIP leader confirmed reports he is going to stand for Clacton, Essex. Mr Farage had until Friday to submit his name as a candidate to stand for MP.

Announcing his candidacy, Mr Farage said there is a “rejection of the political class going on in this country” and claimed the two main parties are very much the same.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer said the nuclear deterrent is “fundamental” and “a vital part of our defence” during a speech on national security in Greater Manchester.

While the Labour leader noted caution on pressing the nuclear button, he ultimately said, “we have to be prepared to use it.”

And the Tories have pledged to change the Equality Act to define the protected characteristic of sex as “biological sex”. The minister for women and equalities Kemi Badenoch said the change is about “protecting those who are vulnerable”.