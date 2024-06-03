Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent



Liveupdated1717430043

General election latest: Farage standing as Reform UK candidate for Clacton and becomes party leader

Former UKIP leader takes over from Richard Tice as Reform UK leader as he hits out at Tories and Labour

Salma Ouaguira,Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 03 June 2024 16:54
Comments
Close
Nigel Farage has become the leader of Reform UK and will be standing for Parliament in the general election.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, the former UKIP leader confirmed reports he is going to stand for Clacton, Essex. Mr Farage had until Friday to submit his name as a candidate to stand for MP.

Announcing his candidacy, Mr Farage said there is a “rejection of the political class going on in this country” and claimed the two main parties are very much the same.

It comes after Sir Keir Starmer said the nuclear deterrent is “fundamental” and “a vital part of our defence” during a speech on national security in Greater Manchester.

While the Labour leader noted caution on pressing the nuclear button, he ultimately said, “we have to be prepared to use it.”

And the Tories have pledged to change the Equality Act to define the protected characteristic of sex as “biological sex”. The minister for women and equalities Kemi Badenoch said the change is about “protecting those who are vulnerable”.

Recommended
1717427880

‘I am standing for Clacton,’ Farage announces

Nigel Farage says he is coming back for the next five years as a candidate for Reform UK.

The party leader has confirmed he is standing for the constituency for Clacton.

He says: “I have decided, I’ve changed my mind. It’s allowed you know. It’s not always a sign of weakness it can potentially be a sign of strength.

“So I am going to stand for this election... in the Essex seaside town of Clacton.”

(EPA)
Sam Rkaina3 June 2024 16:18
1717429324

Nigel Farage yawns at the press

The Reform UK leader has just yawned out loud in front of journalists while answering questions.

After apologising, he said: “We’re getting a bit bored here with the right-wing, let’s move.”

Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:42
1717429226

Nigel Farage says Trump conviction made no difference to him

Quizzed about his friendship with the former US president, he said his conviction makes no difference to him.

Condemning it, he said that other presidents have done worse things.

Mr Farage added: “I am convinced he will win.”

(Yui Mok/PA Wire)
Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:40
1717428779

‘Something is growing in Europe,’ Farage warns

While taking questions from journalists, the Reform UK candidate for Clacton has revealed the reason he changed his mind over standing for election.

He said: “I changed my mind because I can’t let down millions of people. The amount of guilt I felt yesterday was too much.

“I am not ashamed of it one little bit.”

But he also warned: “Across Europe there is a new phenomenon raising. Something is happening out there.”

Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:32
1717428404

Farage: ‘We are going to be the voice of opposition’

Nigel Farage confirms Richard Tice will now be the new party chairman ads he takes over as leader.

He says Reform UK is ready to take over the Tories as the opposition party, if Labour gets into Downing Street.

He says: “We all know already that the Conservative Party will be in opposition, but not the opposition, they are incapable of it,” he tells a press conference in south-east London. 

Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:26
1717428312

Nigel Farage says he is back to target migration

Mr Farage says he is targeting Conservative seats and people who voted for a government that “allowed massively irresponsible immigration”.

He claims the Tories have allowed “2.4 million of migrants to stay in this country”.

He adds: “For the candidates standing in Leeds shouting Allah u Akbar, we are coming to get you...Sectarian politics caused by massively irresponsible migration policies, and it is the Conservative Party who opened the door.”

Nigel Farage during a press conference to announce that he will become the new leader of Reform UK, at The Glaziers Hall in London
Nigel Farage during a press conference to announce that he will become the new leader of Reform UK, at The Glaziers Hall in London (PA Wire)
Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:25
1717427774

Farage: ‘I have been a champion for millions’

Nigel Farage is now praising himself, saying: “There is a rejection of the political class going on in this country in a way that hasn’t been seen in modern times.

He says people keep asking him:“Nigel why aren’t you standing?” and “I couldn’t help that after weeks of change that they felt I was letting them down.”

Mr Farage says he can’t let down “millions of people in millions that stuck with me”.

Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:16
1717427572

Nigel Farage praises Starmer over defence speech

The Reform UK leader is now speaking from London and has reacted Labour’s national security speech from this morning.

But instead of attacking his speech, the right-wing politician has described Starmer’s speech in a positive light.

He says: “Starmer spoke with a great degree of passion.”

Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:12
1717427267

Nigel Farage to take over from Tice as the new leader of Reform UK

Richard Tice has confirmed that Nigel Farage is now the new leader of Reform UK.

Mr Tice said he invited Mr Farage to be the party’s leader, “and he accepted”.

Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:07
1717427065

Watch live: Nigel Farage expected to declare he is running for parliament

Watch live: Nigel Farage expected to declare he is running for parliament

Watch live as Nigel Farage is expected to declare he is running for parliament in an emergency press conference on Monday (3 May).

Salma Ouaguira3 June 2024 16:04

