Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1717484875

General Election polls – latest: Labour set to win more seats than Blair in 1997, shock YouGov forecast says

Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour on course to win 422 seats, first major YouGov poll suggests

Maryam Zakir-Hussain,David Maddox,Alicja Hagopian
Tuesday 04 June 2024 08:07
Comments
Close
Starmer says he would be prepared to deploy nuclear weapons if needed to defend UK

Labour are on course to surpass Tony Blair’s landslide majority in 1997, according to YouGov’s first major poll of the general election campaign.

The pollsters’ MRP forecast, based on data from more than 58,000 people, suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party will win a huge majority of 194, with some 422 seats, while the Conservatives could suffer their biggest loss since 1906, winning just 140 seats.

The poll – which came after Nigel Farage announced his intention to stand as an MP, in a blow to the Tories – also followed Redfield and Wilton’s second nationwide poll, of 10,000 people – which put the Tories on just 20 per cent, 26 points behind Labour.

Another mega-poll published over the weekend had earlier suggested that the Tories could win just 66 seats in parliament.

The result would be a Labour landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party securing 476 MPs – a majority of 302 – once tactical voting has been taken into account.

This blog will keep track of every major poll released between now and the general election, and what it means for the parties.

1717447352

Labour will win more southern seats than Tories, YouGov poll suggests

In a blow to Rishi Sunak, YouGov’s new poll suggests Labour could be on course to win more seats in the south of England than the Conservatives, even when excluding London.

Andy Gregory3 June 2024 21:42
1717445347

YouGov poll suggests biggest Labour majority since 1924

YouGov’s MRP poll predicts Labour would win a 194-seat majority – which would mark the highest number since Stanley Baldwin won a majority of 208 in 1924.

Andy Gregory3 June 2024 21:09
1717442795

The Lib Dems are on course to win 44 seats, according to YouGov’s new poll – which would be four times as many as in 2019.

Andy Gregory3 June 2024 20:26
1717441535

YouGov poll in graphs: How many seats could each party win?

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in