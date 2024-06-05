General Election polls – latest: Labour could surpass 1997 landslide victory as YouGov predicts Tory wipeout
Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour on course to win 422 seats, first major YouGov poll suggests
Labour are on course to surpass Tony Blair’s landslide majority in 1997, according to YouGov’s first major poll of the general election campaign.
The pollsters’ MRP forecast, based on data from more than 58,000 people, suggests Sir Keir Starmer’s party will win a huge majority of 194, with some 422 seats, while the Conservatives could suffer their biggest loss since 1906, winning just 140 seats.
The poll – which came after Nigel Farage announced his intention to stand as an MP, in a blow to the Tories – also followed Redfield and Wilton’s second nationwide poll, of 10,000 people – which put the Tories on just 20 per cent, 26 points behind Labour.
Another mega-poll published over the weekend had earlier suggested that the Tories could win just 66 seats in parliament.
The result would be a Labour landslide, with Sir Keir Starmer’s party securing 476 MPs – a majority of 302 – once tactical voting has been taken into account.
This blog will keep track of every major poll released between now and the general election, and what it means for the parties.
Rishi Sunak faces the nation... and a potential wipeout
Editorial: As the party leaders prepare for the first TV debate of the election, new opinion polls suggest the Conservatives were on the brink of an extinction-level event long before Nigel Farage’s surprise return. We must hope his joining the campaign trail does not mean we are in for more populist, culture-war salvos
General election polls: Are Labour or the Conservatives on track to win in July?
Prime minister Rishi Sunak settled on 4 July for the general election after months of speculation but while the economic news is good, with inflation coming down, the polls are still heavily against the Tories.
Although it is not entirely clear why Mr Sunak chose now to go to the polls, one in four people believe that the prime minister was hoping to benefit from recently improved inflation figures, according to a Redfield and Wilton poll for the Independent.
If that is the case, the Tories have hardly seen a boost when it comes to voter intention. So what are the polls saying?
Alicja Hagopian reports
Labour set to win twice as many seats in Scotland as SNP, YouGov poll suggests
Labour is set to win twice as many seats in Scotland than the SNP, according to YouGov’s first major poll of the election campaign.
Labour are on course to win 34 seats north of the border and the SNP just 17, in a result that would end the Nationalists’ longstanding hegemony in Scotland.
The Conservatives are projected to take five seats – Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk, Aberdeenshire North and Moray, East, Dumfries and Galloway Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale, Gordon and Buchan – while the Liberal Democrats are set to hold Orkney and Shetland.
ICYMI: Labour leading Tories by 20 per cent, Survation polling suggests
The most recent Survation polling suggests that Labour has a 20-point lead over the Tories.
The survey of more than 15,000 people, carried out on behalf of the campaign group Best For Britain between 22 and 29 May, suggests that Sir Keir Starmer’s party is leading with 45 per cent of the vote.
Reform not close to winning any of seats in which it is in second place, YouGov poll suggests
While YouGov’s polling was carried out prior to Nigel Farage’s announcement today, in the 27 seats where Reform had polled in second place ahead of the Tories, the party was not close to winning any of them.
ICYMI: YouGov: Labour on track for historic 422-seat win as Tories predicted to lose key seats
Labour is projected to win 422 seats across the UK in a historic landslide victory, according to a new MRP prediction from YouGov released on Monday.
Under this prediction, today, Labour would enjoy a 194-seat majority, larger than the one achieved by Tony Blair at the 1997 general election.
The forecast predicted the Conservatives would lose 223 seats and be left with just 140. That would be the worst loss for the Tories in well over 100 years, since then-prime minister Arthur Balfour lost 246 seats in 1906.
Alicja Hagopian reports.
YouGov: Labour projected for historic win as Tories set to lose key seats
Labour is projected to win 422 seats across the UK in a historic landslide victory, according to a new MRP prediction from YouGov released on Monday.
Burley tells Cleverly the Tories will get “battered” according to YouGov poll
Sky’s Kay Burley listed the twelve cabinet members who are predicted to lose their seats in the YouGov poll that has Labour are on course to surpass Tony Blair’s landslide majority in 1997.
She told home secretary James Cleverly the party is “going to get battered according to this”.
He responded: “The whole point of an election campaign is you make your case to the British people and when I speak to people they want to hear what our plan for the future.”
Labour will win more southern seats than Tories, YouGov poll suggests
In a blow to Rishi Sunak, YouGov’s new poll suggests Labour could be on course to win more seats in the south of England than the Conservatives, even when excluding London.
