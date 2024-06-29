( Channel 4 )

Kemin Badenoch warned that Nigel Farage did not care about allegations of misogyny and racism in his party as it was “all a big show for him”.

The business secretary’s comments come as Reform campaigner Andrew Parker was exposed referring to Rishi Sunak as a “f****** p***” and migrants arriving by small boat should be “target practice”, in undercover footage from a Channel 4 investigation.

During his stint on Question Time on Friday, Mr Farage repeated claims that Mr Parker is an actor and he described the expose as “a political set-up of astonishing proportions”.

He added he was “not going to apologise” as what had happened was a “set-up, a deliberate attempt to smear us”.

An audience member told him: “I know some of my friends have start-up companies, but none of them employ a whole slew of massive racists like you,” prompting laughter and applause.

Mr Sunak said he was hurt and angered by the comments and that his two daughters had to hear them. He added that Mr Farage had “some questions to answer”.