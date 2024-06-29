General election latest: Badenoch says Farage ‘doesn’t care’ about Reform racism and misogyny claims
Rishi Sunak says activist’s comments made him angry as police urgently investigate comments made in Clacton
Kemin Badenoch warned that Nigel Farage did not care about allegations of misogyny and racism in his party as it was “all a big show for him”.
The business secretary’s comments come as Reform campaigner Andrew Parker was exposed referring to Rishi Sunak as a “f****** p***” and migrants arriving by small boat should be “target practice”, in undercover footage from a Channel 4 investigation.
During his stint on Question Time on Friday, Mr Farage repeated claims that Mr Parker is an actor and he described the expose as “a political set-up of astonishing proportions”.
He added he was “not going to apologise” as what had happened was a “set-up, a deliberate attempt to smear us”.
An audience member told him: “I know some of my friends have start-up companies, but none of them employ a whole slew of massive racists like you,” prompting laughter and applause.
Mr Sunak said he was hurt and angered by the comments and that his two daughters had to hear them. He added that Mr Farage had “some questions to answer”.
What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Saturday
Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Saturday:
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will aim to win back support from veterans on Armed Forces Day.
Tugendhat does not rule out Tory leadership if Sunak quits after election
Security minister Tom Tugendhat did not rule out a run at the Tory leadership if Rishi Sunak quits following the General Election.
Asked if he wanted to be leader, he told Times Radio: “What I want to do is to make sure we’ve got a Conservative leader in this country and that’s why I’m supporting Rishi Sunak.
“Because the alternative with Keir Starmer, I’m afraid, is higher taxes, more regulation, worse growth and more unemployment.
“What we need to do is to make sure that Conservatives across this country win their seats and that’s exactly what I’ve been focused on.”
Pressed again on the issue of what happens after the election, he said: “Well, we’ll deal with hypotheticals in a different way.
“I mean, the reality is Rishi Sunak is the candidate, there’s only two candidates for prime minister, there’s Rishi Sunak and there’s Sir Keir Starmer.
“One of them is committed to lowering your taxes, protecting your borders and making a difference in everybody’s lives. The other, I’m afraid, is Sir Keir Starmer who is committed to raising your taxes, to making life a little bit harder for everybody and to lecturing you on how to live your life.”
Tom Tugendhat: ‘There’s a pattern of racist and misogynstic views in Reform'
Security minister Tom Tugendhat said there was a “pattern of racist and misogynistic views” within Reform UK.
He told Times Radio: “There’s many decent people vote for every political party and there’s many decent people who will vote for Reform.
“But what we’re trying to do is to remind people, to try to make clear to people, what it is that Reform really is.”
He said Nigel Farage has “clearly done almost no due diligence on who he’s asking to carry his message”.
“There is a real pattern of racist and misogynistic views in the party. I think it’s absolutely right to call it out,” he added.
Badenoch says Farage ‘doesn’t care’ about Reform racism and misogyny claims
Kemi Badenoch urges former Tory voters to ‘come back’ and not support Reform UK
Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch has said prospective Reform UK voters are “good people” who “don’t know who they’re voting for” as she addressed former Tory voters less than a week before the General Election.
Ms Badenoch, who is running for re-election in the redrawn North West Essex seat, told The Times she still believed the Tories could win the election but it was “going to be a hell of a fight”.
She said: “What I am asking those people who are Reform voters, or considering voting Reform, is that you are good people, I know that you feel some disappointment with our party, but don’t let these people who claim to be like you get in.
“They are not like you all. They are a totally different thing.”
Ms Badenoch continued: “I really want Reform voters to know that we’ve heard you. We understand. But you need to come back to the Conservative Party.”
Farage needs to ‘get a grip of his own party'
Shadow defence secretary John Healey said Nigel Farage needed to “get a grip of his own party” and tackle racist and homophobic activists within Reform UK.
He told Sky News: “To some extent, I see him fuelling a row over this Channel 4 film to distract, really, from the fact that there are officials and there are candidates right at the heart of the Reform party, that have been responsible for racist, anti-gay, and other deeply offensive statements.
“And it’s for Farage to take action on them. And in the end, the culture and the standards of any political party are set by the leader and Nigel Farage wants to be seen as a leader.
“He needs to get a grip of his own party and he’s failing to do that at the moment.”
He compared the situation to the “very similar challenge” faced by Sir Keir Starmer in tackling the “antisemitism that had been allowed to fester in parts of the Labour Party”.
“He did that and that’s the responsibility of any leader of any political party”.
Channel 4 dismisses Reform claims Andrew Parker was ‘paid actor’
Channel 4 has dismissed claims that Reform campaigner Andrew Parker who made racist and islamophobic comments was a “paid actor”.
A spokesperson said in a statement: “We strongly stand by our rigorous and duly impartial journalism which speaks for itself.
“We met Mr Parker for the first time at Reform UK party headquarters, where he was a Reform party canvasser.
“We did not pay the Reform UK canvasser or anyone else in this report. Mr Parker was not known to Channel 4 News and was filmed covertly via the undercover operation.”
I have no idea why racist candidates still standing for Reform, says Farage
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage also faced laughter from the BBC Question Time audience when he said he had no idea why candidates who had made racist comments were still standing for his party.
Presenter Fiona Bruce read him racist or xenophobic comments made by Reform candidates, including Leslie Lilley, a candidate for Southend East and Rochford; Edward Oakenfull, candidate for Derbyshire Dales; and Robert Lomas candidate for Barnsley North.
Mr Farage said: “In most cases, they’ve been disowned. People like (Leslie) Lilley, honestly, what he said is criminal.”
When asked: “So why is he your candidate?” Mr Farage said: “I have no idea”, prompting laughter from the audience.
He said: “I inherited this. It was a start-up party. I paid a professional London vetting company to weed this out. The work wasn’t done.”
Asked whether he would withdraw support from the three referenced candidates, Mr Farage said: “I wouldn’t want anything to do with them”.
Starmer to delay recognition of Palestinian state to preserve relationship with US
Sir Keir Starmer will reportedly delay the recognition of the Palestinian state if Labour forms the next government, over concerns it could jeopardise Britain’s relationship with the United States.
The Labour leader has pledged to recognise Palestinian statehood and said it would be part of any Middle East peace accord with Israel.
Sir Keir said: “That needs to be part of the process, it’s very important we have a viable Palestinian state alongside a safe and secure Israel.”
He is under pressure from the left of the party to follow through on the Labour manifesto promise, but members of his inner circle have concerns this could isolate him from major allies such as the US at the start of his premiership, The Times reports.
Sunak buys fish and chips for journalists
In Redcar, Rishi Sunak bought fish and chips at a shop called Seabreeze, with customers inside looking on bemused.
The Prime Minister handed out the food to the media and Conservative officials.
Children followed him and spoke to him as he walked back towards his car.
“Are you going to get an after school ice cream?” he asked, before suggesting it could be served with a lemon top, a Teesside delicacy.
