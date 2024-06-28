✕ Close Tory election betting probe: ‘Totally unacceptable’ if rules broken says Welsh secretary

A Reform UK activist used a racist slur to describe prime minister Rishi Sunak while campaigning for the party’s leader Nigel Farage.

Andrew Parker - who referred to Mr Sunak as a “f****** p***” - was heard using the slur while canvassing in Clacton, Essex, where Mr Farage is standing as an MP in the general election.

Undercover footage from a Channel 4 investigation shows the Reform member blasting that the PM “is just wet. F****** useless”.

The right-wing activist also suggested army recruits should carry out “target practice” on migrants arriving on small boats across the English Channel.

Nigel Farage said he was “dismayed” by the language used.

An MRP poll has predicted Reform UK is set to win 18 seats in the upcoming general election, compared to the Tories’ 15 per cent of the votes.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s campaign continues to be dogged by the betting scandal, with his chief of staff, Liam Booth-Smith, interviewed as a witness by the Gambling Commission.