General election live: Reform activist uses racist slurs against Sunak and says immigrants ‘should be shot’
Nigel Farage ‘dismayed’ by racist slurs of Reform activist Andrew Parker
A Reform UK activist used a racist slur to describe prime minister Rishi Sunak while campaigning for the party’s leader Nigel Farage.
Andrew Parker - who referred to Mr Sunak as a “f****** p***” - was heard using the slur while canvassing in Clacton, Essex, where Mr Farage is standing as an MP in the general election.
Undercover footage from a Channel 4 investigation shows the Reform member blasting that the PM “is just wet. F****** useless”.
The right-wing activist also suggested army recruits should carry out “target practice” on migrants arriving on small boats across the English Channel.
Nigel Farage said he was “dismayed” by the language used.
An MRP poll has predicted Reform UK is set to win 18 seats in the upcoming general election, compared to the Tories’ 15 per cent of the votes.
Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s campaign continues to be dogged by the betting scandal, with his chief of staff, Liam Booth-Smith, interviewed as a witness by the Gambling Commission.
Conservatives to target indecisive voters to narrow polls
Gillian Keegan has appeared on Sky News Breakfast as part of the morning round for the Conservatives.
Asked by Sky News how she thought the Tory campaign had gone so far, the Education Secretary, said: “Oh, well, it’s still going and we’re still fighting for every vote. But clearly if you look at the hundred or so polls that have been done since the election was called, I think it’s by far the most polls that we’ve ever had done, then you’ve got a whole range of different views. And none of us looking like the best outcome for our party.
“But what actually is happening is there’s a lot of undecided voters who have previously voted Conservative, who are frustrated for one reason or another and there can be very many different reasons.
“But they haven’t gone to another party, and that is the story of the doorsteps. What we’re trying to do is get round to as many of those voters as possible.”
From fears to regrets, an emotional Keir Starmer reveals what drives him
From regrets to fears, an emotional Keir Starmer reveals what drives him
The Labour leader is often accused of lacking passion and personality. But, sitting down with Editor in Chief Geordie Greig days before the general election, Starmer ranged from welling up to barely suppressing anger as he revealed the motivation that has delivered him to the cusp of power – and his fears for his family if he makes it to No 10
Gillian Keegan: Voters are still undecided
Education secretary Gillian Keegan has insisted there are “many voters who are undecided” despite the Tories facing poor polling results.
She told GB News: “I think all of us are out every day knocking on doors, all of us are saying the same thing – I was talking to a colleague yesterday – there are so many voters who are undecided and, of course, what’s happening in the polls is everyone is trying to anticipate what they’ll do, there’s all kinds of algorithms trying to anticipate that, but what we’re doing is going out on the doorstep.
“What is clear is many of these voters have not decided to go for another party. Some have, but not many have, and that’s what we’re finding on the doorstep, so this last week is crucially important, you should never take the voters for granted, none of us ever do.”
Asked about whether Reform UK has rattled the Tories given its showing in the polls, Ms Keegan said: “What actually shows up a lot about the Reform Party is some of their disgraceful comments – either their racist comments or their comments about women, his (Reform UK leader Nigel Farage) comments about (Russian president Vladimir) Putin have cut through, a few people do mention that.”
What is on the campaign trail today?
Here are the key campaign events coming up today:
- Both SNP leader John Swinney and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer are set to appear on BBC Breakfast.
- Rishi Sunak will visit a school in Teesside this morning.
- Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey is expected to visit a community hub in Cambridgeshire.
- Scottish First Minister John Swinney and deputy first minister Kate Forbes are set to attend a SNP campaign in Edinburgh.
- Ed Davey will take part in a BBC General Election interview at 7.30pm.
- Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and Green Party co-leader Adrian Ramsay will appear on a BBC Question Time leaders’ special at 8pm.
Watch: Sunak repeatedly ignores question on whether he told ex-aide of election date
Sir Philip Davies latest Tory caught up in gambling row
Philip Davies latest Tory in gambling row ‘after betting £8,000 against himself’
Conservative candidate allegedly wagered he would lose his Shipley seat in West Yorkshire at upcoming election
Everything we know about Tory election betting scandal
Everything we know about Tory general election betting scandal
Fourth Tory candidate is investigated about claims he may have bet with inside information about date of general election
Who is still voting Conservative? How Brexit and age define the Tory party faithful
Who is still voting Conservative – how Brexit and age define the Tory party faithful
The Independent looks at the people who are staying loyal to the Conservatives as they continue to slip in the polls
Reform suspends candidate over British National Party membership
Reform UK suspended a candidate whose name appeared on a leaked list from the right-wing British National Party (BNP).
Nigel Farage withdrew the party’s support from Raymond Saint, who is standing in Basingstoke after reports he was on a BNP membership list published by WikiLeaks in 2009.
Asked about the claims, Mr Saint said: “I don’t wish to discuss it, thank you.”
A party spokesman said: “As Nigel Farage has repeatedly made plain, people who belong or used to belong to the BNP are not welcome in the Reform UK party.”
