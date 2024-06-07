General election 2024 - live: Sunak issues grovelling apology for “indefensible” decision to skip D-Day event
The prime minister has come under intense criticism after he left the D-Day commemorations in Normandy, France
Rishi Sunak has apologised for leaving the D-Day commemorations early to take part in a TV interview.
After being widely criticised for cutting short his visit to France, the prime minister admitted today he had made an error. He said: “It was a mistake and I apologise.”
Mr Sunak has come under intense criticism after it emerged he missed the event with fellow world leaders to head back to the UK for an ITV interview.
The prime minister attended the UK national event at Portsmouth on Wednesday and then the British ceremony in Normandy on Thursday, the anniversary of the allied landings on D-Day.
But he left France before world leaders including US President Joe Biden gathered for the main international ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron was the senior UK minister at the event.
Mr Sunak’s apology comes ahead of the BBC’s first election debate of the campaign so far on Friday night, in which Reform’s Nigel Farage, Labour’s Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt of the Tories will be among the seven candidates set to take part.
PM correct to apologise over leaving D-Day event, says Scottish Tory leader
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross said the prime minister had been right to apologise for leaving the D-Day commemorations.
Mr Ross told BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme that Rishi Sunak had “looked at that and reflected”.
He added: “It was right that he apologise.”
Mr Ross, who had paid his own tribute to D-Day veterans in Holyrood on Thursday, said: “It was a crucial moment in our history and it is right it is recognised fully and properly, and that is why it is also correct the Prime Minister has apologised.”
Tory grandee Lord Ashcroft weighs in on D-Day row
Former Deputy Chairman of the Conservative Party Lord Ashcroft has commented on Rishi Sunak’s decision to skip a D-Day event on Thursday.
He tweeted: “It does appear that @RishiSunak doesn’t have wise heads in his inner circle…”
Farage: Sunak could not even be bothered to attend
Nigel Farage has criticised Rishi Sunak for not being “bothered” to attend a major international D-Day ceremony.
The Reform UK leader tweeted: “I was honoured to help raise £100,000 for the Taxi Charity to send veterans back to Normandy. It was a pleasure to meet them at the various events.
“Rishi Sunak could not even be bothered to attend the international event above Omaha Beach.
“Who really believes in our people, him or me?”
PM’s D-Day snub ‘embarrassing’, say Labour
Rishi Sunak’s snub of the international D-Day commemorations was “embarrassing”, Labour’s shadow minister for housing Matthew Pennycook has said.
He told Times Radio: “I’m glad he’s apologised because I think it was a shameful dereliction of duty to return partway through these D-Day commemoration services.
“I mean, bear in mind, this is probably the last service potentially for many of those veterans who attended. And for the Prime Minister not only to leave partway through the service, but for the purpose of which he left, to come back and pre-record an interview, to double down on a proven lie, I think it’s embarrassing.
“I think it is suggestive of a Prime Minister that is desperate and is running a chaotic campaign. It’s right he apologised, but your public should ask themselves serious questions about a man who decides to make that decision in the first place.”
Conservative commentator slams ‘extraordinary’ decision for PM to skip D-Day event
Conservative commentator Tim Montgomerie has accused Rishi Sunak of ‘political malpractice of the highest order’ after the PM skipped a D-Day event to do an interview.
Appearing on BBC Newsnight on Thursday evening prior to Mr Sunak’s apology, he said: “Before I came on this programme I knew this would come up and I rang all the contacts I could in Downing Street and said ‘give me some sort of ammunition to use tonight’ and I’ve got no response.
“I don’t know if they know how to defend what’s happened...It’s extraordinary that the prime minister of the United Kingdom, at a time when the King with his advanced medical condition was there. This is going to be the last commemoration where survivors will be present.
“I think it’s political malpractice of the highest order if Rishi Sunak absented himself for an election interview… it’s not the right thing to do at a fundamental level.”
Sunak accused of ‘not getting what it is to be prime minister’ after skipping D-Day ceremony
Former Downing Street communications chief Sir Craig Oliver has accused Rishi Sunak of “not getting what it is to be prime minister” after skipping the major international D-Day ceremony,
He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme that D-Day was known about as soon as Mr Sunak called the general llection.
“And I think if you’re planning these things, you’ve got to say ‘look, that’s going to block the Prime Minister out’. It’s a very important moment for the country. But it’s also a very important moment to show that you’re being prime ministerial.
“And the problem for Rishi Sunak this morning is he’s accused of not getting what it is to be a prime minister and what his duties are as a prime minister.”
Sir Craig also criticised the Tory campaign for sending children’s minister David Johnston into broadcast studios on Friday morning without knowing “what to say” about the snub.
“It was pretty clear that the Conservative campaign was going to be massively on the backfoot today.”
Sunak apologises for ‘mistake’ of skipping D-day anniversary event for ITV interview
Rishi Sunak has apologised for skipping a D-Day commemoration event, saying it was a “mistake” to leave early.
The prime minister had been accused of a “dereliction of duty” after he gave a TV interview about the election while missing a major international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day.
The Prime Minister sat down with ITV on Thursday to defend claims he had made about Sir Keir Starmer’s tax plans, having left commemoration events in France before a gathering of the world leaders on Omaha Beach.
The Independent first revealed that he had skipped the event with King Charles, presidents Zelensky, Biden and Macron, and other world leaders to return to the UK to campaign in the election with his party still losing ground in the polls.
David Maddox reports.
Sunak apologises for skipping D-day anniversary event for ITV interview
PM facing questions after ITV presenter said it was Mr Sunak’s team who suggested the date for the interview
Sunak accused of bringing shame to office of PM over D-Day departure
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Rishi Sunak had “brought shame” to the office of Prime Minister by leaving Normandy early.
“One of the greatest privileges of the office of Prime Minister is to be there to honour those who served, yet Rishi Sunak abandoned them on the beaches of Normandy,” Sir Ed said.
“He has brought shame to that office and let down our country.
“I am thinking right now of all those veterans and their families he left behind and the hurt they must be feeling. It is a total dereliction of duty and shows why this Conservative Government just has to go.”
Hester donation: ‘Sunak should hang his head in shame,’ say Lib Dems
Sir Ed Davey has said Rishi Sunak should “hang his head in shame” for accepting more fresh cash from disgraced Frank Hester.
Sir Ed said: “I don’t know how low the Conservatives are going to go - and this is the fault of Rishi Sunak.
“Why did Rishi Sunak take this donation? He took it after the previous scandal around Frank Hester and he went ahead.
“I think lifelong Conservative voters will be appalled by this. I think all those other people donating money to the Tory party should ask for their donations back. Rishi Sunak should hang his head in shame.”
