Rishi Sunak has apologised for leaving the D-Day commemorations early to take part in a TV interview.

After being widely criticised for cutting short his visit to France, the prime minister admitted today he had made an error. He said: “It was a mistake and I apologise.”

Mr Sunak has come under intense criticism after it emerged he missed the event with fellow world leaders to head back to the UK for an ITV interview.

The prime minister attended the UK national event at Portsmouth on Wednesday and then the British ceremony in Normandy on Thursday, the anniversary of the allied landings on D-Day.

But he left France before world leaders including US President Joe Biden gathered for the main international ceremony on Thursday afternoon. Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron was the senior UK minister at the event.

Mr Sunak’s apology comes ahead of the BBC’s first election debate of the campaign so far on Friday night, in which Reform’s Nigel Farage, Labour’s Angela Rayner and Penny Mordaunt of the Tories will be among the seven candidates set to take part.