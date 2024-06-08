✕ Close Penny Mordaunt and Angela Rayner clash over defence

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave D-Day commemorations early has reportedly been criticised by furious cabinet ministers as “wrong on every level” – with the mood at Tory headquarters described as “funereal”.

One insider told The Times they had “never heard it so quiet” at CCHQ after the PM’s decision to skip the international memorial, with one despondent Tory candidate saying Mr Sunak’s “made Theresa May’s 2017 campaign look competent”, adding: “It feels like the Reform crossover is inevitable now.”

Meanwhile, Mr Sunak vowed to axe stamp duty for first-time buyers on homes up to £425,000 after a fiery BBC debate between seven candidates, in which Labour’s Angela Rayner and the Tories’ Penny Mordaunt clashed over taxes, defence and the NHS.

Leading political figures also clashed on the issue of migration as Nigel Farage – who is well known for his views on the subject – accused both Conservative and Labour governments of not controlling migration as he pledged to “stop migrants from bringing their family members to the UK”.