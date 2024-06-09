✕ Close Nigel Farage claims Rishi Sunak ‘not a patriotic leader’ after D-Day blunder

The Conservative Party is facing electoral wipeout, the latest poll has revealed, as a second cabinet minister has openly criticised Rishi Sunak’s D-Day blunder.

Labour is set for a majority of 416 at the upcoming general election, leaving the Tories at just 37 seats, according to the new Mail on Sunday poll.

The survey conducted by Deltapoll puts Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent compared to the Conservatives on 21 per cent, giving Labour a 25-point lead, with even Rishi Sunak set to lose his Yorkshire seat.

It comes as the prime minister is claimed to be despondent over the furious backlash to his decision to skip a D-Day memorial attended by other world leaders.

Transport secretary Mark Harper described Mr Sunak’s decision to miss the 80th anniversary event in Normandy as a “mistake” on Saturday, after his cabinet colleague Penny Mordaunt condemned it as “completely wrong” in a fiery seven-way BBC debate the previous night.

Later on Saturday, Mr Sunak appeared to dodge being questioned by the media after a scheduled press event with the prime minister was cancelled during a campaign visit to a walled garden at Auckland Castle.