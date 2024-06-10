✕ Close Minister denies Rishi Sunak will quit before general election after D-Day blunder

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Conservative Party must embrace Nigel Farage to “unite the right”, Suella Braverman has urged, following a disastrous few days for Rishi Sunak.

The former home secretary told The Times there was “not much difference” between the new Reform UK leader’s policies and those of the Tories, as senior Conservatives start debating the future of the party.

The prime minister will return to the campaign trail on Monday after his decision to skip a D-Day memorial event attended by other world leaders last week sparked a furious backlash from some Tories and political rivals alike.

With fierce critic Nadine Dorries claiming to have heard rumours over the weekend “that Sunak’s about to fall on his sword”, cabinet minister Mel Stride was forced to insist there was “no question” of the prime minister quitting before the general election on 4 July.

It comes as Labour is set for a majority of 416, leaving the Tories at just 37 seats, according to a new Deltapoll survey. It puts Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent compared to the Conservatives on 21 per cent – with even the prime minister set to lose his Yorkshire seat.