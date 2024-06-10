General election news – live: Tory party must embrace Farage to ‘unite the right’, says Braverman
PM returns to campaign trail after decision to skip D-Day event last week sparked furious backlash
The Conservative Party must embrace Nigel Farage to “unite the right”, Suella Braverman has urged, following a disastrous few days for Rishi Sunak.
The former home secretary told The Times there was “not much difference” between the new Reform UK leader’s policies and those of the Tories, as senior Conservatives start debating the future of the party.
The prime minister will return to the campaign trail on Monday after his decision to skip a D-Day memorial event attended by other world leaders last week sparked a furious backlash from some Tories and political rivals alike.
With fierce critic Nadine Dorries claiming to have heard rumours over the weekend “that Sunak’s about to fall on his sword”, cabinet minister Mel Stride was forced to insist there was “no question” of the prime minister quitting before the general election on 4 July.
It comes as Labour is set for a majority of 416, leaving the Tories at just 37 seats, according to a new Deltapoll survey. It puts Sir Keir Starmer’s party on 46 per cent compared to the Conservatives on 21 per cent – with even the prime minister set to lose his Yorkshire seat.
Chris Philp ‘surprised and disappointed' by Sunak’s D-Day blunder
The Home office minister has been quizzed over Rishi Sunak’s decision to leave the D-Day celebrations early on Thursday.
Mr Philp has revealed he was “surprised and disappointed” by the move but has defended the Prime Minister’s actions.
He told Sky News: “I am sure he regrets deeply not having attended that event, which is why obviously he rightly apologised because it was a mistake.
“But he has recognised that, he has apologised and I think we will see him bouncing around the campaign trail this week and I am sure he will be talking to journalists whenever they want to ask him some questions.”
Lib Dem manifesto to include plan to ‘save the NHS'
The Liberal Democrats say the party manifesto will outline a plan to “save the NHS and social care”.
Party deputy Daisy Cooper has said: “We want to boost GP numbers, we want to improve cancer survival rates, we want to end the access crisis in terms of people trying to reach their NHS dentists, we want to improve waiting lists for cancer treatment and mental health as well. And we have a bold plan to do that.”
She said the party is promising a £9 billion boost for the social care system, adding: “We believe that that plan is going to require an additional £9bn per year and we’re going to get that money by taxing the big banks and billionaires.”
Lib Dems pledge to not raise tax on working families
Ahead of the Lib Dem manifesto launch, Daisy Cooper has vowed not to hike Ni, income tax or VAT on working families.
The deputy leader said it would be wrong to increase taxes on families during a cost of living crisis.
Ms Cooper added that her party would set out a plan in the manifesto to manage national debt but will prioritise “to fix the NHS and social care”.
To fund the pledge, the Lib Dems would make the four biggest banks to pay £4bn in tax.
She said: “Banks have had tax cuts year on year since 2015, we only want to reverse taxes from just the last year.”
Bridget Phillipson: Private schools exodus under Labour is scaremongering
The shadow secretary has dismissed the idea that there will be a wave of exists from schools because of Labour’s policy.
Ms Phillipson says to claim that by imposing VAT on private school fees can lead to a pupil exodus is “scaremongering”.
Asked about the exodus claim, she told Times Radio: “It is scaremongering from the private schools lobby I’m afraid. All of the independent work on this from the Institute for Fiscal Studies is clear that they anticipate little effect.
“And the reality is that private schools have whacked up their fees year on year, way beyond inflation and it hasn’t had an impact on pupil numbers.
“Private schools are not required to pass this onto parents. State schools have had some pretty tough choices in recent years about how they manage their budgets given all the pressures they are under. I think private schools can cut their cloth accordingly.”
Labour shadow cabinet at odds over private school fees tax
Shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson has stepped in to correct her colleague Emily Thornberry who had suggested that taxing private schools will lead to bigger class sizes in state schools, David Maddox reports.
Ms Thornberry was responding over the weekend to concerns that thousands of children will be forced to leave independent schools if 20 percent VAT is imposed on fees with the removal of charity status.
She suggested Labour was comfortable with larger class sizes in the short term with the policy. But Ms Phillipson insisted this was not the case.
She told Times Radio she is happy to have a word with Ms Thornberry as it is just not true there will be bigger classroom sizes as a result of Labour’s VAT raid on private schools.
Conservatives vow to recruit 8,000 more cops
Chris Philip is doing the morning media round for the Tories.
Speaking on Sky News, he has pledged to recruit 8,000 additional police officers.
The Tories say the plan would be funded by increasing vis fees by 25per cent and making overseas students pay higher immigration health surcharge.
The Prime Minister plans to press ahead with extra powers for officers to crack down on so-called zombie knives and use GPS tracking technology to search for stolen phones without a warrant.
General election campaign trail: Manifesto week
Another week of campaigning begins and parties are ready to reveal their manifesto.
The Liberal Democrats are first out of the traps, with the Tories, Labour and Greens all expected to produce their policy promises this week.
Here’s what we can expect today:
- Sir Ed Davey launches Lib Dems manifesto with a speech in north London this morning.
- Nigel Farage and Richard Tice to launch Reform UK’s economic policy in Westminster this afternoon.
- Rishi Sunak is campaigning in the South East.
- Sir Keir Starmer and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson will visit a nursery in the West Midlands.
Watch: Stride responds to Farage’s claim Sunak does not understand ‘our culture’
Gove’s replacement caught out on claim he moved to Surrey Heath as home found on AirBnb
The Tory candidate to replace Michael Gove has boasted about moving into a home in the constituency, only for it emerge the property was seemingly an AirBnb.
Councillor Ed McGuinness, who is running to be the Conservative MP for Surrey Heath, said he is “now a resident of St Paul’s ward”.
Alongside pictures of himself entering a house, Mr McGuinness said Surrey Heath residents “rightly expect their MP to be a part of their community”.
Political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
Gove’s replacement caught out on constituency house claim as home found on AirBnb
Social media users quickly pointed out house Ed McGuinness had posted photos in was available on AirBnB
