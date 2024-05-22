✕ Close Sunak rules out January 2025 general election saying it will be in 'second half of the year'

Rishi Sunak is set to call a snap election for July following months of speculation about when the country would go to the polls.

Foreign secretary David Cameron fueled speculation when he cut his trip to Albania short earlier today, and defence secretary Grant Shapps also delayed his flight to attend a Nato meeting in Lithuania.

Ministers attended a Cabinet meeting at 4pm this afternoon and the prime minister is believed to be addressing the nation at 5pm.

Mr Sunak did little to quell speculation of an early election when asked by the SNP Westminster leader during today’s PMQs.

“There will be a general election in the second half of this year,” the prime minister replied.

Speaking in the Commons, the PM was keen to highlight the latest announcement that inflation figures have fallen to 2.3 per cent - the lowest in almost three years - but the positive news has been overshadowed by recent scandals.