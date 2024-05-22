General Election - live news: Rishi Sunak set to call July snap election after months of speculation
Rishi Sunak faces a tough election ahead with Labour leading the polls with 20 points
Rishi Sunak is set to call a snap election for July following months of speculation about when the country would go to the polls.
Foreign secretary David Cameron fueled speculation when he cut his trip to Albania short earlier today, and defence secretary Grant Shapps also delayed his flight to attend a Nato meeting in Lithuania.
Ministers attended a Cabinet meeting at 4pm this afternoon and the prime minister is believed to be addressing the nation at 5pm.
Mr Sunak did little to quell speculation of an early election when asked by the SNP Westminster leader during today’s PMQs.
“There will be a general election in the second half of this year,” the prime minister replied.
Speaking in the Commons, the PM was keen to highlight the latest announcement that inflation figures have fallen to 2.3 per cent - the lowest in almost three years - but the positive news has been overshadowed by recent scandals.
Ed Davey is en route to Michael Gove’s constituency to kick off the campaign
Sir Ed Davey is on his way to Surrey Heath, Michael Gove’s true blue safe Tory seat, to kick off his party’s election campaign, Archie Mitchell writes.
The Liberal Democrat leader is heading to the seat to respond to Rishi Sunak’s expected announcement that there will be a general election on 4 July.
Sir Ed has long called for a general election and the move will be seen as the Lib Dem leader seeking to plant a flag on the Conservatives’ lawn.
Rishi Sunak set to announce July 4 general election
Rishi Sunak is locked in Downing Street with his cabinet and expected to come out shortly to confirm the date of a snap election on July 4, David Maddox writes.
After months of speculation, the prime minister has decided that improved economic figures and the prospect of flights heading to Rwanda with asylum seekers on them gives him an opportunity to make up the difference with Labour’s huge lead in the polls.
The announcement will be made in Downing Street from a lectern before the prime minister heads to ask King Charles to dissolve parliament.
Pictured: Ministers are holding a cabinet meeting ahead of a possible snap election announcement
Breaking: Sources say Rishi Sunak set to call surprise July election
According to The Guardian, the prime minister will this afternoon announce a snap election for July.
Sources claim Mr Sunak could be set out July 4 as the official date for the contest.
It will see Labour face off the Tories in a fiery electoral campaign until voters head to the polls.
It comes as Sir Keir Starmer’s party is leading the polls with about 20 points.
In full: Is Rishi Sunak about to call a general election – and when is the latest it could be?
Rishi Sunak has refused to rule out a snap general election as his government is buoyed by a positive downturn in the rate of inflation.
The prime minister said the fall in inflation, from 3.2 per cent to 2.3, shows there are “brighter days” ahead for the UK. This figure is the closest to the Bank of England’s 2 per cent inflation target since the prime minister took office in late 2022.
Speculation is now rife in Westminster that Mr Sunak may call a snap general election soon, bolstered by the positive economic turn.
So far, the prime minister has resisted calls to call an election, despite constant pressure from the Labour Party to do so.
However, Mr Sunak has previously promised that the country would go to the polls in the second half of this year.
Rishi Sunak under threat of no confidence vote, Tory rebels reveal
Tory rebel sources have revealed MPs are writing up letters for a no confidence vote against the prime minister, BBC Newsnight Nicholas Wyatt writes.
Spiraling rumours of an imminent general election announcement seem to have sparked anger among members of the Conservative party.
One source said: “Panic in the tea room. Nobody was expecting this. Everyone is mortified.”
Exclusive: Election madness in Westminster
Our Political Editor David Maddox is covering the election madness from Whitehall, and things are only getting louder.
MPs now believe that Rishi Sunak is on the cusp of calling a general election at 5pm this afternoon.
A civil servant and a minister have separately briefed that an election announcement is “going to happen” as the cabinet gets ready to meet for an emergency session at 4pm.
Both foreign secretary Lord Cameron and defence secretary Grant Shapps have cancelled meetings for the cabinet meeting and it is expected that the prime minister will address the nation at 5pm.
Speculation of a reshuffle instead is being dismissed as unlikely.
One MP said: “Calling the whole cabinet together is not the way to conduct a reshuffle.”
However, Tory MPs are furious about the prospect of an election which will force many of them to cancel planned holidays next week.
One senior backbencher said: “This is utter madness. The Tory party is not ready, MPs are not ready.
“We need a break. This was the last chance for many to have a proper holiday.
“It shows that the PM does not give a s*** about backbenchers.
“I am not sure the party is ready yet to fight this election anyway.”
Cameron cuts Albania trip short
If the foreign secretary abandoned all of this, it must only mean he has urgent business to attend in London.
