Liveupdated1716989455

General election – latest: Sunak’s Rwanda plan rubbished as Starmer speaks out on Diane Abbott MP row

The damning report claims the Home Office made unacceptable and avoidable mistakes with the Rwanda scheme

Salma Ouaguira,Tara Cobham,Namita Singh
Wednesday 29 May 2024 14:30
Comments
Related: Starmer responds to Jeremy Corbyn standing as an independent candidate

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan to deport asylum seekers to the African country has been rubbished by a damning report by a cross-party group of MPs.

In a fresh blow for the PM, Members of the Public Accounts Committee found the Home Office “does not have a credible plan” for implementing the policy.

The report claims the government is refusing to clarify how many people it is planning to fly out to Rwanda, and how it would do this.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer spoke up about on the Diane Abbott row and said the party has not yet decided if the veteran MP will be barred from standing at the next election.

Keir Starmer has faced backlash from all sides with Labour MPs branding the handling of the situation “profoundly wrong” and “vindictive”, anti-racism charities have also weighted in accusing the party of double standards.

ASLEF, TSSA, Unite, NUM, CWU and FBU posted a letter demanding Ms Abbott be allowed to stand at the upcoming general election, following a morning of speculation about her future.

1716989455

Sturgeon is an asset to SNP campaign, says John Swinney

The Scottish first minister has confirmed Nicola Sturgeon will be on the campaign trail as the party fights against the polls.

Asked whether the former SNP leader is an asset or a liability, he said: “Of course Nicola Sturgeon’s an asset.”

Mr Swinney added: “She’s an incredibly dynamic individual who led Scotland through really, really difficult times,” he said, adding that he has spoken to people who said they admired her leadership.

“Nicola is welcome on the campaign trail.”

Ms Sturgeon stepped away from the public eye amid Police Scotland’s Operation Branchform, which saw her arrested and later released without charge as officers investigate the spending of £600,000 of SNP funds.

Nicola Sturgeon will appear before the Scottish Affairs Committee (Jane Barlow/PA)
Salma Ouaguira29 May 2024 14:30
1716988958

Welsh Labour first minister faces vote of no confidence

Vaughan Gething will face a motion of no confidence next week following the end of the deal with Plaid Cymru.

The Labour leader has been engulfed in a series of rows after reports emerged claiming that he accepted a donation from a man convicted of environmental offences.

Mr Gething has also been criticised for refusing to provide evidence explaining why he sacked Senedd member Hannah Blythyn.

Leader of the Welsh Conservatives Andrew RT Davies said: “Next week Senedd members will have the chance to have their say on Vaughan Gething’s judgment, his transparency, and his truthfulness.

“The litany of unanswered questions has paralysed the Welsh Government to the point that Gething has been completely unable to take action to address record NHS waiting lists, sliding educational attainment and high economic inactivity.

“It’s time to put an end to the obfuscation, the drift and the infighting and vote no confidence in Vaughan Gething.”

Salma Ouaguira29 May 2024 14:22
1716988833

Starmer pictured with a baby born on the 75th anniversary of the NHS

The baby, Soren, was given the middle name Aneurin, after former Labour health secretary and founder of the NHS Aneurin Bevan.

Keir Starmer speaks to supporters during a campaign event in Worcester
The Labour leader pictured with baby Soren
Salma Ouaguira29 May 2024 14:20
1716988532

Watch: Sunak disembarks train in Cornwall before buying bacon sandwiches for team

Sunak disembarks train in Cornwall before buying bacon sandwiches for team
Maryam Zakir-Hussain29 May 2024 14:15
1716987949

'Handling of Diane Abbot is a total farce,’ Labour member slams

Jess Barnard, from Labour’s National Executive Committee is the latest to hit out at Keir Starmer following the Diane Abbott’s row.

She has described the veteran MP as a “titan” of British politics but she has been treated “completely disrespectfully”.

Ms Barnard added: “As an NEC member I have been contacted by a huge number of Labour members, ex-members, and potential Labour voters saying: ‘what the hell is going on, why is Diane Abbott being treated this way?’

“People are looking to Sir Keir Starmer to understand what kind of leader he is. I think people would be quite concerned about the absence of justice and fairness in the case of Diane Abbott.”

Salma Ouaguira29 May 2024 14:05
1716987492

Author of Forde report into racism in Labour Party brands Abbott’s situation ‘deeply disturbing'

﻿Martin Forde KC, author of the Forde report into racism in the Labour Party has told Times Radio that the way Diane Abbott’s situation has been handled is “utterly shambolic” and “deeply disturbing”.

He said the “unfair and unnecessarily humiliating process” Diane Abbott has been subjected to could affect the Labour vote, particularly within the black community.

He added the lack of transparency in the process has been “astonishing”, saying: “It strikes me as utterly shambolic for the whip to be restored yesterday and then for us to get this news moments ago.

“And in terms of media management, I think for a shadow cabinet minister such as Mr Streeting not to be aware that this had happened and certainly there’s no transparency around process, is deeply disturbing. It’s quite clear from a legal perspective that the Labour Party is in a sense a club and it can determine who’s a member and who isn’t.

“But I find it astonishing that the process doesn’t appear to be more transparent. And for a very long time I’ve been saying along with others that what was said was said, I’m not an apologist for what was said at all, rightly condemned, swift apology. Why has it taken so many months to investigate?”

Archie Mitchell 29 May 2024 13:58
1716987032

Wes Streeting asked why Diane Abbott barred from election when former Tory MP allowed to join party

Wes Streeting refused to say why Diane Abbott has been barred from standing for Labour in the general election, but former Conservative MP Natalie Elphicke had been allowed to join the party.

Ms Abbott today (29 May) claimed that the Labour Party will ban her from standing as a candidate at the upcoming general election on 4 July.

Mr Streeting was asked about today’s events during an interview with Kay Burley on Sky News.

Mr Streeting said: “At this general election, we want to welcome millions of people who have seen the chaos and incompetence of the Conservative Party and are looking for change with Labour.”

Streeting refuses to say why Elphicke allowed in Labour party but not Abbott
Maryam Zakir-Hussain29 May 2024 13:50
1716986734

Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda flights plan is not credible, damning report by MPs finds

The Home Office “does not have a credible plan” for sending asylum seekers to Rwanda, a report from a cross-party group of MPs has found.

MPs on the Public Accounts Committee have said they have “little confidence” in the Home Office’s ability to implement the Rwanda plan. 

A report, published today, is a new blow to Rishi Sunak who committed to flights being in the air in June, before his election announcement pushed that back to July. 

In the new report, MPs said that the Home Office is unwilling to say how many people it is planning to relocate to Rwanda, and how it would do this.

You can read The Independent full story here

Salma Ouaguira29 May 2024 13:45
1716986620

Keir Starmer and shadow health minister deliver speech in Worcester

Wes Streeting is pitching his NHS pledge to cut waiting lists in the West Midlands.

He says voters have two options: whether to “turn the page” and allow for a “changed new Labour government” or to “hand the matches back to the arsonists to finish the job”.

Salma Ouaguira29 May 2024 13:43
1716986307

Pictured: Keir Starmer meets trainee medics in Worcester

Shadow Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Wes Streeting speaks during a Labour general election campaign event in Worcester
Starmer takes a selfie with student nurses and trainee medics following a Q&A session during a visit to Three Counties Medical School
Salma Ouaguira29 May 2024 13:38

