Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda plan to deport asylum seekers to the African country has been rubbished by a damning report by a cross-party group of MPs.

In a fresh blow for the PM, Members of the Public Accounts Committee found the Home Office “does not have a credible plan” for implementing the policy.

The report claims the government is refusing to clarify how many people it is planning to fly out to Rwanda, and how it would do this.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer spoke up about on the Diane Abbott row and said the party has not yet decided if the veteran MP will be barred from standing at the next election.

Keir Starmer has faced backlash from all sides with Labour MPs branding the handling of the situation “profoundly wrong” and “vindictive”, anti-racism charities have also weighted in accusing the party of double standards.

ASLEF, TSSA, Unite, NUM, CWU and FBU posted a letter demanding Ms Abbott be allowed to stand at the upcoming general election, following a morning of speculation about her future.