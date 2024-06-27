✕ Close Tory election betting probe: ‘Totally unacceptable’ if rules broken says Welsh secretary

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer attacked one another over migration, tax, women’s rights, Brexit and integrity as they traded furious blows during the final party leaders’ live BBC general election debate.

The prime minister claimed the Labour leader was not being straight – but Sir Keir was visibly angry when Mr Sunak repeated the Conservatives’ allegation that Labour would put up tax bills by £2,000.

“That’s a lie – he’s been told not to repeat that lie and he’s just done it,” Sir Keir said.

In a snap YouGov snap poll of viewers, 47 per cent said Sir Keir won, 47 per cent said Mr Sunak did, and 6 per cent did not know.

Meanwhile, a new MRP poll has forecast Reform UK is set to win 18 seats in the upcoming general election.

The Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus survey of almost 20,000 voters, conducted between 14 and 24 June, also predicted Reform will win 17 per cent of the vote share, compared to the Tories’ 15 per cent.

It comes as Westminster reels from gambling accusations, while Labour suspended a party member who was arrested in connection with the honeytrap scandal that rocked Westminster.