General election live: Sunak and Starmer clash in angry BBC debate as poll says Reform set to win 18 seats
Tory and Labour leaders argue over migrants, tax, Brexit and women’s spaces in final clash before polling day
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer attacked one another over migration, tax, women’s rights, Brexit and integrity as they traded furious blows during the final party leaders’ live BBC general election debate.
The prime minister claimed the Labour leader was not being straight – but Sir Keir was visibly angry when Mr Sunak repeated the Conservatives’ allegation that Labour would put up tax bills by £2,000.
“That’s a lie – he’s been told not to repeat that lie and he’s just done it,” Sir Keir said.
In a snap YouGov snap poll of viewers, 47 per cent said Sir Keir won, 47 per cent said Mr Sunak did, and 6 per cent did not know.
Meanwhile, a new MRP poll has forecast Reform UK is set to win 18 seats in the upcoming general election.
The Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus survey of almost 20,000 voters, conducted between 14 and 24 June, also predicted Reform will win 17 per cent of the vote share, compared to the Tories’ 15 per cent.
It comes as Westminster reels from gambling accusations, while Labour suspended a party member who was arrested in connection with the honeytrap scandal that rocked Westminster.
Labour will not bring back free movement, shadow education secretary says
A Labour government would not bring back free movement or take the UK back into the single market or customs union, the shadow education secretary has said.
Bridget Phillipson told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “There will be no return to free movement if Labour forms the next government. But what we do believe is important is that we work to get a better deal that secures jobs, that supports businesses.
“There are frustration there that you will have heard from businesses across our country, that they want to see action taken to deal with some of the red tape that has opened up.
“But to be absolutely clear, no return to the single market, customs union or free movement if people vote Labour on 4 July.”
Business minister admits Brexit has hurt some small businesses
Business minister Kevin Hollinrake has been asked whether he believed Brexit had been beneficial for small business owners.
“Some. For some businesses, yes, because they can now trade with other parts of the world more easily, with things like the Australia trade deal, New Zealand, the one coming up with the Pacific countries, the Gulf and India,” he told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.
“There is no doubt that for some businesses it is more difficult to trade with the European Union, there is no doubt that is the case, and we’re seeking to ease those frictions.”
He added: “For some businesses, particularly in the food and drink sector, particularly SMEs, they find it more difficult to trade with the European Union. That’s the reality. We have sought to ease those frictions, of course, and we want to ease them further, and the Prime Minister’s negotiation on the Windsor Framework helped with that to a large degree, particularly within the United Kingdom in terms of Northern Ireland.
“But yes it is more difficult today. But the vote for Brexit was a vote for change, and we have to try to ease those frictions. But let’s not forget, only 10 per cent of British companies export at all... and 73 per cent of our exports are not goods with the European Union, they are services and goods to the rest of the world.”
Exclusive: Ofcom warned it must change outdated reporting rules to counter election day fake news
Fears that fake news could influence the outcome of the general election have led to calls for an immediate change in rules on reporting on polling day.
BCS, the Chartered Institute for IT - the professional body for computing - has called for immediate reform of regulations preventing mainstream broadcast media from rebutting fake news on election day.
Our political editor David Maddox reports:
Ofcom told to change outdated reporting rules to counter election day fake news
Exclusive: The professional body for computing has called for immediate reform of regulations preventing mainstream media from rebutting fake news on election day
Junior doctors threaten more strike action if next government does not move forward negotiations
More strike action could take place in the summer if the next government does not move forward negotiations with junior doctors in a “timely manner”, medics have warned as they started a five-day walkout across England.
The British Medical Association (BMA) said it stands ready to talk and the union has already had some discussions with the Labour Party.
However, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer told The Independent he will not give them the 35 per cent pay rise they are demanding.
““We’re not going to pay 35 per cent, we’ve told them that upfront. They know that,” he said.
“With negotiations, we need to find a way through it. But you know, to be absolutely blunt, we’re not going to 35 per cent; they know that and we are being clear about it from the outset.”
Business minister says junior doctors are being ‘deliberately provocative'
Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said the timing of the latest junior doctors’ strike was “interesting”.
Asked whether striking in the final week of an election campaign was “deliberately provocative”, Mr Hollinrake told Sky News: “It’s interesting timing, it really is. There’s not been a strike for some time.
“I don’t know, I’m not going to judge somebody’s motivation for a decision but it’s interesting timing and I regret the decision to strike because we know this doesn’t help waiting lists, which we want to bring down.”
What to expect on the campaign trail today
Here’s your guide to the main developments in the general election campaign today:
Conservative Party
- Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail on Thursday, after a two-day hiatus for the Emperor and Empress of Japan’s state visit and preparations for the final debate
- He is expected to visit a factory in Derbyshire and hold an evening campaign event in Leeds
- Kemi Badenoch will use a speech at the British Chambers of Commerce’s annual conference to warn of the Labour “threat” to business and set out the Tories’ plans to drive growth and productivity
- Shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds, who is also speaking at the Westminster event, described it as “desperate nonsense”
Labour Party
- Labour is pledging to “turbocharge” careers advice and work experience in schools to combat skills shortages in the workplace.
- The party has committed to delivering two weeks’ worth of quality work experience for every young person and recruit more than 1,000 new careers adviser
- Sir Keir and shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson will be on the Labour battle bus in the North West and West Midlands to promote the plans.
Lib Dems
- Sir Ed Davey is calling for the election winner to pass an emergency budget to “fix” health and social care services within four weeks of polling day.
- His action-packed campaign tour continues in the North West, West Midlands and Oxfordshire on Thursday.
Reform
- Nigel Farage is speaking at a noon “mass meeting” in Houghton-le-Spring, County Durham.
- Mr Farage and Richard Tice are also set to make an evening appearance at a community centre in Boston, Lincolnshire.
Business minister admits he placed bet on election
Business minister Kevin Hollinrake said he had put a bet on the Conservatives to win the election, but gambling on the result in Thirsk and Malton, where he is a candidate, would be “wrong”.
Asked whether he had bet on a Tory victory, Mr Hollinrake said: “Yes, I did. Not my seat, I think that would be wrong.”
He added: “This situation has definitely opened up a debate that we should have a proper debate about and decide whether it’s right or wrong that people have a bet on things they are involved in.”
Shadow education secretary says she ‘doesn’t like the language used’ by David Tennant
Labour’s shadow education secretary said she did not support David Tennant’s comments after the actor told equalities minister Kemi Badenoch to “shut up” in a row over trans rights.
Bridget Phillipson told Times Radio: “I personally don’t like that kind of language that was used.
“And I believe that where we discus these issues – and it is right that we can have an open discussion about them – that we do so in a way that is absolutely frank but respectful, tolerant, and in keeping with the best traditions within our country.
“And I know that politicians, particularly female politicians, receive an awful lot of abuse sometimes and do frequently face that kind of language being used against them and I don’t think it advances a more tolerant and respectful discussion.”
Has Labour given up fighting Nigel Farage in Clacton?
Labour appears to have given up the fight against Nigel Farage’s bid to become the MP for Clacton.
The party has reportedly ‘seconded’ its candidate from the seaside constituency in Essex to campaign in the West Midlands, suggesting Labour has conceded defeat to the Reform UK leader before polling day.
It comes after the Labour candidate for the seat, Jovan Owusu-Nepaul, went viral on social media, being dubbed “the best dressed candidate in living memory”. He was also named by anti-Brexit campaign group Best for Britain as the candidate in the strongest position to stop Mr Farage’s bid to become an MP for the first time.
Archie Mitchell reports:
Has Labour given up fighting Nigel Farage in Clacton?
The party has reportedly sent its candidate from the seaside constituency in Essex to campaign in the West Midlands instead
Reform UK set to win 18 seats at general election, reveals new poll
Reform UK is set to win 18 seats at the upcoming general election, a new poll has revealed.
The party is also on track to win a higher vote share than the Conservatives, according to the MRP survey conducted this month.
Reform is predicted to win 18 seats and 17 per cent of the vote share, while the Tories are expected to bag 60 seats and only 15 per cent of the vote share.
Meanwhile, the poll of almost 20,000 voters said the Liberal Democrats are looking to come in at second place, pushing the Conservatives into third – meaning Sir Ed Davey would become leader of the opposition.
The Find Out Now and Electoral Calculus survey, conducted between 14 and 24 June, also forecast that Labour is on track to bag a huge majority, winning 450 seats and 40 per cent of the vote share.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments