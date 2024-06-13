Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Another multi-party debate is taking place on ITV on Thursday following prime minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer’s grilling on Sky News.

It comes after broadcasters revealed their line-up of televised debates ahead of the general election on 4 July.

The Conservative Party leader and the Labour Party leader first went head-to-head in a debate broadcast by ITV on 4 June.

They were then questioned on Sky News on 12 June in front of an audience in the key seat of Grimsby.

The two party leaders will face off against one another in a final head-to-head contest to be televised by the BBC on 26 June.

Below is a full schedule of what each broadcaster has announced, including the date and time the programme will be aired, what format will be used and who will participate.

The final head-to-head debate between Sunak and Starmer will take place on 26 June ( PA Wire )

Thursday 13 June

ITV will host a seven-way debate on 13 June.

The broadcaster said that leaders or senior representatives from the following parties will participate: Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Green Party and Plaid Cymru.

Penny Mordaunt for the Conservative Party, Angela Rayner for Labour Party, Daisy Cooper for Liberal Democrats, Stephen Flynn for SNP, Nigel Farage for Reform UK, Carla Denyer for Green Party and Rhun ap Iorwerth for Plaid Cymru have been confirmed as the participants.

The programme will be moderated by Julie Etchingham, who ran the first head-to-head debate on 4 June.

It will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player and run for 90 minutes.

Thursday 20 June

Fiona Bruce has hosted Question Time since 2019 ( BBC )

The BBC will host a special, two-hour Question Time Leaders’ Special programme on 20 June.

The corporation said the leaders of the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party will answer questions from the studio audience for 30 minutes each.

Fiona Bruce will host the show, which will be broadcast from York between 8pm and 10pm.

It has not been confirmed whether the programme will be aired on BBC One or BBC Two, but Question Time is usually broadcast on BBC One.

Friday 21 June

The BBC will host a debate between Wales’s main party leaders on 21 June.

Vaughan Gething (Labour), Andrew RT Davies (Conservative) and Rhun ap Iorwerth (Plaid Cymru) are the main party leaders in Wales.

It will be hosted by Bethan Rhys Roberts and be broadcast on BBC One Wales from 7pm.

Wednesday 26 June

The final head-to-head debate between Mr Sunak and Sir Keir will take place on 26 June.

It will be presented by newsreader Sophie Raworth in Nottingham, airing on BBC One and BBC News.

It will be broadcast from 9pm to 10pm.

Thursday 27 June

The leaders of the main parties in Northern Ireland will take part in a BBC debate on 27 June.

Michelle O’Neill (Sinn Fein), Gavin Robinson (DUP) Naomi Long (Alliance) Doug Beattie (UUP) and Column Eastwood (SDLP) are the main party leaders in Northern Ireland.

It will be hosted by Tara Mills.

Other programmes

ITV will also broadcast a series of interview specials with party leaders, with all the major parties featuring over four shows.

The main party leaders are Mr Sunak (Conservative) Sir Keir (Labour) John Swinney (SNP) Sir Ed Davey (Lib Dem) Nigel Farage (Reform UK) and Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay (co-leaders - Green Party).

They will take place on Wednesday 12 June, Monday 24 June and Thursday 27 June.

Nick Robinson has also invited the leaders of the seven biggest political parties in Britain to be interviewed for Panorama specials, airing over the next four weeks.

Mr Sunak’s interview with Mr Robinson was broadcast on Monday 10 June.

Sir Keir, Sir Ed Davey, Mr Swinney, Mr Farage, Adrian Ramsay and Rhun ap Iorwerth all agreed to take part.

Mr Farage’s interview was due to air on Tuesday 11 June but he pulled out after his Reform UK party faced a row over whether the UK should have appeased Hitler.

Additional dedicated debates will also take place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.