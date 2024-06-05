Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Broadcasters have revealed their line-up of televised debates ahead of the general election on 4 July.

The BBC confirmed it will host the final head-to-head debate between prime minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on 26 June.

The debate will be hosted by newsreader Sophie Raworth and take place in Nottingham, airing on BBC One and BBC News. The first head-to-head between Sir Keir and Mr Sunak was broadcast on ITV on 4 June.

Sky News will host a leaders’ debate on 12 June, but the time and participants are not yet confirmed.

Elsewhere on the BBC, Mishal Husain will host a 7 June debate between leading figures from the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, Scottish National Party (SNP), Plaid Cymru, Green Party and Reform UK.

The Telegraph reported that Sir Keir will not be attending the seven-party debate, while Mr Sunak has not yet decided.

Also included in the BBC’s election coverage is a two-hour-long Question Time leaders’ special, hosted by Fiona Bruce, on 20 June.

The leaders of the four biggest political parties – the Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats and SNP - will answer questions from the studio audience for 30 minutes each.

BBC journalist Nick Robinson has also invited the leaders of the seven biggest political parties in Britain to be interviewed for Panorama specials, airing over the next four weeks.

Additional dedicated debates will also take place in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales.

When are the debates taking place?

The seven-leader election debate will be broadcast on BBC One from 7.30pm to 9pm on Friday 7 June.

BBC One Scotland will broadcast a debate between all the party leaders north of the border on 11 June, from 8pm to 9pm.

Sky News will host a leaders’ debate on 12 June. The participants and time have not yet been confirmed.

ITV will host a multi-party debate featuring leaders or senior representatives from the Conservative Party, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Green Party and Plaid Cymru on 13 June from 8.30pm to 10pm.

The Question Time special, featuring leaders from the four biggest parties (Conservatives, Labour, Lib Dems and SNP) will be broadcast from 8pm to 10pm on Thursday 20 June.

BBC One Wales will host a debate between the party leaders in Wales on 21 June from 7pm.

The prime ministerial debate will air from 9pm to 10pm on Wednesday 26 June.

BBC One Northern Ireland will host a debate between all the party leaders there on 27 June.

ITV will also broadcast a series of interview specials with party leaders, with all the major parties featuring over four shows. They will take place on 6, 12, 24 and 27 June.

No dates have been set for the Panorama interviews, which are set to be broadcast on BBC One.