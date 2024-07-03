General election - live: Sunak fears losing own seat as poll predicts bigger Labour landslide than 1997
Jeremy Hunt and Grant Shapps to lose seats, according to forecast, as Tories predicted to suffer worst result in history
Rishi Sunak is reported to be worried about losing his own seat as a string of polls put the Conservatives on course for a historic defeat just hours before voting begins.
The party is set to suffer its worst general election result in history, according to a major poll for The Independent that suggests it will hold on to just 82 seats, as a Labour landslide gives Sir Keir Starmer’s party 461.
Earlier, the last YouGov MRP of the campaign gave Labour the biggest majority for any single party since 1832, with 431 seats.
And a survey for More in Common predicted the Tories would win just 126 seats, against Labour’s 430.
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and defence secretary Grant Shapps are among the veteran Conservatives set to be ousted, polls predict.
The prime minister is said to have told confidants on Tuesday he thought the vote in Richmond, North Yorkshire, was too close to call.
Today he insisted he was still in the fight after one of his closest allies, Mel Stride, appeared to concede the Tories were heading to a heavy defeat.
Lib Dem leader optimistic over ousting Tories
Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, who drove off in a pink cadillac convertible with his deputy Daisy Cooper after his last election campaign stop, said “it looks really good for us” in the fight to oust Tories in the “blue wall”, with Labour and Green supporters prepared to vote tactically.
He also said the Tories’ decision to bring Boris Johnson into their campaign was “a bit weird”.
“I think the Conservatives’ desperate tactics are a bit weird, reminding people of the failures - the failures of Boris Johnson, the failures of Liz Truss, of Rishi Sunak,” he said.
Sunak 'fears losing own seat’
Rishi Sunak has confided to members of his inner circle that he fears losing his seat, The Guardian has reported.
The prime minister, who would be the first sitting leader of the country to lose his seat, told confidants before a Conservative rally on Tuesday that he thought the vote in Richmond and Northallerton, North Yorkshire, was too close to call.
A source said: “He is genuinely fearful of a defeat in Richmond: the risk that it could be tight has hit him hard. He’s rattled – he can’t quite believe it’s coming so close.”
Another source added: “He’s taken so much friendly fire from his own side I’m amazed he’s had the strength to keep going.”
Farage compares himselt to Tate, influencer charged with trafficking and rape
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has compared himself to controversial influencer Andrew Tate, saying “young men feel emasculated”.
He lamented young men being unable to “tell jokes that might offend the Germans” during the Euros as he compared his appeal to that of Tate, the divisive social media influencer awaiting trial in Romania on charges of human trafficking and rape.
“I think Andrew Tate’s built a huge following amongst these people, despite a lot of imperfections — serious imperfections,” Mr Farage said.
“I think a lot of young men feel emasculated.
“I mean, look at the football. You know, they’re told go to Germany, please don’t drink more than two pints of beer — you what? Don’t chant at the football matches - you what? Oh, don’t tell jokes that might offend the Germans, I mean, come on.
“We are trying to stop young men being young men - that’s why Tate’s got the following he’s got, so what I’m doing is maybe a part of a similar phenomenon.”
Watch: Meet the youngest general election candidate
Meet the youngest candidate standing at the general election
Meet the youngest candidate standing in the 2024 general election. At 18, Pedro Da Conceicao - who is running as an independent candidate in west London - is ready to make a difference. "There is something in this country's politics that simply isn't working," he tells The Independent. "The average age of MPs in this country is 51-years-old, which simply is not representative of the country's demographic." While he is aiming to make a splash in national politics, Pedro also wants to make an impact in Ealing Southall, the constituency he is challenging for. "In the past few years we've seen a massive change. Ealing used to be a close, really lovely community. In the past four years, there has been a drastic change."
Watch: Sunak reveals election night tradition
Rishi Sunak reveals his general election night tradition
Rishi Sunak has revealed his general election night tradition. The prime minister explained how in all the elections he has stood as a candidate, he likes to spend the night at his home in Northallerton in North Yorkshire with his family - and said this year will be no different. Speaking on This Morning on Wednesday (3 July), Mr Sunak said: “It is a bit of a tradition. I go to my local butchers in Northallerton, Kitson’s, and they do me an election pie. “It is a very good pork pie with some chutney and cheese on the top. “I have had it on all the election nights I’ve been involved with.”
Farage’s army vehicle narrowly avoids woman on mobility scooter
Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has entered his party’s rally at Clacton pier on an army vehicle to the tune of Without Me by Eminem.
The vehicle drove through the crowds before reversing, narrowly avoiding contact with a woman in a mobility scooter.
Polling predicts how diverse voter base could swing
The war in Gaza may influence one in five Asian votes:
Polling predicts how Britain’s diverse voter base could swing at the general election
Exclusive: polling shows that war in Gaza may impact 1 in 5 Asian voters ahead of tomorrow’s ballot, though ethnic minority voters stay loyal to Labour overall.
