George Galloway’s deputy Chris Williamson has refused to condemn the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel, as the Board of Deputies of British Jews warned the former’s Rochdale by-election victory marked a “dark day” for the Jewish community.

Following a chaotic contest in which both Labour and the Greens disavowed their candidates, the Workers Party MP and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant took 12,335 votes to became the only MP for the party he founded in 2019, whose number one pledge is to “end imperialist wars” and withdraw from Nato.

Labour apologised to voters in Rochdale after the result, saying it “deeply” regretted not being able to field a “suitable” candidate. The party condemned Mr Galloway as a “damaging force in our communities and public life”.

Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme, his deputy Mr Williamson refused to condemn the massacre by Hamas and claimed the majority of those victims were killed by Israeli forces, adding: “You can’t expect to live in a situation where people have been oppressed for 75 years and not expect a reaction.”