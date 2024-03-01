George Galloway by-election – live: New Rochdale MP’s deputy refuses to condemn Hamas 7 October attacks
Workers Party victorious as chaotic campaign sees voters reject three main parties, two of which disavowed their candidates
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’
George Galloway’s deputy Chris Williamson has refused to condemn the October 7 Hamas terror attacks on Israel, as the Board of Deputies of British Jews warned the former’s Rochdale by-election victory marked a “dark day” for the Jewish community.
Following a chaotic contest in which both Labour and the Greens disavowed their candidates, the Workers Party MP and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant took 12,335 votes to became the only MP for the party he founded in 2019, whose number one pledge is to “end imperialist wars” and withdraw from Nato.
Labour apologised to voters in Rochdale after the result, saying it “deeply” regretted not being able to field a “suitable” candidate. The party condemned Mr Galloway as a “damaging force in our communities and public life”.
Speaking to the BBC’s Today programme, his deputy Mr Williamson refused to condemn the massacre by Hamas and claimed the majority of those victims were killed by Israeli forces, adding: “You can’t expect to live in a situation where people have been oppressed for 75 years and not expect a reaction.”
Rochdale by-election: Scores on the doors
Andy Burnham - Rochdale hasn’t been neglected by mayor’s office
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has rejected suggestions that Rochdale has been neglected following an ugly by-election campaign.
Speaking at a press conference in Leeds at the Convention of the North event, Mr Burnham said: “It simply isn’t the case that Rochdale has been neglected. It’s not been neglected by anybody in Greater Manchester.
“If you look at the town centre with the new interchange and the work the council has done to bring new investment, the plans for Atom Valley which will be a cluster of high-skilled employment or think about the fact that in three weeks’ time the biggest change to public transport in England this year is coming to Rochdale with the arrival of the Bee (transport) Network, and this is a major achievement.
“At a time when other things have been going backwards in the country, we have been working in Greater Manchester to bring major changes that will benefit the people of Rochdale.”
Tories sold £25k dinner with chancellor to party donors days before Budget
The Conservatives sold dinners with the chancellor to party donors days before the Budget.
A Japanese meal with Jeremy Hunt and up to three guests was auctioned off for £25,000 at the Tories’ Winter Party at Westminster’s Old War Office hotel, the Daily Mirror reports.
A signed picture of the cabinet was also sold for £115,000.
George Galloway reacts angrily when asked how much he cares about Rochdale
George Galloway responded angrily when asked by a reporter how much he really cared about Rochdale.
“I hope you didn’t practice that question, did you? You fool. What are you, a student journalist?” said Mr Galloway, adding: “The people just elected me. How dare you?”
Mr Galloway declared “this is for Gaza” in his victory speech, and added that “above all” his win was a message for Keir Starmer and the Labour party.
George Galloway’s craziest moments - from Big Brother cat antics to hailing Saddam Hussein
The clock had not yet struck 3am when a grinning George Galloway again took to the centre stage of a by-election result, this time in Rochdale.
Clearly puffed up, Britain’s newest MP gently moved down the two podium microphones before launching a proud victory speech with the words “Keir Starmer”, followed by a rehearsed tirade against Labour’s leader over his stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict.
Geroge Galloway is back in Westminster after a landslide victory at the Rochdale by-election in his seventh parliamentary victory
George Galloway’s Trumpian diatribe felled Labour – but it’s a pyrrhic victory for democracy
A man who trades in incendiary language made a mockery of Keir Starmer and the Labour Party, writes Sean O’Grady.
Recap: George Galloway wins Rochdale by-election and declares ‘This is for Gaza’ in huge blow for Labour
George Galloway has won the Rochdale by-election for the Worker’s Party of Britain, overturning a Labour majority of 9,668.
Mr Galloway, a former Labour and Respect party MP, took almost 40 per cent of the vote and a majority of almost 5,700.
Rochdale becomes Galloway’s fourth parliamentary seat since 1987
Starmer issues personal apology to voters in Rochdale
Keir Starmer vowed to put up a “first class” candidate in Rochdale at the general election as he apologised to voters for his party’s campaign in the seat.
The Labour leader also insisted that George Galloway only won because his party didn’t campaign in the Greater Manchester town after disowning its candidate Azhar Ali.
“I regret that we had to withdraw our candidate, and I apologise to voters in Rochdale," Starmer told broadcasters.
“I took that decision, it was the right decision, and when I say I’ve changed the Labour Party, I mean it.”
Ministers urged to stick with manifesto commitment on conversion therapy ban
Ministers have been urged to fulfil their manifesto commitment and back the ban on conversion therapy proposed by Labour MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle.
Conservative MP Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Melton) told the Commons: “On January 21, 2023, I laid an amendment to the (Online Safety Bill) on conversation therapy. We had the numbers, however I said to the Government if you say in a written ministerial statement, and if you will say on the floor of this House, that you will commit to pre-legislative scrutiny that will be completed by October, I will not move the amendment.
“I didn’t move the amendment because that commitment was given to the House. Does he therefore agree that we have been brought to this place because the Government has not delivered on its manifesto commitment despite having made promises on the floor of this House to Conservative MPs?”
Mr Russell-Moyle replied: “I quite agree and that is why I do think it is important that the Government supports this going to committee to thrash out the details later on.”
Watch: Galloway makes joke about Michael Barrymore’s alcohol addiction in resurfaced clip
This resurfaced clip shows George Galloway making a joke about Michael Barrymore’s previous alcohol addiction. The heated exchange, which took place during their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, has resurfaced following Mr Galloway’s by-election win in Rochdale on Friday (1 March) The two contestants came to blows following a row over a banking task which escalated. Mr Galloway shouts to Barrymore: “Poor me, poor me, poor me, pour me a drink.” Barrymore replies: “You are out of order”. The entertainer is then defended by his fellow housemates including Preston and Pete Burns.