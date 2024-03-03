George Galloway – latest: Sunak decries ‘forces of division’ as Lee Anderson hailed at Tory dinner with Truss
Anderson cheered at Tory event days after his suspension for Islamophobic comments, as Sunak gives No 10 speech on tackling extremism
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’
Lee Anderson is claimed to have been given a standing ovation and hugged by Liz Truss at a Tory fundraising dinner, hours after Rishi Sunak gave a speech about combating the “forces of division”.
The former PM joked “who is this de-whipped Tory?” in reference to Mr Anderson’s suspension from the Conservative Party over his Islamophobic remarks about London mayor Sadiq Khan, an onlooker told the Daily Express.
Mr Anderson’s appearance at the Tory event came shortly after Mr Sunak gave his first speech outside No 10 since becoming prime minister to call for Britain to “stand together to combat the forces of division”, as he claimed the UK’s streets had been “hijacked” by people “hostile” to British values during pro-Palestine protests.
The prime minister also expressed alarm at George Galloway’s by-election victory in Rochdale, prompting the newly-elected MP to retort that “little Rishi Sunak is in office but not in power”.
Labour’s Jonathan Ashworth urged Mr Sunak to bar Mr Anderson from raising funds for the Tories, saying his appearance in Nottinghamshire “beggars belief”.
Hunt to invest £800m in public sector technology to drive productivity
Jeremy Hunt’s upcoming Budget will contain an £800m package of technology reforms to boost public sector productivity, such as using AI to cut NHS scan times and drones deployed by police to incidents such as traffic collisions, the Treasury has said.
The Treasury claims the proposed technological reforms will deliver £1.8bn of benefits to public sector productivity by 2029.
Claiming “there is too much waste in the system”, Mr Hunt said: “We shouldn’t fall into the trap of thinking more spending buys us better public services.”
“That’s why our plan is about reaping the rewards of productivity, from faster access to MRIs for patients to hundreds of thousands of police hours freed up to attend burglaries or incidents of domestic abuse,” he added.
The Treasury plans to spend £230m on time-saving police technology, such as automating the redaction of personal information such as name badges in shoplifting incidents, irrelevant faces from body worn cameras and number plates from video evidence.
Some witnesses and victims will be interviewed via video call to improve speed of service, while drones will be trialled as first responders in incidents like traffic accidents.
The Treasury also plans to invest £170m into new software to “streamline probation decisions and provide probation officers with more robust data on whether offenders are safe to release”, and will spend £17m to move the Department of Work and Pensions away from paper-based communications.
Government adviser claims ‘unholy alliance’ between far-left and Islamist extremists
The government’s independent adviser on political violence and disruption who conducted an official review into fringe groups, has told the Telegraph there has been “an unholy alliance” between far-left groups and Islamist extremism on protest marches.
Lord Walney claimed there was a “gap in the government’s understanding of damage the anti-democratic far left can do”, as Rishi Sunak looks to clamp down “far-left, anti-democratic” organisations.
He told the paper: “One of the conclusions of my review is to look at and understand the threat from anti-democratic far-left groups, alongside that posed by Islamists and the far right.
“For understandable reasons, the focus since 9/11 has been on violent terrorism. Because the far-left has not posed a similar kind of violent threat, there has been less understanding and less focus on the way in which they can harm our society.”
A Home Office spokesman said it was considering the report’s recommendations “extremely carefully”.
Government planning to ban ‘hate preachers’ from entering UK
The government is planning to prevent hate preachers from entering the UK following Rishi Sunak’s speech warning about a rise in extremism.
According to reports, the new plans will see identified extremists added to visa warning lists and refused entry to the UK. It is understood ministers believe they can make greater use of powers to block people from entering the UK if they are seen as “non-conducive to the public good”.
Typically used to prevent people who pose known security concerns from coming to the UK, it is understood the new plans will extend the powers to include those preaching racism, incitement or using intimidation or violence to undermine the democratic process.
According to the Sunday Telegraph, the Home Office is also looking to clamp down on “far-left, anti-democratic” organisations.
Hunt ‘won’t take any risks’ in Budget as financial forecasts have ‘gone against us’
The Chancellor has said he “won’t take any risks” with the British economy as he looked to taper expectations around tax cuts in his upcoming Budget – telling the Sunday Telegraph that bringing down the tax burden is a “long path”.
And Jeremy Hunt confirmed that the financial forecasts setting out how much so-called “headroom” he has have “gone against us”, which will likely to curtail his ability to serve up pre-election giveaways.
According to the Sunday Times, the Office for Budget Responsibility told the Chancellor on Wednesday that he has £12.8bn of headroom to play with – more than £2b less than the figure the Treasury is said to have previously been basing its calculations on.
The newspaper said the chancellor is due to meet Rishi Sunak on Sunday evening to make a final decision on whether a 2p cut to income tax is affordable in the Budget.
The tax burden is reaching record levels, with it expected to rise to its highest point since the Second World War before the end of this decade as the country looks to pay back heavy borrowing used to support people through Covid and the energy spike in the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Read Rishi Sunak’s Friday night speech on extremism in full
Rishi Sunak issued a warning about extremism on Friday night in a speech described as “a sobering warning of the fragility of democracy”.
The PM said his Government will give officers its backing when they “take action” at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
He made the comments during a hastily arranged address outside No 10 Downing Street on Friday in which he railed against extremism and Islamism.
Calls for £10,000 ‘citizen’s inheritance’ for all 30-year-olds
The next government should hand all 30-year-olds a £10,000 “citizen’s inheritance” to tackle growing inequality as wealth shifts between generations, a Tory peer has suggested.
As new analysis suggests that a hugely uneven £1.5trn wealth transfer to millennials is set to deepen current inequalities, Lord David Willetts warned that “we are going to have some very rich inheritors and a growing number of people who never get on the housing ladder and rent until old age”.
Cautioning that not enough has been done to spread wealth since Margaret Thatcher’s privatisation drive and right-to-buy scheme, the Tory peer and president of the Resolution Foundation think-tank has again raised the notion of a “citizen’s inheritance”.
Rwanda plan costs soar to £500m – but will it ever work?
Immigration remains a major concern for voters, particularly those precious members of the electorate who opted to vote Conservative at the 2019 general election.
Yet despite successive pledges, a procession of “tough” home secretaries, strong rhetoric, a constant flow of new laws, and the personal intervention of the prime minister, the news flow on the issue has rarely been favourable.
The latest developments seem to be no different…
Tories cost NHS and other public services £18bn by not scrapping non-dom tax break 9 years ago, Labour says
Labour has accused the Conservatives of depriving hospitals and other public services of £18bn by rejecting its calls to scrap tax breaks for “non-doms” for the last nine years.
The party also hit out at the “mother of all U-turns” in its first full-throated attack on expectations Jeremy Hunt will steal one of its flagship policies in the Budget on Wednesday.
And in comments that will be widely seen as a reference to Rishi Sunak’s wife, Labour’s shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said the prime minister had been “wedded” to the loophole for too long.
Just how powerful will Red Queen Angela Rayner be in a Labour government?
Angela Rayner protests that Michael Ashcroft, the Conservative former peer, takes an “unhealthy” interest in her private life. By which she means that extracts of his biography of her, Red Queen?, have prompted awkward questions about whether she has paid the tax due on the sale of one or other of her houses.
Lord Ashcroft has caused trouble for a lot of politicians. William Hague, who put him in the House of Lords, had to answer awkward questions about his tax status. He fell out with David Cameron and resigned from the House of Lords in 2015.
He paid for a lot of opinion polls, some of which were unhelpful to the Conservative Party, but which provided a public service.
Lee Anderson given standing ovation at Tory fundraiser after Liz Truss hug
Lee Anderson attended a Conservative fundraiser with Liz Truss where she greeted him with a hug and the words “who is this de-whipped Tory?”, reports suggest.
The former Tory deputy chairman, who has been suspended as a Tory MP, is said to have been given a standing ovation by those in attendance.
Labour said the news “beggars belief”.
