✕ Close Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

George Galloway has hit back at “little Rishi Sunak” to say he “despises” the prime minister, after the latter expressed his alarm at the chaotic Rochdale by-election result.

The newly elected Workers Party MP – who took 12,335 votes in Rochdale – told Sky News: “You talk as if this is God. We’re talking about little Rishi Sunak, in the fag end of his prime ministership. Don’t talk to me as if he’s come down from the Mount with tablets of stone.”

In a speech outside No 10 on Friday evening, the PM said democracy was being targeted by extremists and claimed that pro-Palestine protests had “descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence”.

As the Palestine Solidarity Campaign planned a wave of actions against Barclays branches on Saturday over the bank’s alleged links to arms firms supplying Israel, its director Ben Jamal suggested the prime minister “look in the mirror” and expel some senior Tory MPs from his party if targeting “those who seek to divide us”.