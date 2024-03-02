George Galloway – latest: Rochdale MP says he despises Rishi Sunak as pro-Palestine protests go ahead
Sunak claimed democracy being targeted by extremists as he voiced alarm at by-election result
Sunak takes aim at Starmer: ‘We expel antisemites, he makes them Labour candidates’
George Galloway has hit back at “little Rishi Sunak” to say he “despises” the prime minister, after the latter expressed his alarm at the chaotic Rochdale by-election result.
The newly elected Workers Party MP – who took 12,335 votes in Rochdale – told Sky News: “You talk as if this is God. We’re talking about little Rishi Sunak, in the fag end of his prime ministership. Don’t talk to me as if he’s come down from the Mount with tablets of stone.”
In a speech outside No 10 on Friday evening, the PM said democracy was being targeted by extremists and claimed that pro-Palestine protests had “descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence”.
As the Palestine Solidarity Campaign planned a wave of actions against Barclays branches on Saturday over the bank’s alleged links to arms firms supplying Israel, its director Ben Jamal suggested the prime minister “look in the mirror” and expel some senior Tory MPs from his party if targeting “those who seek to divide us”.
Douglas Ross claims Scottish Tories are ‘winning’ in fight against SNP – despite dire new poll
Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross has insisted that his party is “taking the fight to the SNP” and is “winning”, in a defiant Scottish Tory conference speech – despite new polling showing the Tories’ support among its 2019 and 2021 voters has plummeted.
Calling on Scots to use that ballot to “send Humza Yousaf packing”, Mr Ross urged pro-UK voters who have backed other parties to switch to the Tories in key seats, claiming: “Together, we can beat the SNP and take Scotland forward.”
A YouGov poll presented to a fringe event at the Aberdeen conference found that 58 per cent of Scottish Tory voters in 2019 and 2021 would no longer back the party at the next vote, up from 42 per cent in October.
Call for £10,000 ‘citizen’s inheritance’ for all 30-year-olds
The next government should hand all 30-year-olds a £10,000 “citizen’s inheritance” to tackle growing inequality as wealth shifts between generations, a Tory peer has suggested.
As new analysis suggests that a hugely uneven £1.5trn wealth transfer to millennials is set to deepen current inequalities, Lord David Willetts warned that “we are going to have some very rich inheritors and a growing number of people who never get on the housing ladder and rent until old age”.
Read more in this report:
Calls for £10,000 ‘citizen’s inheritance’ for all 30-year-olds
Lord David Willetts calls for urgent move to help offset looming and hugely uneven intergenerational transfer of wealth
Labour urges action from Sunak after Lee Anderson attends Tory fundraiser
Labour has said it “beggars belief” that Lee Anderson is reported to have attended a Conservative fundraiser with Liz Truss where the former prime minister greeted him with a hug and appeared to joke about his suspension days earlier for making Islamophobic remarks about Sadiq Khan.
A report in the Daily Express suggested Mr Anderson was at a dinner to raise money for Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith on Friday. He is said to have been given a standing ovation by those in attendance, with Ms Truss, according to an anonymous onlooker cited by the newspaper, joking: “Who is this de-whipped Tory?”
In a call just hours after Rishi Sunak gave a No 10 speech on the need “for us all to stand together to combat the forces of division”, Labour urged the prime minister to ban Mr Anderson from raising funds for the Tories while he is without the party whip.
Jonathan Ashworth, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, said: “It beggars belief that, far from being suspended from the Tories as Rishi Sunak told us, here he is: Lee Anderson, parading around the North Notts rubber chicken circuit with none other than Liz Truss.
“Given Rishi Sunak deems Mr Anderson as unfit to be a Tory MP, he now needs to bar him from fundraising for the Tory Party. Unless he takes action, Rishi Sunak will again be exposed as weaker than ever, and out of control of his chaotic, divided party.”
Tories could lose nearly two thirds of their voters in Scotland, polling suggests
The Conservatives face losing as much as 58 per cent of their voters in Scotland from 2019 and 2021 at the next election, with their support having plummeted 16 per cent in just a few months, a new poll suggests.
A survey done by YouGov for the Scottish Election Study (SES) – known as the Scottish Opinion Monitor – looked at the move away from the Tories ahead of the next vote, which the prime minister confirmed on Friday would take place by the end of the year.
The findings of the study, which spoke to 1,320 people in Scotland between February 21 and 29, were presented by the SES at a fringe event at the Scottish Tory conference in Aberdeen.
The poll looked at Tory voters who backed the party in the 2019 general election and in the 2021 Holyrood election. Some 58 per cent of the 316 respondents said they would not back Rishi Sunak’s party at the next vote, up from 42 per cent in October.
Alicia Kearns rebukes MP for removing ‘T’ from ‘LGBT’ in Commons debate
Alicia Kearns rebuked an MP for removing the “T” in “LGBT” as he spoke in the House of Commons on Friday, reports my colleague Oliver Browning.
The Alba party’s Westminster leader, Neale Hanvey, praised Ms Kearns for making a “really important point” about members of the community “feeling safe” – but dropped the “T” from the acronym, which stands for transgender.
“I will not stand for that,” the Tory MP said, hitting back. “When you say LGBT [and] you remove the ‘T’, you suggest that they are lesser ... when you choose to eradicate, that is wrong.”
Read Rishi Sunak’s Friday night speech on extremism in full
Rishi Sunak issued a warning about extremism on Friday night in a speech described as “a sobering warning of the fragility of democracy”.
The PM claimed the UK’s streets had been “hijacked” by people “hostile” to British values and said his government will give officers its backing when they “take action” at pro-Palestinian demonstrations.
Here is his hastily-arranged speech outside No 10 in full:
Read Rishi Sunak’s Friday night speech on extremism in full
The PM made a hastily arranged address outside No 10 Downing Street on Friday in which he railed against extremism
George Galloway claims Rishi Sunak ‘is in office but not in power'
George Galloway has claimed that “British democracy is in danger alright, but not from me”, as he responded to the prime minister’s speech by posting on X/Twitter that “little Rishi Sunak is in office but not in power”.
The newly-elected Rochdale MP pointed to a new survey by the Office for National Statistics which found that the British public’s faith in political parties fell from 20 per cent in 2022 to just 12 per cent last year.
Approximately 68 per cent said they distrusted political parties, which retained their status as the least trusted of any UK public institution.
Lee Anderson greeted with ‘standing ovation’ at Tory fundraiser and ‘hugged’ by Liz Truss, report claims
Lee Anderson was given a standing ovation at a Tory fundraising dinner on Friday, the Daily Express reports, just days after he was suspended from the party over Islamophobic remarks about Sadiq Khan.
The Ashfield MP and GB News host was hugged by guest of honour Lizz Truss – who joked, “who is this de-whipped Tory?” – as he made a surprise appearance at a dinner in Nottinghamshire raising money for Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke-Smith’s re-election effort, according to the paper.
Sunak told to ‘look in the mirror’ by pro-Palestine group after extremism speech
Speaking ahead of further planned pro-Palestine protests across the country on Saturday, Ben Jamal, director of Palestine Solidarity Campaign, responded to Rishi Sunak’s address by suggesting he “look in the mirror” and expel some senior MPs from his party.
Mr Jamal posted on X saying: “So Rishi Sunak wants to deal with ‘extremists’. Maybe he should start with politicians, political commentators and religious leaders who support a state, on trial for genocide, in its mass slaughter, and deliberate creation of famine. Not those protesting against it.
“As for his ire at those who seek to divide us, does he ever look in the mirror, or around his cabinet table? Come back when you’ve kicked Suella Braverman, Robert Jenrick (and) Michael Gove out. That’s just for starters.”
Further local protests are planned for this weekend before another national march, organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign, takes place in central London next weekend.
Many of the actions this weekend are directed against Barclays Bank, which it claims holds “substantial financial ties with arms companies supplying weapons and military technology to Israel”. Branches of the bank will be targeted on high streets from Abergavenny, in south Wales, to Worthing, in West Sussex, according to the group.
John Rentoul | A brave speech from Rishi Sunak – but who is he trying to persuade?
Here is The Independent’s chief political commentator John Rentoul’s reaction to the PM’s No 10 speech yesterday evening:
When the prime minister says something is “beyond alarming”, that is hardly a reassuring message. Everything Rishi Sunak said in his surprise statement in Downing Street was brave and right, but that he felt he had to say it at all didn’t inspire confidence that he is in command.
When he said, “I need to speak to you all this evening because this situation has gone on long enough,” he sounded as if he was complaining that the government had been asleep on the job.
It is an extraordinary tone for a prime minister to take, listing all the things that have gone wrong recently that could be grouped under the heading of “extremism”, and implying that the government has been doing nothing about them not just “in recent weeks” but “months”.
Worse than that, he implied that Suella Braverman, the home secretary he sacked for using the term “hate marches” about pro-Palestinian demos, might have had a point. Which is strange from someone who only a few days ago was trying to calm the row about Lee Anderson’s comments that Sadiq Khan was “controlled by Islamists” by urging everyone to “take the heat out” of the debate.
And he criticised the voters of Rochdale for making the wrong decision. I agree with him on that, but if you are making an important, unscheduled speech to warn that “our democracy itself is a target”, you need to recognise that sometimes democracy can throw up results that you don’t like.
A brave speech from Rishi Sunak – but who is he trying to persuade?
The prime minister’s unexpected Downing Street statement was a stirring defence of Britain’s multi-ethnic democracy, writes John Rentoul