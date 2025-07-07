Mobile phone emergency alert system to be tested in early September

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mobile phones will ring out with an alarm this September as the Government tests its emergency alert system.

The emergency alert system will be tested at around 3pm on September 7, in its second ever nationwide drill.

The first time the system was tested was in April 2023, but some mobile phone users warned their devices did not sound, with the problem traced to specific networks.

The emergency alert is used to warn if there is a danger to life nearby, in instances like extreme weather.

During the test, the UK’s approximately 87 million mobile devices will ring out with a high pitched alarm and vibrate for approximately 10 seconds, while a message will appear on the screen making it clear the alert is only a test.

The system has already been used in several scenarios – including storms, flooding and in one case when an unexploded Second World War bomb was discovered.

Ahead of the national test, ministers are spearheading a public awareness campaign to ensure people understand when it is taking place.

It will also aim to draw attention of the test to vulnerable groups like those facing domestic abuse, who may have secret mobile phones which they want to remain hidden from their partners.

People who find themselves in this situation are being told to consult details about opting out from alerts on gov.uk, the Government website.

Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, is the Cabinet Office minister who has taken charge of efforts to boost national resilience against crises.

Speaking as the Government announced the test is to take place, he said: “Emergency alerts have the potential to save lives, allowing us to share essential information rapidly in emergency situations including extreme storms.

“Just like the fire alarm in your house, it’s important we test the system so that we know it will work if we need it.”

Some five alerts have been issued since the system was first created.

These included when 3.5 million people across Wales and the South West of England received an alert during Storm Darragh in December 2024, which went on to kill two people.

Localised flash flooding in Cumbria and Leicestershire, and the discovery of a Second World War bomb in Plymouth in February 2024, also triggered the alert for nearby residents.

Tracey Lee, chief executive of Plymouth City Council, said the alert “proved to be an invaluable tool during the Keyham bomb operation”.

She added: “This was the first time the system had been used in a real emergency, and it played a vital role in helping us safely evacuate over 10,000 people and coordinate a complex, multi-agency response.”

Other countries, including Japan and the USA, also regularly test their emergency alert systems.

On Tuesday, Mr McFadden will also unveil a new resilience action plan, which includes advice for how the British public should prepare for emergencies.

Ministers will also publish an update on how they are implementing the 2023 Biological Security Strategy, aimed at preparing for future pandemics.