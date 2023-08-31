Boys with toys: A history of UK’s defence secretaries and their photo opportunities

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

With pictures emerging just last week of Grant Shapps standing in front of a battle tank in Kyiv, it should have been a clear giveaway that he was being lined up as the UK’s new defence secretary.

For among the qualities for Ben Wallace’s replacement is a fondness to pose for the cameras - preferably with a weapon or in a tank.

Defence Secretaries across the decades have proved unable to resist the lure of a photo op with weaponry

The role of Defence Secretary is ripe for a bit of posturing in front of the cameras - something to which Mr Shapps is no stranger.

Taking advantage of a bombed power station as a scenic backdrop, Mr Shapps was pictured with senior Ukrainian ministers before visiting children at a local nursery.

But Mr Shapps isn’t the first defence secretary to take advantage of photo opportunities, as demonstrated by many of his predecessors.

From Gavin Williamson’s victory lap in a Challenger 2 tank to George Robertson’s speech on top of a tank in the Balkans, an element of drama has always clung to those filling the defence seat at the cabinet table.

We take a look back at Britain’s recent defence secretaries and their best photo opportunities:

Grant Shapps

Grant Shapps during a visit to Ukrainian power station (PA)

Over the course of his brief trip to Ukraine, Mr Shapps was snapped on a number of occasions while visiting a damaged nuclear power station and a children’s nursey.

During his visit, he said: “Our support for Ukraine is unwavering in the face of Putin’s barbaric invasion – the UK continues to stand with Ukraine as they repel Russian attacks and rebuild their country.

“Being here on the ground, it’s truly remarkable witnessing first-hand the sheer courage, resolve and gritty determination of the Ukrainian people.”

In his new role, he will have to navigate the crisis in Ukraine, defence spending in the next Budget, relations with China and cuts to Army personnel.

Ben Wallace

Ben Wallace during a visit to Bovington Camp in Dorset, to view Ukrainian soldiers training on Challenger 2 tanks (PA)

A former member of the British Armed Forces, Mr Wallace received widespread acclaim for his response to the Ukraine conflict and often leant on his own military experience when addressing difficult issues such as funding and cuts to the Army.

Pictured here inside a Challenger 2 tank during a trip to Bovington Camp in Dorset, he made no secret of his desire to boost the defence forces budget.

Mr Wallace joined the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1991 and went on to serve in the Scots Guardsn and was a member of the party sent to retrieve Princess Diana’s body from Paris.

Gavin Williamson

Gavin Williamson takes a ride in a Challenger 2 tank in 2019 (PA)

Former defence secretary Gavin Williamson took a ride in a Challenger 2 tank after Double Olympic champion Dame Kelly Holmes DBE was made an Honorary Colonel of the Royal Armoured Corps Training Regiment.

He was also pictured riding a tank in Oman while celebrating his £1billion Budget victory for additional support for the Armed Forces.

He was defence secretary from 2017 to 2019 beforebeing asked to resign from his position following the leak of confidential National Security Council information.

Michael Fallon

Michael Fallon examining weaponry at Tidworth in 2014 (UK Gov)

During a visit to Tidworth ahead of a major training exercise in Poland, Michael Fallon could be seen handling expensive weaponry that were being used by soldiers from 1st Battalion The Royal Welsh.

He served as defence secretary from 2014 to 2017 before stepping down after accusations were made of inappropriate behaviour.

John Reid

John Reid (right) during a photocall to launch a 2.5 million recruitment drive to encourage more women and members of the ethnic minorities to join the Army. (PA)

The former Labour home secretary also served as defence minister from May 2005 to May 2006, at the peak of the conflict in Iraq and Afghanistan.

While in the role, he launched a major recruitment drive to encourage more women and ethnic minorities to join the army and committed 3,300 more troppos to the Helmand province.

He later gave evidence to the Iraq Inquiry in 2010.

Geoff Hoon

Geoff Hoon holding a sniping rifle in Macedonia (Shutterstock)

During a trip to Macedonia in 2001, Geoff Hoon was pictured holding a sniping rifle while visiting the 2nd Battalion Parachute Regiment.

He was appointed defence secretary in 1999 and oversaw the start of the War on Terror in 2001 and British participation in Afghanistan before leaving the role in 2005.

George Robertson

George Robertson taking to British troops stationed near Skopje in Macedonia (PA)

George Robertson took the opportunity to address troops in Macedonia from the top of a tank. The former defence secretary was visiting the 4th Armoured Brigade near Skopje, as they prepared to move into Kosovo in the event of an agreement between Natio and Yugoslavia in 1999.

He served as a cabinet member from 1997 to 1999 before becoming the 10th Secretary General of NATO from 1999 to 2003.

Margaret Thatcher

Margaret Thatcher showing off her googles while riding a British tank in West Germany (Getty Images)

During a trip to West Germany, former Conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher was pictured proudly riding aboard a tank wearing large googles.

The lap around the Luneburg Heath in Orville came as part of an official visit to see British troops in 1986.