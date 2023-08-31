Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Grant Shapps has been announced as the surprise replacement for Ben Wallace as defence secretary, as Rishi Sunak reveals a mini-shuffle of his cabinet.

The energy secretary takes over after Mr Wallace officially stepped down on Thursday, saying he had put the Ministry of Defence “back on the path to being world class”.

Armed Forces minister James Heappey and chief secretary to the Treasury John Glen had been heavily linked with the role – But Mr Shapps emerged as the favourite early this morning.

It is Mr Shapps’s fifth cabinet job in less than a year, having assumed a series of jobs in the whirlwind of Boris Johnson’s final months and Liz Truss’s short-lived spell at No 10.

Former PM Boris Johnson paid tribute to outgoing defence secretary – while praising Mr Shapps as his successor.

Mr Johnson tweeted: “Sad to see departure of my friend Ben Wallace. A fine defence secretary who got so many calls right - especially on Ukraine. Grant Shapps is an excellent choice to succeed him.”

Mr Wallace revealed last month he would resign at the next reshuffle. He officially stepped down on Thursday – saying he had put the MoD “back on the path to being world class”.

The outgoing defence chief had a parting message for Mr Sunak on defence spending. “I know you agree with me that we must not return to the days where defence was viewed as a discretionary spend by government and savings were achieved by hollowing out,” he said in his letter.

Warning the PM not to cut the budget, Mr Wallace added: “I genuinely believe that over the next decade the world will get more insecure and more unstable. We both share the belief that now is the time to invest.”

More follows…