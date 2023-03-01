Matt Hancock disputes claim he rejected Covid care home testing advice

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Former health secretary Matt Hancock has disputed claims that he rejected expert advice on Covid tests for people going into England’s care homes at the start of the pandemic.

A report in The Telegraph based on a trove of more than 100,000 WhatsApps alleges that he rejected advice to give Covid tests to all care home residents – fiercely denied as a “distorted account” by his spokesman.

The messages were leaked by journalist Isabel Oakeshott after she collaborated with Mr Hancock of his controversial Pandemic Diaries memoir.

The messages show England’s chief medical officer Professor Sir Chris Whitty told the then health secretary in April 2020 there should be testing for “all going into care homes”.

But the messages suggest Mr Hancock decided against the initial guidance, telling an aide the move just “muddies the waters”, before introducing mandatory testing for only those coming from hospitals.

But a spokesman for the Tory MP said the was “flat wrong” and based on “doctored” messages and had been “spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda”.

The spokesman for Mr Hancock said “the Telegraph story is wrong” because there were meetings with officials on the deliverability of care home testing, arguing that “instead of spinning and leaks we need the full, comprehensive inquiry”.

They added: “The Telegraph intentionally excluded reference to a meeting with the testing team from the WhatsApp. This is critical, because Matt was supportive of Chris Whitty’s advice, held a meeting on its deliverability, told it wasn’t deliverable, and insisted on testing all those who came from hospitals.”

Mr Hancock expressed concerns that expanding care home testing could “get in the way” of the target of 100,000 daily Covid tests he was desperate to hit, The Telegraph report claimed.

In a one message, Mr Hancock said Sir Chris had finished a review and recommended “testing of all going into care homes, and segregation whilst awaiting result”. Mr Hancock described it as "obviously a good positive step".

However, the investigation said he later responded to an aide: “Tell me if I’m wrong but I would rather leave it out and just commit to test & isolate ALL going into care from hospital. I do not think the community commitment adds anything and it muddies the waters.”

But a key part of a WhatsApp message has been left out of a report by The Telegraph newspaper, Mr Hancock’s spokesman said.

A statement from his spokesman said: “The Telegraph have doctored the messages by excluding a key line from the texts by Allan Nixon. Nixon says, ‘I wasn’t in testing mtg’, which changes the context of the exchange depicted in the article.

“It demonstrates there was a meeting at which advice on deliverability was given.By omitting this, the messages imply Matt simply overruled clinical advice. That is categorically untrue.”

The spokesman added: “It is outrageous that this distorted account of the pandemic is being pushed with partial leaks, spun to fit an anti-lockdown agenda, which would have cost hundreds of thousands of lives if followed. What the messages do show is a lot of people working hard to save lives.”

Matt Hancock says messages show ‘distorted account’ (PA Archive)

Ms Oakeshott, who has described lockdowns as an “unmitigated disaster”, said she was releasing the messages because it would take “many years” before the end of the official Covid inquiry.

She claimed could be a “colossal whitewash”, adding: “That’s why I’ve decided to release this sensational cache of private communications - because we absolutely cannot wait any longer for answers.”

Mr Hancock is said to be “considering all options” in response to Ms Oakeshott’s leak. A source close to him said: “She’s broken a legal NDA (non-disclosure agreement). Her behaviour is outrageous.”

The “lockdown files” investigation also contains claims that officials couriered Jacob Rees-Mogg a Covid test for one of his children while there was a shortage.

Mr Hancock also said to have told former chancellor George Osborne, then editor of the Evening Standard, “I WANT TO HIT MY TARGET!” as he pushed for favourable front-page coverage.

In September 2020, during a severe backlog in testing, messages suggest an adviser to Mr Hancock helped get a test sent to Mr Rees-Mogg’s home.

The aide messaged Mr Hancock to say the lab had “lost” the original test for one of the then Commons leader’s children, “so we’ve got a courier going to their family home tonight”.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has test couriered to his home (PA)

The Hancock aide added: “Jacob’s spad (special adviser) is aware and has helped line it all up, but you might want to text Jacob.”

Commenting on the claim, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper said: “This is yet more evidence that it’s one rule for Conservative ministers and another for everyone else. The Covid inquiry must look into reports Conservative ministers were able to get priority access to tests at a time of national shortage.”

As he battled to meet his own target of 100,000 coronavirus tests per day, the investigation shows Mr Hancock texted his former boss Mr Osborne to “call in a favour”.

Mr Hancock said he has thousands of spare testing slots which is “obvs good news about spread of virus” but “hard for my target” as he asked for front page coverage.

Mr Osborne responded: “Yes – of course – all you need to do tomorrow is give some exclusive words to the Standard and I’ll tell the team to splash it.”

The then health secretary later added: “I WANT TO HIT MY TARGET!”