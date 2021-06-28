Matt Hancock news – live: Calls for private email probe as Labour says Boris Johnson has ‘questions to answer’
Latest developments as they happen
Labour is calling for a “full investigation" amid claims former health secretary Matt Hancock used a private Gmail account.
Leaked minutes from a meeting at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) were reported to show that Mr Hancock had been using an unofficial account since March 2020.
Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner told the BBC Radio 4 Today programme: "I've written to ensure that there is an investigation into ministers using private emails to conduct official government business in secret, agreeing contracts in private etc."
She added: "We need full transparency on this and a full investigation."
Over the weekend, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said there were "huge questions still to answer'' in the aftermath of the resignation, and said the prime minister had been "too slow” to act.
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s rolling political coverage as the fallout from Matt Hancock’s resignation continues to make waves in Westminster.
