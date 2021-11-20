✕ Close Grant Shapps defends scrapping of HS2 Leeds extension

Ministers have removed funding and powers from Transport for the North, in what Labour described as a “Whitehall power grab” after the body’s furious reaction to cuts in the government’s Integrated Rail Plan.

TfN’s head, Louise Gittins, branded the plan “woefully inadequate” after it was revealed the Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) project linking Manchester and Leeds was to be scaled down and the HS2 high-speed track extension from Birmingham to Yorkshire was to be scrapped.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, said the move was clear proof of opposition in Whitehall to the north having a strong voice.

Meanwhile, Boris Johnson ordered a government review of the migrant crisis. He is said to be “exasperated” by the issue.

