Scrapping HS2 northern leg would be ‘disaster’, says ex-Tory treasury minister

The prospect of Rishi Sunak cancelling HS2's northern phase after 13 years of work shows the UK's approach to investing in infrastructure is "a disaster", a former Tory Treasury minister has said.

Jim O'Neill, who also served as commercial secretary to the Treasury, under David Cameron and Theresa May, blasted the government's "superficial obsession" with meeting fiscal rules.

It comes after The Independent revealed that Mr Sunak and chancellor Jeremy Hunt have held discussions on whether to cut the northern parts of the high-speed rail line – as the pair look for headroom for pre-election giveaways.

Lord O'Neill, a well-known economist who is best known for coining the economic term ‘Brics’, told The Independent: "It is very very disappointing, and the country's long term investment decision-making is a disaster."

He added: "The debate and framework for these long-term investment decisions in the UK is dreadful."

"We need a system where our superficial obsession with short term arbitrary fiscal rules is not constraining long term supply boosting and debt reducing investment decisions.

"A future government must create greater scope for both the Infrastructure Commission and OBR to influence long term investment choices."

The ex Treasury minister said that while he was "not the greatest HS2 fan", if it were cancelled the government should at least build Northern Powerhouse Rail in full.

That proposed east-west line across the North of England was already cut back by ministers. But the project as currently conceived relies on part of the HS2's northern phase to get trains in and out of Manchester.

Lord O’Neill was previously the chair of Goldman Sachs asset management, and was given a seat in the House of Lords in 2015 as a Tory peer.

He served as economic secretary to the Treasury, a ministerial post, until September 2016. Upon leaving government he also resigned the Tory whip and became an independent crossbencher.

As head of economic research at Goldman Sachs in 2001 he published a paper in which he coined the term “Brics” – Brazil, Russia, India, China – to refer to the group of fast-growing developing economies. The term has since entered widespread usage.

Construction workers for HS2 (Jacob King/PA) (PA Archive)

Last year the crossbench peer led a review of investment policy for Labour. Writing in The Independent in August the economist said both parties should abandon "petty and arbitrary fiscal rules” holding back growth and that the governemnt needed better formal advice on what infrastructure to invest in.

He suggested that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) should be given powers to work out which public investments would have a “multiplier effect” and actually reduce the budget deficit in the long term by improving productivity and growth.

These spending commitments could then be given the green light without constant reference to the “arbitrary” fiscal rules, he suggested.

The prime minister’s official spokesperson told reporters in Westminster that “spades are already in the ground on our HS2 programme and we’re focused on delivering it” but would not promise the line would go to Manchester.

“I can’t comment on speculation around a leaked document. It is obviously standard process for departments to discuss the phasing of major projects like HS2 … but the work is already under way,” he said.