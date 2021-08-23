English cricket legend Sir Ian “Beefy” Botham has been appointed the UK’s new trade envoy to Australia, the government has revealed.

International trade secretary Liz Truss said the Brexit-backing sports star would do a “brilliant job” drumming up trade for Britain as one of 10 new envoys around the world.

“Delighted we have appointed cricket legend Ian Botham as our new trade envoy to Australia,” the cabinet minister tweeted.

“Ian will bat for business down under and help them seize the opportunities created by our historic trade deal. He’ll do a brilliant job.”

A Leave campaigner, Sir Ian has attacked the “dying EU” and been a fierce critic of anti-Brexit voices. “When are these people going to accept and get on with the fact that we had a referendum … Move on!!” he tweeted in 2016.

Sir Ian – handed a peerage last year by Boris Johnson’s government alongside other Brexit campaigners – said: “It’s a great honour to carry out this role in a country that I love and have come to know so well.

He added: “I have spent a significant amount of my career in Australia, and I am excited to have the opportunity.”

Several other Brexiteers have been handed top jobs with Ms Truss’ department. Baroness Kate Hoey, the former Labour MP who was given a peerage in 2020, has been appointed trade envoy to Ghana. DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has been handed the equivalent role for Cameroon.

Meanwhile, Tory MP David Mundell has been made trade envoy to New Zealand, and Labour MP Stephen Timms takes up the same post for both Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

John Woodcock – the former Labour MP who endorsed the Conservatives at the last general election – has been appointed to Tanzania. There are also roles for Tory MPs Mark Eastwood (Pakistan), Marco Longhi (Brazil), Conor Burns (Canada) and Felicity Buchan (Iceland and Norway).

“Trade envoys are parliamentarians appointed by the prime minister, drawn from both Houses and across the political spectrum,” said a spokesperson for the Department for International Trade. “The roles are unpaid and voluntary.”

George Brandis, Australia’s ambassador in the UK, said he was delighted by Sir Ian’s appointment. “Marvellous news Liz and what a fantastic appointment!” he tweeted.

He added: “Australia looks forward to welcoming Lord Botham down under – and to working with him to strengthen the trading links between our two countries.”

Criticising the appointment, SNP MP Angus MacNeil, chair of the international trade select committee, said: “An Australian trade deal can only recover £2 of every £490 that Brexit costs. Spin, bowlers or otherwise, won’t change this.”

Former civil servant and anti-Brexit campaigner Siobhan Benita added: “If you didn’t already think Global Britain has become a laughing-stock on the world stage, the appointment of Ian Botham as the UK’s trade envoy to Australia really should start ringing some alarm bells.”