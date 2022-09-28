Liz Truss must fix self-inflicted ‘mess’ after IMF warning, says Keir Starmer

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in UK politics Get our free Inside Politics email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Politics email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the International Monetary Fund (IMF) rebuke to UK economic policy was “very, very serious” and urged Liz Truss’s government to urgently change course.

The Labour leader said the extraordinary intervention showed “just what a mess the government have made of the economy” saying the market turmoil was “self-inflicted wound” caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.

“I can’t emphasis enough just how bad the situation the government has caused,” he told LBC. “The government has got to respond to this. They’ve got to set out … how they’re going to fix the problems they’ve made. They’ve got to do it urgently.”

Sir Keir said his own variable-rate mortgage had seen his payments go up by “a few hundred pounds” a month, and said his sister, a care worker, was now “really struggling” to pay her bills.

“They have lost control of the economy, and for what? To give tax breaks to people at the top. It’s unacceptable,” the Labour leader added.

In an unprecedented statement on Monday night, the IMF said it was “closely monitoring” developments in the UK and was in touch with the authorities – urging the chancellor to “re-evaluate the tax measures”.

The IMF stated: “Given elevated inflation pressures in many countries, including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture, as it is important that fiscal policy does not work at cross purposes to monetary policy.”

Urging Mr Kwarteng to change course when he comes back on 23 November with a “fiscal plan”, the IMF warned the current plans – including the abolition of the 45p rate of income tax for people on more than £150,000 – are “likely to increase inequality”.

Mr Kwarteng will step up efforts to reassure the City when he meets investment banks on Wednesday after his mini-budget spooked the markets with his package of huge tax cuts and hugely increased borrowing.

Sterling slumped to a record low against the dollar on Monday before recovering slightly, but government borrowing costs continued to climb on Tuesday – as investors continued to dump UK bonds.

Mr Kwarteng has insisted he was still “confident” that his tax-cutting strategy will deliver economic growth. But he is facing demands from Tory MPs to act within days, rather than wait until 23 November.

One senior Tory backbencher told The Independent that the mini-Budget was “the shortest suicide note in history”. And former Brexit secretary David Davis said Mr Kwarteng must act “pretty bloody soon – and certainly by the party conference”.

The IMF warning came as the Bank of England signalled it was ready to significantly ramp up interest rates to shore up the pound and guard against increased inflation. The Bank’s chief economist Huw Pill said the situation would “require significant monetary policy response”.

Former US Treasury secretary Larry Summers described the situation facing the UK as “very ominous” – adding that it was “the kind of warning that comes much more frequently to emerging markets with new governments than to a country like Britain”.

Right-wing Brexiteer Lord Frost dismissed the intervention, saying: “The IMF has consistently advocated highly conventional economic policies. It is following this approach that has produced years of slow growth and weak productivity.”

“The only way forward for Britain is lower taxes, spending restraint, and significant economic reform,” he told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, Sir Keir told Times Radio that “does not regret” serving in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet but had to “pick the party up off the canvas” after taking the helm.

“There’s a mood here we haven’t seen for years, and that’’ a Labour Party that is confident we can sense change in the wind,” he said. “After 12 years. of failure, it’s time for change. And you can feel that at this party conference. And that is reflected I think in the polls.”