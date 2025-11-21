Another MP quits crisis-stricken Your Party in blow for Corbyn and Sultana

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A second MP has quit Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana’s party to return to serving as an Independent MP, in yet another blow to the chaotic alliance.

Iqbal Mohamed’s departure comes just one week after Adnan Hussain said he was withdrawing from the “steering process” for the new Jeremy Corbyn-backed party, citing concerns about factionalism and “veiled prejudice” against Muslims.

Your Party, which has yet to even adopt a formal name, has been riven by infighting and rifts almost since it was announced earlier this year.

But the loss of another MP also comes at a difficult time, just a week before the party’s first annual conference is due to get underway.

open image in gallery Jeremy Corbyn and Zarah Sultana have had a rocky start to setting up the new party (Jacob King/PA) ( PA Wire )

At the event, in Liverpool, members are expected to decide whether to adopt co-leaders, as backed by Ms Sultana, whose relationship with other parts of the party has been fraught for months.

In September insiders have told The Independent that “diplomatic efforts” were underway within the new left-wing group to try to heal divisions between Corbyn and Sultana.

It came after she complained she had been subjected to a “sexist boys’ club” amid a dispute over a new membership system.

In a statement, Mr Mohamed said: “After careful consideration, I have decided to leave Your Party and continue serving as I was elected as an Independent Member of Parliament for Dewsbury & Batley.

“The many false allegations and smears made against me and others, and reported as fact without evidence, have been surprising and disappointing. However, I am confident that my colleagues and I have acted professionally, patiently, and in good faith throughout.”

open image in gallery Independent MP Iqbal Mohamed has quit Your Party (PA)

Blackburn MP Mr Hussain said he had initially agreed to support the foundation of Your Party because he believed in “building a political home with mass appeal” and “a force capable of challenging the rise of far-right rhetoric”.

But in a statement published on X, he said he had been disillusioned by “persistent infighting, factional competition, and a struggle for power, position and influence rather than a shared commitment to the common good”.

The most recent departure is the latest blow to a party that has stumbled almost since the moment of its launch, when Ms Sultana announced she would be setting up the new left-wing political party with Mr Corbyn, before he appeared ready to confirm this was the case.

She has also reportedly clashed with Independent MP for Blackburn, Mr Hussain, over their different views on trans rights.

At the same time the party built momentum with more than 750,000 supporters reportedly signed up at one point.

Pollsters also warned Labour the new group posed a threat and could take a significant number of votes.

A Find Out Now poll suggested that Your Party would be equal third to Labour in support, on 15 per cent each, with Reform on 34 per cent and the Tories on 17 per cent.

Luke Tryl, from the pollsters More in Common, told the Independent in August that the prospect of a new Corbyn-led party polled very well and “took 10 per cent of the vote, taking votes from Labour and the Greens".

Leading pollster Sir John Curtice also said Labour were “vulnerable to the left”, adding that the Greens “were taking votes off them in that direction” at the last election.

But, at the same time, he added a note of caution, saying: “At the moment, I’m waiting to see whether Corbyn manages to get his act together and manages to create a political party that has some thoughts and organisation behind it.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...