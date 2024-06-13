✕ Close Key takeaways from Labour's general election manifesto

Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

View from Westminster email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Senior Conservative and Labour figures will be grilled on their parties’ respective plans for government tonight in the second seven-way live TV debate ahead of the general election.

Penny Mordaunt, the Tory former Commons leader, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, and Nigel Farage are among those taking part in the clash on ITV which starts at 8.30pm.

The debate, which also includes senior figures from the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform and the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, takes place after the Tories hit their joint lowest standing in a weekly tracker poll.

Mr Farage’s Reform has taken its biggest share of the vote yet as the row over Rishi Sunak’s D-Day gaffe appeared to take effect.

During Sky News interviews with Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday night, the two politicians vowed to grow the economy as they were grilled by a Grimsby audience.

The last time a seven-party debate was held last week, the issues of tax, defence spending, NHS and immigration were among the main topics.