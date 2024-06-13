ITV election debate - live: Farage, Mordaunt and Rayner face off as Tories hit lowest poll rating since Truss
Senior Conservative and Labour figures will be grilled on their parties’ respective plans for government tonight in the second seven-way live TV debate ahead of the general election.
Penny Mordaunt, the Tory former Commons leader, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader, and Nigel Farage are among those taking part in the clash on ITV which starts at 8.30pm.
The debate, which also includes senior figures from the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform and the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, takes place after the Tories hit their joint lowest standing in a weekly tracker poll.
Mr Farage’s Reform has taken its biggest share of the vote yet as the row over Rishi Sunak’s D-Day gaffe appeared to take effect.
During Sky News interviews with Mr Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday night, the two politicians vowed to grow the economy as they were grilled by a Grimsby audience.
The last time a seven-party debate was held last week, the issues of tax, defence spending, NHS and immigration were among the main topics.
Labour manifesto admits Covid corruption tsar may raise no money at all
Labour has conceded its much-hyped Covid corruption commissioner may not recover any of the money lost to fraud and wasted on useless PPE during the pandemic.
In an embarrassing admission, the party’s manifesto suggested the commissioner, billed as someone who would “chase down those who have ripped off the taxpayer”, may recoup no cash at all.
Labour manifesto admits Covid corruption tsar may raise no money at all
After initially promising a Covid corruption tsar would raise billions, Labour appears to have admitted the figure may raise no money at all
ITV TV seven-way general election debate
Another multi-party debate is taking place on ITV tonight following prime minister Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer’s grilling on Sky News.
Leaders or senior representatives from the following parties will participate: Conservative Party, Labour Party, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Green Party and Plaid Cymru. Here’s the full line-up.
- Penny Mordaunt for the Conservative Party
- Angela Rayner for Labour Party, Daisy Cooper for Liberal Democrats
- Stephen Flynn for SNP
- Nigel Farage for Reform UK
- Carla Denyer for Green Party
- Rhun ap Iorwerth for Plaid Cymru
The programme will be moderated by Julie Etchingham, who ran the first head-to-head debate on 4 June.
It will be broadcast on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player and run for 90 minutes.
Ed Davey takes tumble as he battles obstacle course during latest campaigning event
Breaking: Reform overtake Tories in poll
Nigel Farage’s Reform UK party has overtaken the Tories, according to a poll.
A YouGov survey for The Times had Reform up by two points to 19 per cent, with the Conservatives unchanged on 18 per cent.
The survey was conducted after Sunak launched his party’s manifesto on Tuesday.
The poll also found that a large majority - eight in 10 - said a very large majority for Labour would be bad for the country.
It is a huge boost for Farage ahead of tonight’s debate. You can expect him to try to capitalise on it when he clashes with Mordaunt shortly after 8.30pm.
Farage has previously said that he is not interested in doing deals with the Tories and wants to replace them as the opposition if Labour wins a huge majority.
Nigel Farage’s Reform party overtakes Tories for first time in new YouGov poll
Nigel Farage’s Reform party has overtaken the Conservatives in a poll for the first time.
Five key takeaways from last night’s Sky debate
During last night’s Sky debate, an audience member tore into Sunak over what she described as the Tories’ terrible behaviour over the past few years.
Amy, a former Conservative Party chairperson, said she was a “true blue” who had voted for the party all her life but was undecided about who she would vote for on 4 July.
She also said she was “ashamed” of the PM for his decision to leave a D-Day event early.
Starmer, meanwhile, seemed briefly stumped after an audience member suggested he had become a “political robot” and asked how he would convince people to vote for him.
Here are five key takeaways from the clash:
Five key takeaways as Starmer and Sunak grilled in Sky election debate
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were put through their paces in live TV interviews
All systems go for second seven-way debate
It’s all systems go again for the UK’s main political parties in tonight’s debate as they seek to win over voters ahead of the general election.
Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer, however, get a break after taking part in a head-to-head contest on Sky News last night.
Sunak and Starmer were put through their paces on tax, immigration and the NHS in front of an audience in Grimsby.
A snap poll conducted by YouGov after the event gave Sir Keir a clear win over the prime minister - 64 per cent of voters said he performed best, versus 36 per cent for Mr Sunak.
Leaders and senior figures to take part in seven-way debate
Leaders and senior figures from the UK’s main political parties are taking part in the second seven-way debate tonight ahead of the general election.
Penny Mordaunt, the Tory former Commons leader and Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader are among those taking part in the clash on ITV.
The Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform and the Green Party and Plaid Cymru, takes place after the Tories hit their joint lowest standing in a weekly tracker poll.
Below is a full schedule of all the remaining debates to take place.
When is the next general election TV debate?
The final head-to-head debate between Sunak and Starmer will take place on 26 June on the BBC
Comment | ‘Starmer sceptics’ are propelling him to victory
At the election’s halfway point, the party’s seemingly unassailable 20-point lead over the Tories is down to an unlikely cohort of voters – those unhappy with the man they will make prime minister, writes pollster Keiran Pedley.
“All voting coalitions contain diverse groups of people, especially when they include more than 40 per cent of voters. An interesting dynamic with Labour’s is that just under a third (31 per cent) of those currently saying they will vote Labour in a few weeks’ time tell us they are dissatisfied with the job Keir Starmer is doing as leader. Meaning they will vote Labour despite not being happy with the man they will make prime minister.”
So, who is this group and what issues do they care about? Looking at Ipsos data going back to the start of the year can shed some light, Pedley explains.
