Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Jeremy Hunt says ‘difficult’ cuts needed and hints taxes will rise after mini-Budget ‘mistakes’

Kate Devlin
Whitehall Editor
Saturday 15 October 2022 08:34
Comments
Liz Truss heckled as she leaves stage following statement

Liz Truss’s new chancellorJeremy Hunt has warned of “difficult” spending cuts ahead after he admitted that “mistakes” were made in last month’s mini-Budget.

In a move that risks inflaming the Tory right, he also hinted there could be further tax rises ahead as he works to balance the Treasury books.

He twice said that "some taxes will go up" in his first interview in the post, just hours after he was given the job.

And he suggested the planned 1p cut to income tax could be dumped. He said he “very much” hoped the government could keep the measure, but he said that he would not make a decision before he had looked at everything in the round.

Mr Hunt became chancellor after Ms Truss brutally sacked her first choice, Kwasi Kwarteng in a bid to save her flailing premiership.

Recommended

The prime minister also announced a U-turn on her flagship plans to cut the rate of corporation tax.

On Sky News, Mr Hunt denied that the UK was returning to an era of austerity, but admitted that “difficult” decisions needed to be made on spending.

“I don’t think we’re talking about austerity in the way we had it in 2010 when I was also in the Cabinet,” he said.

“But we are talking about very difficult decisions in budgets where there is already a great deal of pressure.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in