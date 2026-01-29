Scotland’s first-ever deputy first minister Jim Wallace dies aged 71
His family confirmed the news in a short statement
Jim Wallace, Scotland’s first-ever deputy first minister, has died following complications from surgery, his family announced.
Lord Wallace was undergoing a scheduled major operation at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh on Thursday when he passed away due to unforeseen complications.
His wife Rosie Wallace said: “The family are very shocked by Jim’s death. It was all so sudden. He was still incredibly active in a whole host of areas.”
Lord Wallace previously served as the MP for Orkney & Shetland from 1983 to 2001 and MSP for Orkney from 1999 until 2007. While he served as Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader, Jim was Deputy First Minister of Scotland between 1999 and 2005, and also served as Justice Minister.
Since Lord Wallace’s death was announced, tributes have been pouring in for the 71-year-old.
Russel Findlay, leader of Scottish Conservatives, shared on social media: “A sudden and premature loss of a true giant, and gentleman, of Scottish politics. Condolences to Jim's family and friends from the Scottish Conservatives.”
Conservative MSP Liz Smith said: “I am so very sorry to hear this news. Jim Wallace was a very fine politician and a gentleman who cared deeply about his country and the integrity of the political system. He will be greatly missed.”
More follows...
