The UK-US relationship is “rock solid”, Joe Biden said at his Downing Street meeting with Rishi Sunak.

King Charles appeared to lose his patience and scald a guard while trying to hurry Joe Biden along during his visit to Windsor Castle.

The US president met with Rishi Sunak and His Majesty today ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania.

Mr Biden appeared to ignore the King when he tried to get him to stop talking during their inspection of the Welsh Guards.

The US president also risked breaking protocol by grabbing Charle's arm as they shook hands and later putting his hand on his back during their lap of the quadrangle.

There was a moment when the King tried to get Mr Biden to keep walking as the president spoke to a palace guard.

But the monarch then rebuked the guard before walking away with the president.

Mr Biden is only spending 24 hours in London which is not an official state visit.

He also spent only 42 minutes having tea with the Prime Minister at Number 10 Downing Street, the Mail Online reported.