Biden news – live: Palace denies breach of royal protocol between King Charles and Biden during awkward moment
Joe Biden met with Rishi Sunak and King Charles on Monday before heading off to Lithuania for a two-day NATO summit
The UK-US relationship is “rock solid”, Joe Biden said at his Downing Street meeting with Rishi Sunak.
King Charles appeared to lose his patience and scald a guard while trying to hurry Joe Biden along during his visit to Windsor Castle.
The US president met with Rishi Sunak and His Majesty today ahead of a two-day NATO summit in Lithuania.
Mr Biden appeared to ignore the King when he tried to get him to stop talking during their inspection of the Welsh Guards.
The US president also risked breaking protocol by grabbing Charle's arm as they shook hands and later putting his hand on his back during their lap of the quadrangle.
There was a moment when the King tried to get Mr Biden to keep walking as the president spoke to a palace guard.
But the monarch then rebuked the guard before walking away with the president.
Mr Biden is only spending 24 hours in London which is not an official state visit.
He also spent only 42 minutes having tea with the Prime Minister at Number 10 Downing Street, the Mail Online reported.
Hunt and Bailey speaking from Mansion House live
Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey speaking from Mansion House live on YouTube.
Live: Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey deliver keynote speeches on economy at Mansion House dinner
Watch live as Jeremy Hunt and Andrew Bailey deliver keynote speeches on economy at annual Mansion House dinner.Watch more from Independent TV at https://www....
Biden welcomes Turkey agreeing to back Sweden for NATO
“I welcome the statement issued by Türkiye, Sweden and the NATO Secretary General this evening, including the commitment by President Erdoğan to transmit the Accession Protocol for Sweden to Türkiye’s Grand National Assembly for swift ratification,” said Joe Biden in a statement on Monday.
“I stand ready to work with President Erdoğan and Türkiye on enhancing defense and deterrence in the Euro-Atlantic area. I look forward to welcoming Prime Minister Kristersson and Sweden as our 32nd NATO Ally. And I thank Secretary General Stoltenberg for his steadfast leadership.”
More images of Joe Biden’s arrival in Lithuania after UK trip
President Joe Biden is greeted by Lithuania’s President Gitanas Nauseda as he arrives at Vilnius International Airport in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday, 10 July, 2023.
White House touts America’s ‘revitalized’ alliances during European trip
“POTUS departed for his next major trip overseas at a time when we have revitalized America’s alliances to meet the greatest challenges of our time and regained our standing as a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security,” the White House tweeted on Monday.
.@POTUS departed for his next major trip overseas at a time when we have revitalized America’s alliances to meet the greatest challenges of our time and regained our standing as a strong and trusted partner for peace, progress and security.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 10, 2023
🧵 pic.twitter.com/u1yQCIuMdz
Watch as Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle
This is the moment when Joe Biden met with King Charles on Monday, July 10.
The US president arrived in London on Sunday evening and hailed the “rock-solid” relationship between America and the UK as he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.
He praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the prime minister held talks in the garden of No 10.
Mr Biden then sat down for tea with the King to discuss the climate crisis following his meeting with Mr Sunak.
Though it is not a full-blown state visit, the president was treated to a display of pageantry at Windsor Castle.
Watch as Joe Biden meets King Charles at Windsor Castle
Watch from Windsor Castle as Joe Biden met with King Charles III on Monday 10 July.
Biden hails ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship
Joe Biden has hailed the “rock-solid” relationship between the US and the UK as he met Rishi Sunak in Downing Street.
The US President praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the Prime Minister held talks in the garden of No 10.
Mr Biden, whose short layover in London comes ahead of a crunch Nato summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, said the “relationship is rock solid”.
He said he “couldn’t be meeting with a closer friend and a greater ally”, while Mr Sunak hailed the US and UK as “two of the firmest allies” in Nato.
Biden hails ‘rock-solid’ US-UK relationship at Downing Street talks with Sunak
The US president praised the closeness of ties between the two countries as he and the Prime Minister met in Downing Street.
Joe Biden arrives in Lithuania for NATO summit
The US president arrived in Vilnius ahead of tomorrow's NATO meeting.
Air Force One touched down in the Lithuanian capital this evening after a very brief visit to the UK where he met Rishi Sunak and King Charles.
Mr Biden was greeted by Lithuania's President Gitanas Nauseda when he landed.
The president is expected to be challenged on his decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine.
Joe Biden visit: What happened?
- The president arrived in the UK on Sunday evening
- He spent only 42 minutes meeting with the Prime Minister
- Was greeted at Windsor Castle despite not being official state visit
- Mr Biden boarded his Marine One helicopter and flew from Windsor Castle on his way to the NATO summit
- Joe Biden is expected to be challenged over agreeing to send cluster munitions to Ukraine
King Charles appears to lose patience with guard
The US president was speaking to a palace guard when King Charles tried to hurry him up.
But Mr Biden appeared to ignore The King who then rebuked a guard.
The US president also risked breaking protocol by grabbing Charle's arm as they shook hands and later putting his hand on his back during their lap of the quadrangle.
Joe Biden heads for NATO summit
The Nato summit is also likely to see wrangling between allies over Ukraine’s path to membership of the alliance.
Though all attendees at the summit in Vilnius on Tuesday agree that Ukraine cannot join during the war, a move which would pull the wider West into direct conflict with Russia, the US is seen as most hesitant over its membership.
Downing Street played down reports that the UK and US were split over the extent of commitments to offer Ukraine on Nato membership.
Mr Biden has described Kyiv’s bid as “premature”, telling CNN: “I don’t think it’s ready for membership in Nato.”
Britain, on the other hand, has indicated support for a fast-track approach for Ukraine.
The Prime Minister’s spokesman said it would be a topic for discussion at the Nato gathering.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies