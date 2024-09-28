✕ Close Keir Starmer refuses to apologise to pensioners over winter fuel payment cuts

Kemi Badenoch has warned that Tory members will be “very angry” if MPs take part in a “stitch-up” to lend votes to other candidates to keep her out of the top two in the leadership contest.

Allies of Ms Badenoch claim she is the victim of a “dirty tricks” campaign, with Robert Jenrick in effect lending votes to James Cleverly, which the former has strongly denied.

Asked whether she believed Mr Jenrick was taking this approach, she told The Times: “I think that may be happening. But what else is happening is that there is tactical voting. We’re also operating in an environment where people have friends — people who they’ve worked with, people they owe favours to.”

Meanwhile, the Labour Party was shocked as Rosie Duffield quit as one of its MPs, launching an attack on Sir Keir Starmer’s “cruel and unnecessary policies” and the freebies row.

Ms Duffield, who will sit as an independent, slated Sir Keir’s acceptance of more than £100,000 of clothes, glasses and accommodation from Labour peer Waheed Alli.

In her resignation letter, she wrote: “The sleaze, nepotism and apparent avarice are off the scale.”