Sir Keir Starmer has abandoned plans to overhaul Labour’s rulebook by changing the way future leaders are elected in a major climbdown just as the party’s annual conference kicks off.

It comes after the Labour leader endured a “car crash” meeting with union chiefs on Friday afternoon during which he failed to drum up support for the reintroduction of the electoral college system.

The opposition leader had wanted to rewrite the regulations for his party’s internal elections – a measure critics said was an attempt to “gerrymander” future leadership elections to the disadvantage of the left.

A senior source told The Independent, however, that the proposal to return to the electoral college system — giving MPs a greater say in leadership contests — had been dropped, but insisted Sir Keir will come forward with different changes to party conference.

It was not immediately clear what alternative changes to Labour’s rulebook Sir Keir would seek, but reports have suggested they will include raising the threshold of MPs’ nominations to 25 per cent for leadership elections and abandoning registered supporter involvement.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) — Labour’s governing body — is set to meet again on Saturday morning where the plans are expected to be discussed.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Angela Rayner, Labour’s deputy leader who was reported to have voiced opposition to the changes put forward by Sir Keir, said: “My understanding is the electoral college is not coming to the NEC so therefore that wouldn’t be [voted on]”.

Mish Rahman, a member of Labour’s NEC and who also sits on Momentum’s national coordinating group, said: “The central measure of Keir Starmer’s attack on democracy has comprehensively failed.”

“The electoral college is dead. Now to make sure all the other regressive rule changes concocted by the leadership share the same fate. From trigger ballot changes to increases in the MP nomination threshold ahead, they all need to go in the bin.

“Starmer won’t stop trying to rig democracy, so we can’t stop defending it.”

Before Friday’s meeting, Unison, the country’s biggest union, appeared to set itself against the plan after a majority of members on its Labour Link committee, which governs its relationship with the party, released a statement saying they opposed the change.

Sir Keir ordinarily has a majority on the party’s NEC as long as he has support from moderate-led trade unions, but he failed to win their support for the proposals on this occasion.