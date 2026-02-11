Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has said his former communications chief "did not give a full account of his actions" when he was given a peerage despite his ties to a paedophile councillor.

Lord Matthew Doyle was suspended by the party on Tuesday over his links to Sean Morton, who he campaigned for in 2017 after he had been charged over indecent images of children.

But Sir Keir has faced criticism over the decision to go ahead and put him in the House of Lords after Lord Doyle’s links to the paedophile hit the headlines before he was officially sworn in.

Sir Keir is facing anger from female Labour MPs (Suzanne Plunkett/PA) ( PA Wire )

During Prime Minister's Questions, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused Sir Keir of knowing about his former spin doctor's association with Moray councillor Morton when Lord Doyle took his seat in the upper chamber.

The Labour leader replied: "Matthew Doyle did not give a full account of his actions. On Monday I promised my party and my country there will be change. And yesterday I removed the whip from Matthew Doyle."

It was announced in December that Lord Doyle would become a peer, but he only took his seat in January, after reports of his ties to Morton appeared in the Sunday Times.

The row came as female Labour MPs hit out at Keir Starmer ahead of a crunch meeting and questioned his judgement over the scandals engulfing his government.

The prime minister is expected to face a further criticism when he meets with the Women’s PLP (Parliamentary Labour Party) at lunchtime, after the news that Doyle had been suspended from the party overshadowed Sir Keir’s fightback after the toughest day of his premiership so far on Monday.

Ahead of the meeting, Kim Johnson, the Labour MP for Liverpool Riverside, said: “The Doyle revelations only confirm he’s not fit to govern

“He’s only been in the Lords a matter of weeks, yet it was already known that he was a friend of – and campaigned for – a convicted paedophile. Another example of very poor judgment.

“You couldn’t make it up. I have to say his position is becoming increasingly untenable.”

Another female Labour MP told the Independent she was “very angry” and hit out at the elevation of Lord Doyle, saying it showed a "huge level of disrespect to victims everywhere".

She added of the Labour leadership: “They knew about Mandelson and Epstein when they hired him and they knew about Doyle and Morton when they put him in the Lords - so you have to question their judgement.”

Sir Keir is understood to have faced multiple questions over Lord Doyle at a wider meeting of the full parliamentary Labour party on Monday night, but the peer was only stripped of the whip 24 hours later.

The development raised fresh questions over Sir Keir’s judgement as it appeared to contain echoes of the Peter Mandelson scandal, which has already cost him the Labour leader his chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, and brought his premiership to the brink of collapse.