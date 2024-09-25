✕ Close Union members stage protest ahead of Labour winter fuel allowance debate at the party conference in Liverpool

Sir Keir Starmer has left the Labour Party conference to join world leaders at the United Nations in the US to deliver his first speech as prime minister.

He will use his address to the UN General Assembly to promise that his government will deliver “global leadership” as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.

Sir Keir has been defeated in a vote to reverse the controversial cut to the winter fuel payments exposing a rift within the Labour party.

The non-binding motion, named An Economy for the Future and tabled by Sharon Graham of the Unite union and the Communication Workers Union (CWU), was passed by a show of hands in a rowdy hall at the Labour Party annual conference.

In a show of defiance, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham called Labour members to rebel against the policy as she shouted: “This is not what people voted for.”

The motion called for means testing of the winter fuel allowance to be scrapped and for an end to fiscal rules which prevent borrowing to invest, as well as the introduction of a wealth tax.