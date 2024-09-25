Keir Starmer set for UN speech amid Middle East conflict after winter fuel payment blow - UK politics live
Keir Starmer to deliver speech at the UN as Labour members expose rift in party over winter fuel payment cuts
Your support helps us to tell the story
My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.
Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.
Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond
Eric Garcia
Washington Bureau Chief
Sir Keir Starmer has left the Labour Party conference to join world leaders at the United Nations in the US to deliver his first speech as prime minister.
He will use his address to the UN General Assembly to promise that his government will deliver “global leadership” as the Middle East teeters on the brink of all-out conflict and the bloody war in Ukraine grinds on.
Sir Keir has been defeated in a vote to reverse the controversial cut to the winter fuel payments exposing a rift within the Labour party.
The non-binding motion, named An Economy for the Future and tabled by Sharon Graham of the Unite union and the Communication Workers Union (CWU), was passed by a show of hands in a rowdy hall at the Labour Party annual conference.
In a show of defiance, Unite’s general secretary Sharon Graham called Labour members to rebel against the policy as she shouted: “This is not what people voted for.”
The motion called for means testing of the winter fuel allowance to be scrapped and for an end to fiscal rules which prevent borrowing to invest, as well as the introduction of a wealth tax.
Starmer to deliver speech at the UN General Assembly
Sir Keir Starmer is in the US to attend the UN Security Council and deliver a speech on the conflicts in Palestine, Ukraine and Sudan.
The prime minister’s two-day visit to New York comes as Israel and Hezbollah exchange fire across the Lebanon border and while Ukraine continues to push for permission to use UK and US-supplied missiles to strike at targets within Russia.
Sir Keir will use his speech at 5pm, to set out how the UK will step up to play its part, guided by the rule of law, in a world dominated by conflict.
Long-term sickness in the UK workforce: What do the figures show?
Shadow health secretary: Labour’s only answer is education tax
Damian Hinds has criticised Bridget Phillipson’s Labour conference speech claiming the government’s focus is on “education tax”.
The Tory MP said: “In government, the Conservatives had a relentless focus on giving every child the best start in life.
“We launched the largest ever expansion of childcare, recruited 27,000 teachers, drove up school standards with children in England named the best in the West for reading, supported pupils in achieving the best A-level results since 2010, and remain the home to the best universities in Europe.
“Labour’s only answer is an education tax that will disproportionately impact children with SEND and those from military families, adding pressure to state schools with bigger class sizes and reducing parent choice.”
How would you rate Keir Starmer’s Labour government so far?
Nearly half of Britons have voiced their disappointment with the new Labour government, following “sleaze” allegations, controversy over Sue Gray’s salary, and a heated debate over cuts to the winter fuel allowance. Now it’s time to have your say...
Is your “honeymoon” with Labour over? How have recent events impacted your opinion of Starmer and his government?
Share your thoughts by adding them here — we’ll highlight the most insightful ones as they come in.
Green party backs Unite call to scrap winter fuel payments cut
The Green party has backed Unite’s call for the government to scrap the winter fuel payment cuts and impose a wealth tax.
In a statement, party co-leader Carla Denyer said: “Today’s vote at Labour party conference leaves Labour ministers out in the cold. There is a groundswell of support - from opposition parties, unions, many Labour MPs, health workers, disability groups, charities supporting pensioners, as well as others - for ensuring millions of pensioners keep warm this winter.
“Targeting some of the most vulnerable to fix the supposed black hole in the public finances is cruel and unnecessary.
“There is another way. A fairer way. As the successful motion by Unite makes clear, taxing multi-millionaires and billionaires a little more would not only easily cover the cost of winter fuel payments for all pensioners but also generate additional funds for much needed investment in our health and social care services.”
Gove appointed editor of The Spectator
Michael Gove has been appointed as the new editor of The Spectator magazine following the takeover by GB News.
The former cabinet minister will begin his new job in October, just three months after standing down as an MP.
Tories hit out at Labour Party conference
Prime minister calls for Brits to leave Lebanon ‘immediately'
Sir Keir Starmer has repeated calls for Brits to evacuate Lebanon “immediately” and called for the “de-escalation” in the Middle East.
The prime minister issued the warning last night after Israel’s bombarded Lebanon killing more than 560 people. Hundreds of British troops were deployed to Cyprus following the air strikes.
The PM told Britons today: “The contingency plans are being ramped up, but don’t wait for those.
“There are still commercial flights. It’s very important that they hear my message, which is to leave and to leave immediately.”
Rail workers vote to accept pay offers
Workers have voted overwhelmingly to accept pay offers from train companies and Network Rail.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) backed a one-year rise of 4.5 per cent at Network Rail (NR) and increases at train operators of 4.75 per cent for the last year and 4.5 per cent for 2024/25.
Almost 99 per cent of train company members voted in favour while NR workers backed their pay rise by 88 per cent.
The RMT said the ballot results mean that the long-running national rail dispute is now over.
A statement said: “This outcome reflects the collective efforts of our membership in defending their jobs, working conditions, pay, and pensions from the attacks of the previous Tory government and their private contractors.
“We thank our members for their efforts during this long but successful campaign.
“Their resolve has been essential in navigating the challenges posed during negotiations and in particular the previous Tory government’s refusal to negotiate in good faith, alongside relentless attacks by sections of the media and the employers.
“RMT remains focused and committed to supporting public ownership as a path to building a stronger future for the rail industry for both workers and passengers.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments