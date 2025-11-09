Green leader says Starmer is ‘not a man I would be willing to work with’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zack Polanski said Sir Keir Starmer “is not a man I would be willing to work with” when asked if the Green Party would make a deal with Labour to defeat Reform UK.

The self-described “eco-populist” suggested he doubts whether the Prime Minister will be an MP at the next election but did not rule out working with another Labour leader, depending on who is in the role.

He told Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips on Sky News that Nottingham East MP Nadia Whittome would be “excellent”, but: “I don’t think it’s something she’s necessarily (got) in her ambitions right now.”

He said: “A poll out yesterday showed the majority of the population have completely lost trust in Keir Starmer, now this is a man who ran on the coattails of Jeremy Corbyn but ditched every single pledge before he was even in power.

“We’ve got the two-child benefit cap, the disability cuts, the genocide in Gaza – no, Keir Starmer is not a man I would be willing to work with.

open image in gallery Zack Polanski suggested he doubts whether Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer will be an MP at the next election ( PA )

“I don’t think Keir Starmer will be the prime minister at the next election – I think it’s another question whether he’ll even be an MP – and so will I work with a future Labour leader? Depends who the future Labour leader is.”

It was put to the Green Party leader that he would make “no electoral deal, however informal” with Labour even though a division on the left could let Reform into Number 10.

Mr Polanski highlighted a poll this week that put his party three points ahead of Labour, placing Sir Keir’s party fourth.

He added: “The real question you should be asking Keir Starmer is: will he stand aside to make sure that Nigel Farage isn’t prime minister?”

Wednesday’s Find Out Now survey, which interviewed 2,717 Britons on their voting intention, put Greens at 18 per cent and Labour at 15 per cent.

The poll placed Reform UK at 33 per cent and the Conservative Party at 16 per cent.

open image in gallery Green Party leader Zack Polanski ( PA )

During his interview on the Sky News programme, Mr Polanski was wearing a white poppy which he said was created “mainly from women’s groups who were talking about peace and anti-fascism” after the First World War.

He said it symbolises “looking ahead to the future and saying, we want a world of peace”.

The Green Party wants to see every country de-nuclearise, including Russia, and it was put to the leader “that would be in the realms of miracle”.

Mr Polanski responded: “These are really serious issues and at the same time I believe we should never leave the negotiating table.

“Part of that is showing both the moral and courageous leadership to come on TV and say to you – even though this might be a position that’s ridiculed – I don’t think we should find peace and diplomacy ridiculous, I think actually the most brave and courageous and authentic to do is say ‘I believe we can have a world without war’.”

Asked if he would negotiate with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Mr Polanski said: “Undoubtedly. I think it would be sociopathic behaviour to say you wouldn’t negotiate with the president or a prime minister of any country.”