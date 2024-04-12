Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sir Keir Starmer is expected to say that his commitment to the UK’s nuclear weapons is “unshakeable” after vowing to hike defence spending to 2.5 per cent if Labour wins the next election.

The Labour leader will promise to make defence a priority of a future Labour government amid an increasingly dangerous world as war rages in Europe and tensions escalate in the Middle East over the Hamas-Israel conflict.

He is due to deliver the remarks during a visit to a shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness where submarines are being built. He will be joined by John Healey, the shadow defence secretary and Stephen Smith, the Australian high commissioner to the UK.

“The changed Labour party I lead knows that our nation’s defence must always come first,” he was expected to say. “Labour’s commitment to our nuclear deterrent is total.”

Starmer due to deliver the remarks during a visit to a shipyard in Barrow-in-Furness where submarines are being built ( Getty Images )

“In the face of rising global threats and growing Russian aggression, the UK’s nuclear deterrent is the bedrock of Labour’s plan to keep Britain safe,” he will add.

“It will ensure vital protection for the UK and our Nato allies in the years ahead, as well as supporting thousands of high-paying jobs across the UK.”

Ahead of the visit, Sir Keir also said, for the first time, that Labour would aim to increase defence spending to 2.5 per cent if his party was elected at the next national poll, which must take place by January 2025 but is expected in the autumn.

In an interview with i, the Labour leader said his party would match the government’s ambition to raise defence spending but only if it did not break Labour’s strict rules on borrowing, telling the paper that keeping the UK safe was the “number one issue” for any administration.

Jeremy Hunt, the chancellor, said he wanted defence spending to increase to 2.5 per cent after coming under pressure from colleagues to spend more money on protecting the UK against hostile states.

Defence spending currently stands at 2.1 per cent of GDP.

All Nato members are signed up to an agreement to spend the equivalent of 2 per cent of GDP on defence per year although many did not match that level last year, according to estimates by the military alliance.

But there have been calls for members to go above and beyond the 2.5 per cent figure amid Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine, was the top Nato spender last year, allocating 3.9 per cent to defence, with the US second on 3.5 per cennt.

Sir Keir is also expected to use the visit on Friday to affirm Labour’s commitment to the Aukus security pact, a trilateral security partnership between Australia, the US and the UK in the Indo-Pacific region aimed at countering China’s growing power in the region.

HMS Vengeance, another Royal Navy Vanguard class Trident ballistic missile submarine ( REUTERS )

The defence pact was formed in 2021 and its first stage was aimed at delivering nuclear-powered attack submarines to Australia. The second pillar is focused on sharing military technology and cooperation in areas including quantum computing, artificial intelligence and cyber technology.

Grant Shapps, the defence secretary, branded Sir Keir’s visit an “attempted distraction from the Angela Rayner scandal”.

Labour said it is set to campaign on its commitment to the nuclear deterrent in key communities in the nuclear supply chain, such as: Plymouth Moor View, home to the Devonport shipyard; Filton and Bradley Stoke, home of Abbey Wood; Derby North and South, home to Rolls-Royce’s Raynesway site; and Argyll, Bute and South Lochaber, home to HMNB Clyde.

The SNP branded the proposals “grotesque” and accused Labour of throwing billions of pounds down the drain.

Mr Healey said: “Pride is the overwhelming feeling of defence industry workers, especially those in Barrow building our vital nuclear submarines. They are essential in securing Britain’s defences for the future.

“A strong defence industrial strategy will be hardwired into Labour’s Mission 1 in government to drive economic growth across the UK. We will make it fundamental to direct defence investment first to British jobs and British industry.”