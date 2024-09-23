Labour conference live: Nurses reject 5.5% pay rise as Rachel Reeves stands by winter fuel allowance cut
Nurses pay deal rejection raises fears of further strikes across the NHS
Nurses across the country have rejected Rachel Reeves’ offer of a 5.5 per cent pay rise – just as the chancellor was delivering her keynote conference speech.
The announcement by the Royal College of Nursing came as Ms Reeves addressed Labour activists in Liverpool.
Sir Keir Starmer’s government has faced heavy criticism over its winter fuel allowance cut and gifts accepted by ministers.
The chancellor’s message is that there will be “no return” to austerity at her first budget on 30 October in a move to “rebuild Britain”.
She also defended her decision to scrap the winter fuel allowance, blaming the unpopular cut on the economic inheritance left by the last Conservative government. Earlier, boos were heard in the hall as a debate on the cut was pushed back from today to Wednesday, the final morning of the conference.
Minutes into the speech, a protester shouted out and was removed from the hall.
The Independent’s political team will be reporting live throughout the Labour Party conference in Liverpool.
Teaching unions welcome Rachel Reeves’ breakfast club plans
Patrick Roach, general secretary of teaching union NASUWT said Rachel Reeves’ breakfast club announcement was “an important step forward in tackling childhood hunger”.
He said: “Pledging this money for the start of a rollout of breakfast clubs in primary schools is welcome and will start to make a real difference for all children
“It is undeniable that schools are working hard to pick up the pieces of rising levels of child poverty, caused by the worst cost-of-living crisis in half a century.
“We know that when children are not hungry they have improved attendance, behaviour, and an increased capacity to learn.
“This announcement is an important step forward in tackling childhood hunger which is blighting education.
“We want to see a future where no child is hungry, where all children are ready to learn and where schools are supported fully to deliver the very best education for children.”
Rayner: ‘Rachel Reeves speech shows Labour optimistic and serious about the task ahead'
Angela Rayner said Rachel Reeves’s speech had shown the government was both “optimistic and serious about the task ahead”.
The Deputy Prime Minister said the Labour administration was “under no illusion about the task ahead of us” but confident it could “fix the foundations.”
Speaking at Labour’s largest ever business day at its annual conference in Liverpool, she said speeches by Ms Reeves and Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds had been “optimistic and I think serious about the task ahead, but also what this woman wants to do to enable Britain to thrive and grow the economy so we can pay for our public services.”
“When business thrives the whole economy does,” Ms Rayner said.
Starmer accused of ‘silencing pensioners’ after blocking winter fuel payments conference vote
Sir Keir Starmer has been accused of silencing the voices of pensioners by blocking a vote on the government’s decision to scrap winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.
The prime minister is facing a furious backlash from unions after kicking a key vote on the plans to Wednesday - the last day of conference known as the graveyard slot. Unite, Labour’s biggest union backer, said the party was blocking debate on the cuts and descending into “austerity mark 2”.
“When this becomes widely known there will be real anger among everyday people. Real Anger,” general secretary Sharon Graham added.
Sarwar: ‘We delivered a political earthquake in Scotland'
Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, who is now up delivering his speech, has said his party caused a political earthquake in Scotland during the general election.
He told the audience: “What a year it has been. In the 12 months since we last met, we no longer have a Tory government, we now have the fewest Tory MPs in modern political history, we have the SNP beaten in Scotland and we now have a UK Labour government that has started the journey for change.
“We have, crucially, for the first time in 14 years a Labour prime minister. A prime minister that understands Scotland, cares about Scotland and is determined to deliver for Scotland. And for the first time ever, we have a female chancellor in Rachel Reeves who made a fantastic speech earlier today and made clear there will be no return to austerity with a Labour government.
“And in Scotland we delivered a political earthquake, with a record swing to Scottish Labour. Our share of the vote went up 16 per cent, meaning we now have not one Scottish Labour MP, we now have 37 Scottish Labour MPs putting Scotland at the heart of a Labour government.”
Transport secretary hails Labour ‘greatest force for social change'
Transport Secretary Louise Haigh told delegates at the Labour conference that the party is the “greatest force for social change” as she vowed to end the “age of privatised chaos”.
She said: “We are bringing the age of privatised chaos underwritten by public money to an end for good. There are those that say that it could never change, that our politics is too small to stand up to a challenge like this, that it doesn’t matter the colour of the rosette, things will always stay the same.
“But that has never been Labour. That has never been us. There is a reason our party is the greatest force for social change our country has ever seen.”
She added: “By the end of this parliament, our railways will be in public ownership, run by great British Railways in the service of you, the British people, and change does not stop there.
“We’ve hauled in failing train operators and put them on remedial plans. We’ve announced world leading legislation to ensure flying will be greener. We’ve called time on divisive culture wars around walking and cycling.
“We’ve repealed the toxic minimum service level legislation, green lit hundreds of affordable homes by stations, and we got round the table with the unions to put an end to the longest ever industrial dispute on our railways.”
Rachel Reeves announces free school breakfast clubs from April
Rachel Reeves has announced hundreds of schools will host free breakfast clubs from April as she doubled down on her controversial decision to abolish winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners.
The chancellor said the move would ease child poverty, after accusations she will force some less well-off pensioners to choose between heating and eating.
Ms Reeves has warned of more difficult choices ahead before next month’s Budget, but it is understood ministers will not scrap the council tax discount claimed by single people.
Haigh: ‘Labour ripping up the very roots of Thatcherism’
The transport secretary has said Labour is “ripping up the very roots of Thatcherism” during its time in power.
Louise Haigh told the conference: “Because of what we achieved together, we are not just cleaning up the mess of the last 14 years, we are ripping up the very roots of Thatcherism that have undermined and run down our transport system for decades.
“Privatisation of our transport is not pragmatism. It hasn’t spurred innovation. It hasn’t made things better. It belongs to a past that failed.”
Downing Street’s decision to allow Ukraine to fire Storm Shadow ‘unchanged’
The “position” on whether Ukraine would be given permission to fire Storm Shadow weapons in Russia “remains unchanged”, the prime minister’s deputy official spokeswoman has said.
“We remain in constant contact with the Ukrainians and will always listen to their position,” she said.
“As you can expect at UNGA (UN General Assembly), we will be focused on a number of issues, that includes ongoing support for Ukraine in their defence against Russia’s aggression, but also a ceasefire in Gaza and a de-escalation of tensions in Lebanon amongst others.”
On Storm Shadow, she added: “When it comes to that our position remains unchanged.
“I think as the PM said following his trip to Washington just last week, our ongoing discussions on Ukraine are not about one specific bit of military equipment.
“They are broader discussions about strategy and about how we support Ukraine during what is a crucial period over the next few months and as we enter winter.”
Cleverly: 'Nobody can take this chancellor or this government seriously’
James Cleverly has attacked Rachel Reeves following her keynote speech at the Labour Party conference.
He accused the chancellor of setting out the “wrong” priorities and increasing more taxes.
The former home secretary said: “Nobody can take this chancellor or this government seriously.
“Their priorities are all wrong. They talk about taking tough decisions, but capitulate in union negotiations.
“They will tax more and more to spend more and more. Labour aren’t taking the tough decisions, they’re making the wrong decisions.
“We can all see that they cannot be trusted with the public finances, or the economy.”
SKETCH | Reeves smiled through the storms in Liverpool (or was it a grimace?)
Austerity? Free frocks and specs? Snatching winter fuel from shivering pensioners? Dismal polls and facing a conference defeat on the latter? The chancellor grinned and bore it, observes Joe Murphy:
Rachel Reeves smiled through the storms in Liverpool (or was it a grimace?)
Austerity? Free frocks and specs? Snatching winter fuel from shivering pensioners? Dismal polls and facing a conference defeat on the latter? The chancellor grinned and bore it, observes Joe Murphy
