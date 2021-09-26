Labour will not nationalise the big six energy companies, leader Sir Keir Starmer has said.

And Starmer said that he would not rule out increases to income tax under a Labour government, saying only that he would aim to ensure those with the broadest shoulders bear the greatest burden.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves today told the Sunday Times she does not have “any plans to increase the rates of income tax”, indicating that she would instead target earnings from stocks and shares and buy-to-let properties to raise government finances.

But Sir Keir told BBC1’s Andrew Marr Show that, while Labour is not currently considering increasing income tax, “nothing is off the table”.

The Labour leader’s rejection of the nationalisation of energy will spark fury on the left of the party, after he pledged during last year’s leadership campaign to “support common ownership of rail, mail, energy and water”.

Asked directly by Marr whether he would nationalise the big energy companies if Labour wins the next election, Starmer replied: “No.”

Confronted with his 18 month-old promise, Starmer said that it did not include the word “nationalisation”.

“When it comes to common ownership, I’m pragmatic about this,” he said. “I do not agree with the argument that says we must be ideological.

“Where common ownership is value for money for the taxpayer and delivers better services, then there should be common ownership.”

He pointed to the £37bn Track and Trace system as an example of the kind of service Labour would keep in public hands, rather than leaving it to the private sector.