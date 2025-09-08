UK politics live: Thornberry and Haigh make Labour deputy leader pitches as race heats up
Labour’s national executive meeting to draw up plans for contest today
Labour MPs are preparing pitches to become the party’s next deputy leader as the contest to replace Angela Rayner heats up.
Dame Emily Thornberry became the first high-profile figure to announce she was considering a bid on Sunday, adding: “I’m thinking about it … it’s really a question of what can I bring to it.”
Former transport secretary Louise Haigh has also published a call for an “economic reset” with a break from the government’s fiscal rules, after having been urged to run as deputy leader by Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham.
Meanwhile, the new home secretary Shabana Mahmood ruled herself out of the race to be Labour’s new deputy leader.
Labour’s national executive is set to meet today to draw up plans and rules for the contest, with some reports suggesting candidates may only have days to secure nominations.
This has prompted some left-wingers in the party to accuse Downing Street of fixing the contest to impose a Starmer loyalist into the role, with Richard Burgon MP describing it as “mother of all stitch-ups”.
Workers rights is a ‘red line' for trade unions
Trade union delegates and leadership are privately saying they are “very concerned” about the reshuffle and the potential impact on the workers rights legislation.
The bill is still in the Lords facing hundreds of amendments but the departure of Angela Rayner from the government and former employment minister Justin Madders means the two architects and champions of the bill are gone.
A senior TUC source warned: “Let’s be clear the workers rights package is an absolute red line for us. We will not accept it being watered down.”
A number of unions are looking at whether they ought to switch funding and support to Jeremy Corbyn’s Your Party instead or just reduce support for Labour.
New Green Party leader Zack Polanski is also in Brighton for the TUC congress wooing unions and getting a warm welcome for his messages on workers rights and taking a stronger stance against Israel in the Middle East crisis.
Notably in his speech TUC general secretary Paul Nowak warned Sir Keir Starmer: “My message to the government is simply this: Deliver the manifesto on which you won a huge majority last July.
“Deliver good jobs, decent public services and better living standards in every corner of the country. Deliver the change people voted for and show working people whose side you are on.”
Labour deputy leadership race: Who could run and what’s at stake?
Labour deputy leadership race: Who could run and what’s at stake?
Downing Street calls for negotiations to end tube strikes
Downing Street has called on the RMT union and Transport for London to get back to the negotiating table to end the Tube strike.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “I think Londoners will rightly be fed-up with the disruption from Tube strikes this morning – as parents try and drop their kids off at school, get to hospital appointments, get to work – and RMT and TfL need to get back around the table, work together to resolve this dispute in the interests of passengers.”
The Government’s Employment Rights Bill could reduce barriers to strike action but No 10 insisted this was because it wanted a more constructive relation with unions rather than the “scorched earth” approach under the Tories.
“We’ve always said in introducing our reforms that we want to, unlike the previous government, have a more constructive relationship with the unions and also a more secure workforce is good for the economy, it’s good for productivity.
“But we want to see RMT and TfL get back around the table when it comes to these strikes, work together in good faith to resolve this situation in the interests of passengers.”
Starmer: ‘We are absolutely committed to workers’ rights’
Sir Keir Starmer is "absolutely committed” to Labour’s workers’ rights upgrades despite Angela Rayner’s resignation, Downing Street has said.
The prime minister’s official spokesman pushed back on speculation Ms Rayner’s departure had opened the door to pro-business concessions on the measures.
She was the biggest backer of the plans in government.
But the spokesman said: “We are absolutely backing the Employment Rights bill.
“We are a pro worker, pro business government, and the workers rights legislation is the biggest single upgrade of workers rights generations, and the manifesto commitment we remain absolutely committed to and will continue to engage with businesses as well.”
Green leader Zack Polanski becoming a star turn at the TUC
The Independent has just run into new Green leader Zack Polanski who is proving to be a major attraction at the TUC congress in Brighton.
Mr Polanski was only elected last week but his new robust “climate populism” appears to be striking a chord with union delegates who are lining up to meet him.
The Green leader wants to appeal to a more working class audience than his traditionally middle class party has done before.
He told The Independent: “I’ve had a really warm welcome here. People want to hear what I have to say.
“When they hear me it’s a no brainer because I have the policies they want whether it’s taxing the super rich, taking a strong stance against the Palestinian genocide or strengthening workers rights even more.”
UK could suspend visas in drive to secure migrant returns deals – Mahmood
The UK could suspend visas for countries that do not agree to returns deals for migrants, the Home Secretary said as she vowed to do “whatever it takes” to stop small boat crossings.
In her third full day in the job, Shabana Mahmood revealed discussions with Britain’s “Five Eyes” allies – America, Australia, New Zealand and Canada – on “co-ordinated action” to tackle irregular migration.
At a meeting with ministers from the alliance in London, she told broadcasters: “For us, that means including possibly the cutting of visas in the future.”
She added: “We do expect countries to play play ball, play by the rules, and if one of your citizens has no right to be in our country, you do need to take them back.”
Her announcement follows a pledge by Reform UK to use a combination of financial incentives and sanctions, including possible visa restrictions, to secure returns agreements as part of a commitment to deport 600,000 people over five years.
Ms Mahmood insisted this was “a Labour Government with Labour policy” and said the proposal had been under consideration “for some time”.
She added: “As Home Secretary, I have one priority. I have to secure our borders and I will do whatever it takes to get the job done.”
David Lammy to stay as DPM regardless of deputy leadership winner
The Independent’s political correspondent Archie Mitchell reports:
David Lammy will stay as deputy prime minister regardless of who wins the contest to succeed Angela Rayner as Labour deputy leader.
The Independent understands there is no guarantee of a government job for whoever becomes deputy leader, meaning any backbencher elected faces the prospect they will hold the role from outside the cabinet.
Labour figures described the post as a party role with party-facing responsibilities.
But it would be highly unusual for the deputy leader of the party not to have a role in government, with party deputy leaders usually represented in either the cabinet or shadow cabinet of their parties.
Shabana Mahmood says she will not run for deputy leader
Shabana Mahmood has said she will not run for deputy leader of the Labour Party.
There had been speculation that the newly appointed home secretary would join the race.
However she told Sky News on Monday: "I'm the home secretary.
"That that is my job, and my top priority is securing our borders.
"I will not be running for deputy leader of the Labour Party."
Labour executive to meet shortly
Labour’s National Executive Committee (NEC) is set to meet shortly to decide official plans and rules for the party’s deputy leadership contest.
The committee will decide on a timeline and rules for the contest, including how many nominations from MPs will be needed for candidates to make a ballot.
It comes as reports that the contest could be short, with just a few days for candidates to secure MP nominations, have sparked criticism from the left-wing of the party.
Dawn Butler hints at deputy leadership bid
Labour MP Dawn Butler took to social media this morning, hinting she could be considering a bid to run as deputy leader.
The left-winger wrote on X: “This is an important time for MPs to get together to discuss who our next Deputy Leader will be. Unfortunately, there's a tube strike, and it's a very very short deadline. We must never be afraid of a fair process.”
The post was accompanied by a picture of her at the despatch box in the Commons, with a caption “just a teaser”.
The MP for Brent East served as a minister in the last Labour government under Gordon Brown and also in Jeremy Corbyn’s shadow cabinet. She was also a candidate in the 2020 deputy leadership contest.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments