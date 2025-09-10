Labour deputy leadership contest heats up as Phillipson emerges as frontrunner: UK politics live
Education secretary receives most nominations of the six candidates so far
The race to be Labour’s new deputy leader is well underway, with Bridget Phillipson emerging as the early frontrunner in initial nominations.
The education secretary has received the the most nominations of the six candidates who have thrown their hat in the ring so far at 44 nominations.
Former Commons leader Lucy Powell, who was sacked by Sir Keir Starmer in his reshuffle, was close behind with 33 of the 99 overall nominations.
Backbencher Bell Ribeiro-Addy had eight, Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman Dame Emily Thornberry seven, Paula Barker three and housing minister Alison McGovern came last with two nominations.
The deputy leadership hopefuls are set to make their pitches to fellow MPs in hustings this evening.
The candidates have until 5pm on Thursday to secure the support of 80 MPs in order to reach the next round of the contest.
Meanwhile, the prime minister will face PMQs in the Commons at midday and also meet the Israeli president during his controversial visit to the UK in the afternoon.
Full story: Bridget Phillipson emerges as frontrunner for Labour’s deputy leader as six candidates join race
Phillipson emerges as frontrunner in race to become Labour’s deputy leader
Charity condemns Herzog's UK visit
Charities have condemned the Israeli president’s visit to the UK today after the country’s strike on Qatar and continued bombardment of Gaza.
ActionAid UK said it is “shameful” that the government is hosting Isaac Herzog today.
“President Isaac Herzog represents a government that is perpetrating ongoing atrocities and war crimes in Gaza,” Hannah Bond, co-CEO of ActionAid UK said.
“The Israeli authorities must be held accountable for the grave and multiple breaches of international humanitarian law. That means implementing rulings by the ICC and ICJ, which the UK is obligated to comply with.”
Mandelson retains backing of government after Epstein birthday card published
Education minister Josh MacAlister has said Lord Mandelson still retained the backing of the Government and he warned against finding people “guilty by association” with Jeffrey Epstein.
He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain he had not seen Lord Mandelson’s interview, but added: “Yes, the ambassador has the support of Government.”
Mr MacAlister said: “People who abuse people in this way are often very good at hiding what they’re doing and… manipulating people. And that’s obviously what Jeffrey Epstein did.
“Again, I don’t know the history and the details. I haven’t seen the interview. But the whole way in which these people operate and are able to continue their abuse is often by being highly manipulative.
“So we need to be careful not to make everybody guilty by association.
“Jeffrey Epstein was a very effective social networker. He built relationships with lots of people, and in doing so, was highly manipulative, very secretive, and abused a lot of people in the process, and it’s why so many people, including Peter Mandelson, now deeply regret ever having been introduced to him and also continuing the relationship with him, if they had one.”
Who is running in the race to become Labour’s new deputy leader?
Six MPs have thrown their hat in the ring to become Labour’s next deputy leader.
Here is who is running:
Bridget Phillipson
Ms Phillipson, the Education Secretary, has emerged as the early frontrunner, securing the backing of the most colleagues in the first official tally after nominations opened on Tuesday.
Lucy Powell
Former Commons leader Lucy Powell has 35 of the 99 overall nominations as of Tuesday evening. Having been sacked by Sir Keir in his reshuffle, her status as more of an outsider could work in her favour.
Bell Ribeiro-Addy
Backbencher Ms Ribeiro-Addy was the first to declare her candidacy. Seen as coming from the left of the party and supported by Socialist Campaign Group chairman Richard Burgon, she has called for Labour to “go back to the guiding values of our party and movement”.
Dame Emily Thornberry
The Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairwoman sits on the backbenches but held a number of senior roles in opposition.
Paula Barker
Liverpool Wavertree MP Ms Barker said she was running because she is “worried about the lack of geographical and political diversity at the top of our Party.
Alison McGovern
Housing minister Ms McGovern, launching her bid for the deputy leadership, vowed to defeat the “huge threat from the dark forces of right-wing populism” by fighting for “the right to a home, a job and to feel part of this country”.
Lord Mandelson: My birthday message to Epstein is "embarrassing"
Lord Mandelson has said he finds his birthday message to paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein “very embarrassing”.
He appeared to refer to Epstein as his “best pal” as he shared a photograph of the pair together in which he is wearing a bathrobe, according to files released by a US congressional committee.
The UK ambassador to the US told The Sun’s Harry Cole Saves The West programme: “I find them very embarrassing to see and to read, but they were written before he was indicted.
“I just feel two things now – one, I feel a tremendous sense, a profound sense of sympathy for those people, those women, who suffered as a result of his behaviour and his illegal criminal activities.
“Secondly, I regret very, very deeply indeed carrying on that association with him for far longer than I should have done.”
Hundreds protest Israeli president's visit to UK
The Israeli president’s visit to the UK has been met with protests and criticism from both the public and politicians.
Hundreds of Pro-Palestine protesters have gathered on Whitehall opposite Downing Street on Tuesday evening.
One protester had a sign which read “Isaac Herzog genocide defender not welcome here!”, while others chanted “Keir Starmer shame on you”.
The visit has also prompted criticism from politicians.
Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn MP said Mr Herzog could be in the Hague rather than on a “flight to London”.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski said the Government was “welcoming war criminals” ahead of the visit.
What is happening today?
It’s a busy day in politics, with PMQs, a meeting with the Israeli president and Labour’s deputy leadership contest underway.
At midday, Sir Keir Starmer will face his weekly questions in the Commons.
This will be followed by a meeting with the Israeli president at Downing Street in the afternoon.
At 2pm, E5 defence ministers will be meeting with John Healey.
In the evening, Labour are holding deputy leadership hustings where potential candidates will pitch themselves to their colleagues for nominations.
Watch: Multiple Labour MPs considering defecting to Greens, says Zack Polanski
Starmer to meet Israeli president after condemning strike in Qatar
Sir Keir Starmer is set to meet Israeli president Isaac Herzog in the UK, a day after condemning Israel’s strike on Hamas leaders in Qatar.
The prime minister said Israel’s attack represented “a flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty” and risked fuelling further escalation in the Middle East.
It is against this backdrop, as well as the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, that Sir Keir is set to meet with Mr Herzog on Wednesday during the Israeli president’s trip to Britain.
The prime minister’s official spokesman told reporters: “The prime minister will be meeting the Israeli president, where he’ll raise the intolerable situation in Gaza, the action Israel must take to end the horrific suffering we’re witnessing. It cannot go on any longer.”
No 10 underlined Sir Keir’s “revulsion” at the suffering in Gaza, but did not repeat Health Secretary Wes Streeting’s calls for Mr Herzog to answer for alleged war crimes and ethnic cleansing committed by his country.
Starmer creates ‘Budget board’ to boost economic growth and keep businesses onside
Sir Keir Starmer has launched a “Budget board” to boost economic growth and keep businesses and City leaders appeased, according to reports.
As part of his reset following Angela Rayner’s resignation last week, the prime minister plans to refocus the Cabinet on pro-growth policies with a new board that will link top ministers and 10 Downing Street officials with the Treasury.
The board will be chaired by Mr Starmer’s new economic advisor Baroness Minouche Shafik, a former Bank of England deputy governor, and Treasury minister Torsten Bell, who will meet weekly, according to the Financial Times.
Read the full story here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments