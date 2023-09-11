Sign up for the View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Get our free View from Westminster email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Government‘s summer recess has now ended and Parliament is back to work after weeks of rest - however, Rishi Sunak might not be feeling so refreshed after his break.

With multiple byelections on the horizon, mounting concerns around crumbling concrete in schools and chatter over Grant Shapps’ surprise appointment to defence secretary, Sunak has a full agenda as Parliament restarts.

If that wasn’t enough, last week saw the Prime Minister’s top spin doctor in Downing Street quit after less than a year in the job while a scandal-hit Tory donor flipped and said their wallet was open to Labour politicians instead.

With Labour leading in the polls, could voters also swing their allegiances at the next general election?

The Independent is set to explore just this at our next virtual event.

The host, our chief political commentator John Rentoul, will be asking a panel of experts just what Labour and Keir Starmer need to do to win swing voters in an upcoming election campaign.

He will be joined by Paula Surridge, professor of political sociology at the University of Bristol, Dr Chris Butler, from the school of Political Science at the University of Antwerp and associate editor of The Independent, Sean O’Grady.

Our readers will be familiar with O’Grady, who writes political columns and has enjoyed a varied career in parliament, the City and at the BBC before joining The Independent in 1998.

Professor Surridge’s research focuses on social and political values and how they influence voting at general elections. Dr Butler is an expert in the behaviour of political figures, particularly their responses to public opinion.

As well as examining what issues could become the main battleground to win voters at the next general election, the event will also be delving into what policies a future Labour government could introduce to tackle the cost of living crisis and inflation, to address mounting concerns around the divisive issue of immigration and move the dial toward net zero.

The panel will also touch on the party’s attitudes toward development, housing, levelling up, education, crime, and the environment so you can understand exactly how a future Labour government could affect your life and finances.

The event will be hosted on Zoom and will last one hour. Once signed up you will be able to ask questions to the panel.

The event will take place on September 14 on Zoom and will start at 6.30pm.

For more information and to sign up for a free ticket click here.

You can also post questions in the comments of this article.