Liveupdated1718256601

General Election - latest: Labour to release manifesto today as Starmer’s tax policies questioned

Party leaders both insist they will not put up taxes as PM says country has failed to train enough NHS staff for decades

David Maddox,Matt Mathers,Jane Dalton
Thursday 13 June 2024 06:30
Comments
Keir Starmer appeared to freeze when called ‘a political robot’

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged to make wealth creation the “number one priority” should he win the general election as the Labour Party is set to announce its manifesto three weeks into the campaign trail.

The Labour leader promised his time in Downing Street would be distinctly “pro-business and pro-worker” as he seeks to win over disaffected Tory voters angry at a flatlined economy under prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Labour’s manifesto announcement is expected to include a pledge to cap corporation tax at its current rate of 25 per cent to give businesses long-term certainty - the latest in a series of promises not to raise tax.

But Sir Keir’s possible tax policies came under question during a televised Sky News interview and Q&A on Wednesday night.

The Labour leader was pressed about whether his party would consider hiking fuel duty or capital gains tax to raise more cash for the public purse, after he already ruled out raising income tax, national insurance, or VAT in the next parliament.

“There are no surprises in our manifesto, because our manifesto is a manifesto for growth,” he responded.

1718256601

Slippery Starmer took a bruising in the Sky News Q&A – but the real loser was Snippy Rishi

Slippery Starmer took a bruising in the Sky Q&A – but the real loser was Snippy Rishi

The Labour leader was evasive in his handling of questions, but the prime minister was openly heckled at every turn, writes Joe Murphy

Tom Watling13 June 2024 06:30
1718255701

‘Defeated man’ Sunak on course to heavy election loss after damning Sky debate verdict

‘Defeated man’ Sunak on course to election loss after damning Sky debate verdict

A snap poll gave tonight’s Sky News debate to Starmer by 64 percent to 36 percent for Sunak

Tom Watling13 June 2024 06:15
1718254801

Sunak’s campaign takes another blow as Starmer claims confident victory in YouGov poll after Sky debate

Sunak takes another hit as Starmer claims big victory in YouGov poll after Sky debate

Sunak’s faltering election campaign takes another hit as voters give Labour leader Starmer a clear win in TV debate

Tom Watling13 June 2024 06:00
1718251201

Jeers and laughter: Audience have their say on Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer

Jeers and laughter: Audience have their say on Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer were grilled by Beth Rigby and her audience during Wednesday evening’s Sky News debate. As they stood on stage in Grimsby, the two leaders were challenged on their general election plans and promises ahead of next month’s vote. Mr Sunak was grilled on Rwanda flights and strikes, while Sir Keir was quizzed on his plans for tackling the cost of living crisis. There were moments when both leaders drew groans and laughter from the audience as they tried to win over the public. Here, The Independent takes a look at the strongest audience reactions from the debate.

Tom Watling13 June 2024 05:00
1718247601

Former local Tory chair applauded for challenging Sunak on Partygate: ‘People have long memories’

Former local Tory chair applauded for challenging Sunak on Partygate: ‘Long memories’

A former local Conservative Party chair was applauded for reminding Rishi Sunak that the public has “long memories” during Wednesday’s general election debate. The woman, who introduced herself as Amy from Leeds, told the prime minister she was “ashamed” by actions from the Tory government and admitted she was now an undecided voter. After pressing Mr Sunak on his decision to leave last week’s D-Day commemorations early, she warned that the British public will not forget other Tory scandals - including Partygate. “I just think we have long memories in this country,” Amy said, drawing applause from the audience.

Tom Watling13 June 2024 04:00
1718244001

Keir Starmer confuses Grimsby with Hull during election debate

Keir Starmer confuses Grimsby with Hull during election debate

Sir Keir Starmer appeared to confuse Grimsby and Hull during Wednesday evening’s general election debate. The Labour leader took questions from Sky News political editor Beth Rigby and members of the audience as he attempted to win over the public ahead of next month’s vote. At one point, Sir Keir noted that he was impressed with apprentices he had met “here in Hull” - despite standing on stage 35 miles away. In another awkward moment, he was described as a “political robot” by someone in the audience.

Tom Watling13 June 2024 03:00
1718240401

Audience gasp as post-Brexit migration numbers revealed to Rishi Sunak

Audience gasp as post-Brexit migration numbers revealed to Rishi Sunak

Post-Brexit migration numbers shocked the audience at Wednesday’s general election debate. With Rishi Sunak sat on stage, host Beth Rigby noted that the total net migration figure into the UK in the past three years was 1.9 million, compared to 836,000 people in the three years running up to the 2016 referendum. As the Sky News political editor read the numbers, the audience gasped in shock. “Net migration into this country has more than doubled in the last three years, from before we left the European Union,” Ms Rigby concluded. In response, the prime minister called the figure “too high”.

Tom Watling13 June 2024 02:00
1718236801

Keir Starmer reveals his wife Victoria did not want him to go into politics

Keir Starmer reveals his wife Victoria did not want him to go into politics

Labour leader Sir Keir says he wanted to ‘serve his country’ as a politician instead of taking another role as a lawyer

Tom Watling13 June 2024 01:00
1718233201

Top Sunak aide Craig Williams probed after placing bet on general election date days before announcement

Top Sunak aide placed bet on general election date days before announcement

The Gambling Commission has launched an inquiry into Craig Williams’ £100 bet on when the general election would be called

Tom Watling13 June 2024 00:00
1718232300

Why Brexit is missing from this election campaign

Why Brexit is missing from this election campaign

Keir Starmer could be bolder on Britain’s links to Europe but he doesn’t dare, says Sean O’Grady

Tom Watling12 June 2024 23:45

