Labour Conference 2021 – live: Keir Starmer drops key leadership election changes hours before annual meeting
Keir Starmer has abandoned plans to overhaul Labour’s rulebook by changing the way future leaders are elected in a major climbdown just hours before the party’s annual conference kicks off.
The opposition leader had wanted to rewrite the regulations for his party’s internal elections in a move critics said was an attempt to “gerrymander” future leadership elections to the disadvantage of the left.
But a senior source told The Independent the proposal to return to the electoral college system - giving MPs a greater say in leadership contests - had been dropped, although they insisted Sir Keir would come forward with “different changes” at the party conference.
A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “The Labour leader will be putting a package of party reforms to the NEC that better connect us with working people and reorient us toward the voters who can take us to power.”
It comes after the Labour leader endured a “car crash” meeting with union chiefs on Friday afternoon in which he failed to drum up support for changes to Labour party rules on the eve of its annual conference.
Left-wing campaign group Momentum said proposals to bring back Labour's electoral college were "dead".
Mish Rahman, a member of Labour's National Executive Committee (NEC) and Momentum's national co-ordinating group, said: "The central measure of Keir Starmer's attack on democracy has comprehensively failed.
"The electoral college is dead.
"Now to make sure all the other regressive rule changes concocted by the leadership share the same fate.
"From trigger ballot changes to increases in the MP nomination threshold ahead, they all need to go in the bin.
"Starmer won't stop trying to rig democracy, so we can't stop defending it."
Angela Rayner has insisted better pay and working conditions will ease pressure on employers by boosting staff retention and cutting the number of working days lost to sick leave.
“Having good employment practices - and we see that it’s in all parts of the sector - means that you have good staff retention (and) we have those skills that are retained within the organisation,” she told BBC Breakfast.
She continued: “Good employers are already doing this.
“We do think it’s about time that we have these minimum standards because we’ve seen this epidemic of insecure work and low pay, which is causing a crisis and vacancies in things like social care.”
The deputy Labour leader added: “It delivers poorer services and those employers are now finding it incredibly difficult to retain the staff that they need and to skill them up.
“This is part of that programme to enable employers to get the skills they need, but also means that workers can have that guarantee and those reassurances, and it’s about a fair day’s pay for a fair day’s work.”
Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner has described her “frustration” at government policies that have led to the expected announcement that visa rules for foreign drivers will be relaxed.
Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Saturday, she said: “It’s frustrating that we’ve got to this point that the government are having to do that, because their own policies created this situation we’ve got in the first place.”
Ms Rayner urged people not to panic buy but added: “The government does need to address this issue but it has been a long time coming - we know that lorry and HGV drivers are skilled workers.
“This was coming down the tracks and the government haven’t done anything to address it, and now we face this crisis.”
Matt Wrack, general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said it would be a "bit rushed" for Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to bring his party reforms to the autumn conference.
The trade union leader, who was part of a Trade Union and Labour Party Liaison Organisation (Tulo) meeting this week to discuss the proposals with Sir Keir, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme: "I think the first thing to say is what do people want out of Labour conference?
"We've got a jobs crisis coming up, a living standards crisis coming, energy crisis and so on.
"If Labour is going to win power and take on the Tories, I think people need to see Labour standing up for working people and that's what we want, and I'm sure that's what Labour voters want to hear - not a debate around how we elect a leader or select Labour MPs, and obviously how that will engage people wondering who to vote for."
Mr Wrack added: "The Tulo organisation, the 12 affiliated unions, have agreed that we want consensus and the only way we can have consensus is if we meet. And there are no plans to meet.
"The conference starts today, so it seems a bit rushed to try and bring major proposals about the constitution of the Labour Party in a morning."
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as the Labour Party’s annual conference begins in Brighton today. Stay tuned for rolling updates on the latest news throughout the day.
