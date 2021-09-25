Keir Starmer endured a “car crash” meeting with union chiefs in which he failed to drum up support for changes to Labour party rules on the eve of the annual conference on the eve of its annual conference. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Keir Starmer has abandoned plans to overhaul Labour’s rulebook by changing the way future leaders are elected in a major climbdown just hours before the party’s annual conference kicks off.

The opposition leader had wanted to rewrite the regulations for his party’s internal elections in a move critics said was an attempt to “gerrymander” future leadership elections to the disadvantage of the left.

But a senior source told The Independent the proposal to return to the electoral college system - giving MPs a greater say in leadership contests - had been dropped, although they insisted Sir Keir would come forward with “different changes” at the party conference.

A spokesman for Sir Keir said: “The Labour leader will be putting a package of party reforms to the NEC that better connect us with working people and reorient us toward the voters who can take us to power.”

It comes after the Labour leader endured a “car crash” meeting with union chiefs on Friday afternoon in which he failed to drum up support for changes to Labour party rules on the eve of its annual conference.