✕ Close Angela Rayner says Keir Starmer looks 'strong' heading into Labour party conference

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will look to raise £1.7 billion for state education by increasing the tax burden on private schools if elected prime minister.

The opposition leader told the Sunday Mirror he wanted to see a "rethink" on education and said the pandemic has increased the gap between children of wealthy and poor families.

The party is hosting its conference in Brighton, with Sir Keir's keynote speech due on Wednesday in which he will talk about overhauling the curriculum in England, with a focus on digital skills, practical work and life skills, and sport and the arts.

The Mirror said Labour will look to raise the money by ending the charity status of private schools, with the party saying this will bring in £1.6 billion after the removal of VAT exemption and £104 million in business rates.

Sir Keir will ask the Labour conference to back a watered-down shake-up of leadership rules, after an embarrassing defeat in his bid to scrap the voting system that elected Jeremy Corbyn.

The five-day event got off to the worst possible start for the Labour leader, who was forced into a U-turn that dented his authority and created a rift with his own deputy, Angela Rayner.

After the trade unions opposed the change – which would have seen the party return to an electoral college system, handing power from members to MPs – a set of diluted proposals will be put to delegates in Brighton on Sunday.