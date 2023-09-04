Labour Party reshuffle - latest: Starmer to change top team as MPs return to parliament after summer break
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer to carry out much-anticipated reshuffle of shadow cabinet
Sir Keir Starmer is expected to freshen up his top team today as MPs return to Westminster following the summer holidays.
The Labour leader looks set to make changes to his shadow cabinet as Sue Gray starts in her new role as his chief of staff.
Angela Rayner, the party’s deputy leader, covers several briefs and is expected to have some of her jobs revised.
She could be moved to the levelling up department, replacing Lisa Nandy, who has fallen out of favour with the leader’s office.
Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor and Yvette Cooper, the shadow home secretary are anticipated to be secure in their respective positions, according to reports.
Darren Jones, chair of the parliamentary business committee, has been rumoured for a possible promotion following impressive performances in his role as chair of parliament’s business committee.
Rishi Sunak warned of ‘critical risk to life’ over crumbling schools
The former head of the Department for Education warned Rishi Sunak children faced a “critical risk to life” from crumbling schools, but was denied the funding needed to fix them.
Jonathan Slater said officials were aware of the need to rebuild between 300 and 400 schools a year while Mr Sunak was chancellor in 2021.
But despite warning that concrete blocks falling from roofs “was not just a risk, it was starting to happen”, the department was only given the funding to replace 100 buildings per year.
“It was frustrating,” Mr Slater told the BBC.
What Westminster will be focusing on as it returns from summer recess
The government will have a lot on its plate, as will the opposition, Jon Stone explains.
Read Jon’s full analysis piece below:
What Westminster will be focusing on as it returns from summer recess
The government will have a lot on its plate, as will the opposition, Jon Stone explains
Starmer vows to not raise income tax if Labour wins next election
Sir Keir Starmer has promised not to raise income tax if he wins the next general election.
The Labour leader said he would avoid hikes “across the board”, having previously ruled out a wealth tax on the richest in society.
Full report:
Keir Starmer vows to not raise income tax if Labour wins next election
Labour leader said he would avoid hikes ‘across the board’, having previously ruled out a wealth tax on the richest in society
Keir Starmer ‘to shake up shadow cabinet’ as Sue Gray joins staff
It is a busy day for the Labour Party with Sue Gray, the former Partygate inquisitor and shadow cabinet permanent secretary, beginning her new job as Starmer’s chief of staff, on top of the shadow cabinet reshuffle.
Ms Gray will finally start her new job with the party on Monday after leaving her high-ranking Whitehall job in March. The move angered Tory MPs who claimed her switch to the opposition party called the civil service’s neutrality into question.
Eleanor Noyce takes a closer look at the latest reshuffle speculation:
Labour reshuffle: Keir Starmer ‘to shake up shadow cabinet’ as Sue Gray joins staff
All eyes will be on what role Angela Rayner is left with following any changes, after speculation she may lose some duties
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s live politics coverage.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is expected to make changes to his shadow cabinet as MPs return to parliament after the summer recess.
We’ll bring you updates on this story and others from Westminster and elsewhere throughout the day.
Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies