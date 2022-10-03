Jump to content

Tories facing ‘wipe-out’ as new poll gives Labour 25-point lead after disastrous mini-Budget

Tories ‘could be out of power for generation’, says pollster Savanta ComRes

Andrew Woodcock
Political Editor
Monday 03 October 2022 19:42
Liz Truss asked if she 'enjoys chaos' during frosty interview

A new poll has given Labour a 25-point lead over the Conservatives, setting Liz Truss on track for a “wipe-out” at the next general election.

The survey by Savanta ComRes is the latest in a string of polls showing a collapse in support for the Tories in the wake of Kwasi Kwarteng’s disastrous mini-Budget.

The pollster said that the Labour lead was the biggest ever recorded by the company and could leave the Tories out of power for a generation.

It would probably result in a comfortable three-figure majority for Sir Keir Starmer’s party if borne out at the election expected in 2024.

The survey of more than 2,000 voters, conducted during the opening days of the Conservative conference in Birmingham, put Labour on 50 per cent (up seven since a similar poll the previous week), the Tories on 25 (down four) and the Liberal Democrats on 11 (down one).

Savanta ComRes political research director Chris Hopkins said: “Large Labour leads are now becoming commonplace, and this 25-point lead is the largest in Savanta ComRes history.

“If this played out at a general election, the Conservative Party could be pretty much wiped out, and Labour would have such a commanding lead it could put the Conservatives out of power for generations.”

Labour have sustained leads of 12 to 15 points over recent weeks. But their advantage has skyrocketed in the wake of chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget on 23 September, when he sparked fury by handing the lion’s share of his £45bn tax giveaway to the richest in society.

Savanta ComRes questioned 2,113 UK adults between 30 September and 2 October.

